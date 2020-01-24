 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1972, a Japanese soldier was found hiding on Guam twenty-eight years after the end of WW2. That's nothing, Subby still has a Myspace page   (history.com) divider line
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And he *STILL* wasn't the last hold-out.

At least 3 others were confirmed after Yokoi was captured.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I saw that episode of Gilligan's Island.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So, new hide and seek champ?
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Richard Saunders [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Jeez. I'm old enough to remember that.

...for now.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
What about that poor IJN sailor who was stranded on Gilligan's Island?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
72-45=27
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
At least the Japanese solider can still lay claim to still having dignity, subby.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
How can a person hide out for 30 years without speaking to another person and not come out the other end batshiat crazy?
 
A10Mechanic
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
/csb. When I was a little kid in 1965~ we used to have a clubhouse in an old Japanese bunker.  Guam is full of neat old stuff like that.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: How can a person hide out for 30 years without speaking to another person and not come out the other end batshiat crazy?



Imperial Japan was driven by an emperor worshiping Shinto death cult.  i.e. They were batshiat crazy going in.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: How can a person hide out for 30 years without speaking to another person and not come out the other end batshiat crazy?


Built his own TV and internet and girlfriend out of coconuts? That's what I did.
 
uttertosh
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: How can a person hide out for 30 years without speaking to another person and not come out the other end batshiat crazy?


Training.

The sort of training that makes a person batguano by default.
 
devilskware
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: How can a person hide out for 30 years without speaking to another person and not come out the other end batshiat crazy?


Hiroo Onoda was in the Phillipines for 29 years. No Surrender: My Thirty Year War is a good read.
He just died in 2014.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: How can a person hide out for 30 years without speaking to another person and not come out the other end batshiat crazy?


Who's to say he wasn't? I think he murdered a few dudes who found him before they finally got his old commanding officer to order him to surrender. That's kinda crazy, no?
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
debug
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: How can a person hide out for 30 years without speaking to another person and not come out the other end batshiat crazy?


Talking to other people is often overrated.
 
BlueBox [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

FarkaDark: 72-45=27


Is this like Metric years vs. Imperial years?  Or maths?
 
mackepayson
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Acrobatic act?
 
awruk!
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: How can a person hide out for 30 years without speaking to another person and not come out the other end batshiat crazy?


I see no problem, peace and quiet. I find that it's the people who make me batshiat crazy recently...
 
fearmongert
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
My thought was n this- why in THREE DECADES did he not try and escape, and make his way back to Japan?

Why was he not trying to gather intel to bring home?

Was he following his orders so FULL TILT, that no deviation in case of failure was to be allowed?


If he made his way back, he wasnt failing to follow orders, which was most pro ably to hold the island, or were the orders to hold it to the last man?

Even so, the island was taken, and as a survivor, he failed to keep it, and fight to the last man- HIMSELF doing so.

It seems so odd he never went back, or left the island to go rejoin the fight, especially with that type of commitment
 
Frantic Freddie
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I went to Guam with a band back in the early 80s & we saw the museum that has his stuff, I have pics but I've never scanned them in.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: How can a person hide out for 30 years without speaking to another person and not come out the other end batshiat crazy?


"After he was discovered in 1972, he was finally discharged and sent home to Japan, where he was hailed as a national hero. He subsequently married and returned to Guam for his honeymoon. "

I hope it went well for them, but it's hard to imagine.

I heard a woman on the radio yesterday who was liberated from a Nazi death camp at age 9, the only survivor in her family. She went on to what sounded like a nice life in the US with a husband and kids. I can't imagine recovering from the horror,
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: What about that poor IJN sailor who was stranded on Gilligan's Island?

[Fark user image 617x899]



I came here for that, and I leave sassyfied.
 
Schmerd1948
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: How can a person hide out for 30 years without speaking to another person and not come out the other end batshiat crazy?


it's called marriage. I don't recommend it.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

A10Mechanic: /csb. When I was a little kid in 1965~ we used to have a clubhouse in an old Japanese bunker.  Guam is full of neat old stuff like that.



How often did you have to avoid brown tree snakes?
 
