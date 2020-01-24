 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Polygon)   Nancy Drew comic celebrates her 90th anniversary as an iconic character and role model for girls by... *checks notes* having the Hardy Boys investigate her murder   (polygon.com) divider line
12
    More: Facepalm, Nancy Drew, Franklin W. Dixon, The Hardy Boys, Hillary Rodham Clinton, Stratemeyer Syndicate, Hardy Boys, Edward Stratemeyer, Death of Nancy Drew  
•       •       •

290 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Jan 2020 at 6:20 PM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
She uncovered the truth. Chet was running a drug and panda smuggling operation from his "hobby barn"
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I always figured Chet was the Hardy Boys S&M gimp.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I enjoy the Semitic version: Nancy Jew.

/thank you! I'm here all week!
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
IIRC, this would be financially efficient, as the same people wrote both sets of stories - keep it in-house
 
King Something
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
At least it isn't being solved by the Dover Boys

LOONEY TUNES (Looney Toons): The Dover Boys at Pimento University (1942) (Ultra 4K)
Youtube csWv8ESBoYM
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The boys finished investigating The Urinal Deuce?
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Encyclopedia Brown did it. He was always jealous of her fame.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: The boys finished investigating The Urinal Deuce?


And they have such a clue right now.
 
Hack Patooey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Red Shirt Blues: I always figured Chet was the Hardy Boys S&M gimp.


Chet does have an old jalopy named "Queen", so, well, you know..
 
robxiii
‘’ 1 minute ago  
  Probably STILL better than the new Nancy Drew TV show ;)
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Let's be fair - 90 years ago, blatant sexism was still totally kosher.  Instead of constantly snubbing our noses at the past (or worse, trying to delete or retcon it) we'd be better off acknowledging it as it was and just being glad that we've moved on past it.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report