(CNN)   Spiffy: Police used DNA to identify the "Pillowcase Rapist" who terrorized South Florida in the '80's. Scary: He was building a dungeon under his home when caught. Umm: he was identified when police took a DNA sample from his son during a DV arrest   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Miami, Hurricane Andrew, Koehler's home, Criminal law, Violence, search warrant, DNA samples, Felony  
606 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Jan 2020 at 10:48 PM



edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a lovely family.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Yeah this guy is true scum, but unfortunaely cops often use cases like this to stretch the law as no one has "sympathy for the devil"   and I have a TON of civil Liberties problems with this:

"The "key breakthrough" came when Koehler's son was recently arrested in an unrelated domestic violence case, Fernandez Rundle said. His DNA was similar enough to the Pillowcase Rapist's that investigators believed the unknown assailant was his father.
An affidavit says police watching Koehler's home followed him to a public area "where DNA swabs were obtained from objects he had touched." The samples were analyzed, leading to probable cause for his arrest, the affidavit says.
After his arrest, police obtained a search warrant allowing them to get a swab of Koehler's DNA to confirm the match, Fernandez Rundle said Thursday.

SO AFTER you arrest him you need a warrant to take his DNA, but you use the fact that you've ALREADY obtained and tested his DNA as you "probable cause" for that warrant?   And why int he blue bloody hell were they collecting a DNA sample from the son "incident to arrest"?   is that a routine thing now like fingerprints?   Is that OK under the fourth amendment? Especially given, as we see here collecting YOUR DNA can impact the privacy rights of those related to you?
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
At least it wasn't a DVDA arrest.
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Who has a basement in south Florida?
 
cman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Damn, glad they caught him before he went Arial Castro on some woman
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
How do you rape a pillowcase?
 
bughunter
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Umm, in South Florida, excavating a "dungeon" under your home gets you a hole filled with water.

(NTTAWWT... at least not until it gets rapey.)
 
GRCooper
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: How do you rape a pillowcase?


I've only ever managed gym socks ...
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If he'd adopted, then someone else would have been arrested.  Just saying.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: How do you rape a pillowcase?


The way the pillowcase was dressed, it was asking for it.
 
bughunter
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Magorn: Yeah this guy is true scum, but unfortunaely cops often use cases like this to stretch the law as no one has "sympathy for the devil"   and I have a TON of civil Liberties problems with this:

"The "key breakthrough" came when Koehler's son was recently arrested in an unrelated domestic violence case, Fernandez Rundle said. His DNA was similar enough to the Pillowcase Rapist's that investigators believed the unknown assailant was his father.
An affidavit says police watching Koehler's home followed him to a public area "where DNA swabs were obtained from objects he had touched." The samples were analyzed, leading to probable cause for his arrest, the affidavit says.
After his arrest, police obtained a search warrant allowing them to get a swab of Koehler's DNA to confirm the match, Fernandez Rundle said Thursday.

SO AFTER you arrest him you need a warrant to take his DNA, but you use the fact that you've ALREADY obtained and tested his DNA as you "probable cause" for that warrant?   And why int he blue bloody hell were they collecting a DNA sample from the son "incident to arrest"?   is that a routine thing now like fingerprints?   Is that OK under the fourth amendment? Especially given, as we see here collecting YOUR DNA can impact the privacy rights of those related to you?


Face it, we're talking about Florida here.  America's stupidest, most corrupt state.

Nobody has any more rights there than they have money.
 
Chevello
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

GRCooper: Thong_of_Zardoz: How do you rape a pillowcase?

I've only ever managed gym socks ...


But they were asking for it, right?
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

TheSteelCricket: Thong_of_Zardoz: How do you rape a pillowcase?

The way the pillowcase was dressed, it was asking for it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Percise1
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: Who has a basement in south Florida?


It's called a pool or a well, depending on the size.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Chevello: GRCooper: Thong_of_Zardoz: How do you rape a pillowcase?

I've only ever managed gym socks ...

But they were asking for it, right?


