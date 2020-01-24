 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Jury awards $5.5M over woman's injuries at Tarzana Senior Facility. Man, Cheetah's gonna be in trouble this time   (abc7.com) divider line
15
    More: Scary, Family, 89-year-old Sherrill Phillips, Jury, security camera, Eyewitness News, Sherrill's family, Senior Living of Tarzana, Lydia Phillips  
•       •       •

432 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Jan 2020 at 12:59 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, but he escapes with the help of his friend, an ape named Ape.  And away he'll schlep on his elephant Shep while Fella and Ursula stay in step.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Johnny Weissmuller's not gonna like this.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Today's bit of trivia: Tarzana is in fact named after Tarzan. It's built on the site of a ranch that was owned by Edgar Rice Boroughs (the author of Tarzan) 100 years ago or so, and he named his ranch "Tarzana" in honor of his one claim to fame. He later subdivided the ranch and sold residential plots, and the name stuck.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What do you expect for a nursing home that pays their work $5 over minimum wage.
 
ruudbob
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: What do you expect for a nursing home that pays their work $5 over minimum wage.


Not hardly, here in Atlanta it is 3 bucks over but they can not afford to pay more because they are only charging the old people 6 or 7 thousand dollars a month. My MIL just escaped one a month ago....she died.
 
King Something
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Yes, but he escapes with the help of his friend, an ape named Ape.  And away he'll schlep on his elephant Shep while Fella and Ursula stay in step.


If he can avoid the trees, he'll be able to escape unharmed.

/and Shep is a dog, not an elephant
//elephants trumpet in F sharp, but Shep trumpets in E flat
 
DRTFA
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: What do you expect for a nursing home that pays their work $5 over minimum wage.


So the workers should give $5 more than minimum effort.
 
ruudbob
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I have seen first hand how these hell holes work. They are understaffed with underpaid workers that are not well trained and not given the resources needed. Check the crappy disclosures the AJC brought forth here in Atlanta. Where my MIL lived even the food was crap.
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: What do you expect for a nursing home that pays their work $5 over minimum wage.


I have to make the 13 hr drive to the IL tomorrow because of something similar. I expect the same thing you would if it were your mother or grandmother. That's goddam disgraceful.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Nursing homes can absolutely be hellholes but the award isn't going to make it better and seems crazy high.  People get less money in wrongful death lawsuits.
 
Hey Nurse!
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: What do you expect for a nursing home that pays their work $5 over minimum wage.


That's the least of the issues. We have something called "critical staffing" which, by law, means there has to be a certain ratio of care providers to patients. What they've done is take "critical staffing" and turned it into "normal staffing". It's supposed to be a worst case scenario. But it's the cheapest route, so they do it. Gotta keep those shareholders happy. You get nursing students that come in, bust ass, and leave as soon as they can to better jobs. The ones that stay working there are the ones that don't care or can't work anywhere else (there are obviously exceptions). I did a stint in hospice care and toured many of these facilities. Patients are lucky to get bathes weekly. If they need assistance being fed, chances are good they won't get all their meals. There simply isn't enough staff to do the work. High-end facilities that charge thousands per month are a different story, but the ones that depend heavily on Medicare for payment?  Forget about it. Only put your loved one there if you want them to die a slow agonizing lonely death.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Other than the Edgar Rice Burroughs angle, the only other thing I knew about Tarzana was that during the Seventies and Eighties, it seemed that all the porno tape distributors advertising in the men's magazines seemed to have Tarzana PO boxes. :P
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Cyberluddite: Today's bit of trivia: Tarzana is in fact named after Tarzan. It's built on the site of a ranch that was owned by Edgar Rice Boroughs (the author of Tarzan) 100 years ago or so, and he named his ranch "Tarzana" in honor of his one claim to fame. He later subdivided the ranch and sold residential plots, and the name stuck.



??????

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/A_Princ​e​ss_of_Mars

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/At_the_​E​arth%27s_Core_(novel)

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Lan​d​_That_Time_Forgot_(novel)

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Peo​p​le_That_Time_Forgot_(novel)

Those were still popular enough in the 1970's that they were available for me to read as a kid, despite the author having been dead for well over 20 years at that point.

Tarzan isn't his only claim to fame, not by a long shot, but it undoubtedly was his biggest money-maker during his lifetime.

All of those books I listed were later turned into more or less popular films after he died.
 
probesport
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Ray Stevens Guitarzan with original song
Youtube QlheBJg2OZw
 
deadsanta
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Cyberluddite: Today's bit of trivia: Tarzana is in fact named after Tarzan. It's built on the site of a ranch that was owned by Edgar Rice Boroughs (the author of Tarzan) 100 years ago or so, and he named his ranch "Tarzana" in honor of his one claim to fame. He later subdivided the ranch and sold residential plots, and the name stuck.


Really? I was going to call you an unlettered savage, but then I recalled we just had a Burroughs film bomb, John Carter, so it's not like you'd even need to skip reading to be that illiterate.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report