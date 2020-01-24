 Skip to content
(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Middle school fight sends two kids to the hospital with stab wounds and skateboard beating injuries. Man, back in my day, we just kind of waved our hands at each other like we were fighting   (abc7.com) divider line
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTA:One student who took out a pair of scissors was beaten with skateboards and transported to a hospital

Rule #1:Never bring scissors to a skateboard fight.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Sounds like a typical American high school to me.  What's the problem?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
When I was in middle school  25 years ago we shot and killed each other at taco Cabana, stubby
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beakerxf
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
We were a pretty mild school violence-wise, but a kid did get his cheek sliced open with a knife.

There were a couple shootings, but they were "ha ha, it's not loaded" incidents.
 
rudemix
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I was involved in a kerfluffle many years ago and a friend brought his board down on a guys head. He was holding the rear truck and swung hard. He hit him with the flat of the top. I was glad he didn't hit him with the board edge.

/not a tough guy even 30 years ago
 
jjorsett
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Where's the hundred cellphone videos that must exist?
 
LewDux
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Land Down Under - Shovel Girl Remix
Youtube A23MCvSLdbM
 
Vern
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: [Fark user image image 327x251]


You never, ever throw away your weapon in a fight.

Unless it's a throwing knife. Or a throwing star. Or a rifle with hand grenades attached to it.
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
They learn by a warrior's code, Subby. You wouldn't understand,...or survive long.
 
jayfurr
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
When I was a kid we were all kung fu fighting.  We were fast as lightning.  (In fact, it was a little bit frightening.)
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

waxbeans: When I was in middle school  25 years ago we shot and killed each other at taco Cabana, stubby


Bullshiat, if you killed each other how can you be posting? Do you have a ghost account?
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

jayfurr: When I was a kid we were all kung fu fighting.  We were fast as lightning.  (In fact, it was a little bit frightening.)


But did you fight with expert timing?
 
