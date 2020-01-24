 Skip to content
(Independent)   Folks, please keep your hands and arms inside the John Denver Experience at all times. There's no sense in trying to unloop at the latch at any time during the ride at the John Denver Experience. Have fun   (independent.co.uk) divider line
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sunshine on my wing flaps makes me tailspin.
 
The Martian Manhandler
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'll have to schedule the Die in a Plane Crash Experience between my Murdered by Clowns Experience and Stung to Death By Scorpions Experience.
 
Thosw [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
They bought their tickets. I say let 'em crash.
 
That Guy What Stole the Bacon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
South Park - John Denver Experience HD
Youtube ZXaOUTKa0wU
 
Destructor [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

The Martian Manhandler: I'll have to schedule the Die in a Plane Crash Experience between my Murdered by Clowns Experience and Stung to Death By Scorpions Experience.


You only live twice. Nine if you're a cat.
 
dothemath
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"
"The plane had lost power in all three engines, dropped from thirty-four thousand feet to twelve thousand feet. Something like four miles. When the steep glide began, people rose, fell, collided, swam in their seats. Then the serious screaming and moaning began. Almost immediately a voice from the flight deck was heard on the intercom: "We're falling out of the sky! We're going down! We're a silver gleaming death machine!" This outburst struck the passengers as an all but total breakdown of authority, competence and command presence and it brought on a round of fresh and desperate wailing. Objects were rolling out of the galley, the aisles were full of drinking glasses, utensils, coats and blankets. A stewardess pinned to the bulkhead by the sharp angle of descent was trying to find the relevant passage in a handbook titled "Manual of Disasters." Then there was a second male voice from the cockpit, this one remarkably calm and precise, making the passengers believe there was someone in charge after all, an element of hope: "This is American two-one-three to the cockpit voice recorder. Now we know what it's like. It's worse than we'd ever imagined. They didn't prepare us for this at the death simulator in Denver. Our fear is pure, so totally stripped of distractions and pressures as to be a form of transcendental meditation. In less than three minutes we will touch down, so to speak. They will find our bodies in some smoking field, strewn about in the grisly attitudes of death. I love you, Lance." This time there was a brief pause before the mass wailing recommenced. Lance? What kind of people were in control of this aircraft? The crying took on a bitter and disillusioned tone."
- Don Delillo, White Noise
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Enjoyable ride, but the end can be jarring.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This would be more like Flight 93.
 
Johnny Bananapeel
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
i.ibb.coView Full Size

Spotted in front of a thrift store here in Pacific Grove, less than a mile from where he crashed...
 
nanim
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
ftfa: '"not recommended for people of a nervous disposition,"

Gee,
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

dothemath: "
"The plane had lost power in all three engines, dropped from thirty-four thousand feet to twelve thousand feet. Something like four miles. When the steep glide began, people rose, fell, collided, swam in their seats. Then the serious screaming and moaning began. Almost immediately a voice from the flight deck was heard on the intercom: "We're falling out of the sky! We're going down! We're a silver gleaming death machine!" This outburst struck the passengers as an all but total breakdown of authority, competence and command presence and it brought on a round of fresh and desperate wailing. Objects were rolling out of the galley, the aisles were full of drinking glasses, utensils, coats and blankets. A stewardess pinned to the bulkhead by the sharp angle of descent was trying to find the relevant passage in a handbook titled "Manual of Disasters." Then there was a second male voice from the cockpit, this one remarkably calm and precise, making the passengers believe there was someone in charge after all, an element of hope: "This is American two-one-three to the cockpit voice recorder. Now we know what it's like. It's worse than we'd ever imagined. They didn't prepare us for this at the death simulator in Denver. Our fear is pure, so totally stripped of distractions and pressures as to be a form of transcendental meditation. In less than three minutes we will touch down, so to speak. They will find our bodies in some smoking field, strewn about in the grisly attitudes of death. I love you, Lance." This time there was a brief pause before the mass wailing recommenced. Lance? What kind of people were in control of this aircraft? The crying took on a bitter and disillusioned tone."
- Don Delillo, White Noise


rellimzone.comView Full Size
 
mtrac
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
♪ Thank God I'm a country buoy ♪
 
D_PaulAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
A couple days after John Denver's crash my pilot buddy called and said the investigators found two major issues with his plane: "Couldn't fly, couldn't float."

(He also told me after TWA flight 800 that TWA was now offering direct service from JFK to JFK, Jr.)
 
Report