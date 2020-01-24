 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Uber and Lyft criticized for introducing new 'escape from mass shooting' price model   (kiro7.com) divider line
30
•       •       •

farkingbubbler [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ever hear of "shelter-in-place?

No offence, but (1) first responders probably cordoned off the area and drivers could not get directly to you if they even wanted to. (2) Go ahead, put an innocent driver at risk. And (2a) on Lyft, in MANY markets the DRIVER surge (aka Prime Time) was discontinued (along with reducing what drivers actually get from your normal ride). However, passengers still pay a premium when it gets busy. Lyft makes out like bandits (and, to a lesser degree, Uber).
 
Rigby-Reardon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It's not like there is someone sitting by a computer  setting the prices. When a shiatload of people started asking for rides the software automatically started charging peak rates.

Don't like it? Hail a cab.
 
Quinzy [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
While this needs to be fixed.  Obviously this is their standard model not understanding public relations.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'm angry because some person working four jobs to barely survive won't put his life at risk for me!

You know,  if you were shot, and I was on the jury trying the person who shot you, and I found that out? That shooter would walk, because some people just need killing.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I think they should charge less when they drive into war zones
 
Usernate
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Everybody is stupid. People waiting on an Uber or Lyft during a shooting is stupid. Those companies charging people extra money is stupid. People getting mad at the algorithm that automatically hikes prices is stupid. It's all stupid.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
We see your finger is moving towards the uber app.  Prices go up.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

farkingbubbler: Ever hear of "shelter-in-place?


When there are three shooters running around the area and you dont know what their motive is? No thanks.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Back in the day they had to use the draft to make people go where bullets were flying. Now they use low wages and Twitter public shaming
 
skinink
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Does the surge pricing include sexual assault by the driver?
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

skinink: Does the surge pricing include sexual assault by the driver?


I think that's complimentary, but you have to not ask for it.
 
Gaboo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So, these people are soooooo scared they want a ride out IMMEDIATELY and cheaply, I mean shivering with fear! So scared, in fact, they have time to compare pricing, take screen shots, and Tweet them.

This whole farking society is going down the shiatter.
 
Gonad the Ballbarian
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Usernate: Everybody is stupid. People waiting on an Uber or Lyft during a shooting is stupid. Those companies charging people extra money is stupid. People getting mad at the algorithm that automatically hikes prices is stupid. It's all stupid.


Your Stupid Minds. Stupid! Stupid! Plan 9 Movie Quotes
Youtube afJ5ayl-VzA
 
gar1013
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Surge pricing is good.

You need to decide how important it is for you to use the service.

If you are upset at paying $100+, then don't use the service. That means that capacity is available for people that do see $100 worth of value.

Hell, let's call it gouging. Price gouging is great, because it stops some asshole from buying all the bread, milk, and batteries. Make the pricing hurt, and people will only buy what they need, figure out substitutes, or encourage them to become a supplier themselves.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
i'm totally sure the surge monitor is contextually aware.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
OK, subby. That headline got a


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Usernate: Everybody is stupid. People waiting on an Uber or Lyft during a shooting is stupid. Those companies charging people extra money is stupid. People getting mad at the algorithm that automatically hikes prices is stupid. It's all stupid.


Also, shooting people is stupid.
 
MrPoopyPants [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Combat pay?
 
Terrapin Bound [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

skinink: Does the surge pricing include sexual assault by the driver?


Oh hell no.  That is a complimentary service even with regular pricing.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

gar1013: Surge pricing is good.

You need to decide how important it is for you to use the service.

If you are upset at paying $100+, then don't use the service. That means that capacity is available for people that do see $100 worth of value.

Hell, let's call it gouging. Price gouging is great, because it stops some asshole from buying all the bread, milk, and batteries. Make the pricing hurt, and people will only buy what they need, figure out substitutes, or encourage them to become a supplier themselves.


Oingo Boingo - Capitalism - 1983
Youtube xqXAW2snGMI
 
lolmao500
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Not a bad idea... thing is, if you offer the service, you need an armored car or something.
 
wxboy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

farkingbubbler: Ever hear of "shelter-in-place?


Run, hide, fight.  SIP is not the first choice, given a choice.
 
Keys dude [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Price gouging is great, because it stops some asshole from buying all the bread, milk, and batteries. Make the pricing hurt, and people will only buy what they need, figure out substitutes, or encourage them to become a supplier themselves.

This might be the dumbest thing I read all day, but it's early. Ever been through a natural disaster or try to get out before one hits? Because $20 for a gallon of gas is "great." Moron.
 
farkingbubbler [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Gaboo: So, these people are soooooo scared they want a ride out IMMEDIATELY and cheaply, I mean shivering with fear! So scared, in fact, they have time to compare pricing, take screen shots, and Tweet them.

This whole farking society is going down the shiatter.


Then they biatch and moan to the service, even making a trumped-up claim that farks the driver over, and get their little fee removed (even though services expressly say NO REFUNDS in Terms of Service) AND the driver gets deactivated.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Your ''mass shooting'' uber has arrived sir.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oukewldave
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
They need an UberEvac option.
 
gar1013
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Keys dude: Price gouging is great, because it stops some asshole from buying all the bread, milk, and batteries. Make the pricing hurt, and people will only buy what they need, figure out substitutes, or encourage them to become a supplier themselves.

This might be the dumbest thing I read all day, but it's early. Ever been through a natural disaster or try to get out before one hits? Because $20 for a gallon of gas is "great." Moron.


$20 a gallon is great.

You know why?

It will get you far enough outside a disaster zone so that you can purchase gas for less.

That way, you can actually have enough gas to last, rather than let short sighted people like yourself buy 50 gallons at a time and then people find themselves with NOTHING.
 
Keys dude [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
gar1013    

Keys dude: Price gouging is great, because it stops some asshole from buying all the bread, milk, and batteries. Make the pricing hurt, and people will only buy what they need, figure out substitutes, or encourage them to become a supplier themselves.

This might be the dumbest thing I read all day, but it's early. Ever been through a natural disaster or try to get out before one hits? Because $20 for a gallon of gas is "great." Moron.

$20 a gallon is great.

You know why?

It will get you far enough outside a disaster zone so that you can purchase gas for less.

That way, you can actually have enough gas to last, rather than let short sighted people like yourself buy 50 gallons at a time and then people find themselves with NOTHING.

Here's hoping you get stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic on a highway trying to evacuate an oncoming hurricane with your tank full of $20-a-gallon gas.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Lovely. Thing is if they had not gotten called out for it they would have kept doing it.   What both companies need to do is have someone monitoring the system 24/7 in each major city they operate in with the authority to cancel surge pricing in emergency situations.  That way they can stay on top of things, in between times of dealing with emergencies they can be on standby to handle other problems.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The best part of algorithms and analytics is you can hide all your shiatty, racist and otherwise illegal behavior behind a black box. This is a feature, not a big for these people.
 