You don't put on that Nike swoosh if you're not looking to get crusty
 
beakerxf
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Magorn: Yeah this guy is true scum, but unfortunaely cops often use cases like this to stretch the law as no one has "sympathy for the devil"   and I have a TON of civil Liberties problems with this:

"The "key breakthrough" came when Koehler's son was recently arrested in an unrelated domestic violence case, Fernandez Rundle said. His DNA was similar enough to the Pillowcase Rapist's that investigators believed the unknown assailant was his father.
An affidavit says police watching Koehler's home followed him to a public area "where DNA swabs were obtained from objects he had touched." The samples were analyzed, leading to probable cause for his arrest, the affidavit says.
After his arrest, police obtained a search warrant allowing them to get a swab of Koehler's DNA to confirm the match, Fernandez Rundle said Thursday.

SO AFTER you arrest him you need a warrant to take his DNA, but you use the fact that you've ALREADY obtained and tested his DNA as you "probable cause" for that warrant?   And why int he blue bloody hell were they collecting a DNA sample from the son "incident to arrest"?   is that a routine thing now like fingerprints?   Is that OK under the fourth amendment? Especially given, as we see here collecting YOUR DNA can impact the privacy rights of those related to you?


The Supreme Court narrowly ruled DNA swabs at arrests are legal. It's one of the few times Scalia joined Ginsburg, Sotomayor, and Kagan as a dissenting vote.
 
SonOfSpam
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: How do you rape a pillowcase?


It's a lot like a wizard sleeve.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Why do you think they keep pennies in circulation?
 
Wingchild
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Magorn: Yeah this guy is true scum, but unfortunaely cops often use cases like this to stretch the law as no one has "sympathy for the devil"   and I have a TON of civil Liberties problems with this:

"The "key breakthrough" came when Koehler's son was recently arrested in an unrelated domestic violence case, Fernandez Rundle said. His DNA was similar enough to the Pillowcase Rapist's that investigators believed the unknown assailant was his father.
An affidavit says police watching Koehler's home followed him to a public area "where DNA swabs were obtained from objects he had touched." The samples were analyzed, leading to probable cause for his arrest, the affidavit says.
After his arrest, police obtained a search warrant allowing them to get a swab of Koehler's DNA to confirm the match, Fernandez Rundle said Thursday.

SO AFTER you arrest him you need a warrant to take his DNA, but you use the fact that you've ALREADY obtained and tested his DNA as you "probable cause" for that warrant?   And why int he blue bloody hell were they collecting a DNA sample from the son "incident to arrest"?   is that a routine thing now like fingerprints?   Is that OK under the fourth amendment? Especially given, as we see here collecting YOUR DNA can impact the privacy rights of those related to you?


Yes, collecting a DNA swab from someone who has been arrested is routine now, like fingerprints, or an even better example might be a blood draw during a DUI.

You can refuse (like his father did), and they can get a warrant to compel it. And when they get your DNA, it goes into a database - like your fingerprints - and they can check for matches against other crimes - like they do with your fingerprints. Big data is fun.

This is routine and has been routine for years - decades, probably. You don't get arrested much, so for all your concern about civil liberties, you missed it, because it's been a thing that doesn't apply to you.

My feeling on this is in line with "STOP BREAKING THE LAW, ASSHOLE" with a side dish of "maybe get your family to not break the law too while you're at it" and a chaser of "try not to break any laws on your way to the parking lot".
 
gregscott
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: Who has a basement in south Florida?


Somebody who needs someplace to stick a kid with not-so-adult "failure to thrive" syndrome.
 
nanim
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
ftfa: 'Robert Eugene Koehler was arrested in Palm Bay, Florida, after new DNA analysis tied him to a rape in Dec 1983' (aka Pillowcase Rapist)

This guy has been attacking women for over 30 years, and he was building a dungeon when caught... so the odds are great that the police just solved a bunch of cases *and* stopped the guy from attacking more...

Fark alts: Lets not talk about that part! - lets talk about the rapist's rights!
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Glad to see Palm Bay representing on FARK
 
SonOfSpam
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Khellendros
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Magorn: Yeah this guy is true scum, but unfortunaely cops often use cases like this to stretch the law as no one has "sympathy for the devil" and I have a TON of civil Liberties problems with this:


There are parallel cases involving ancestry databases that are similarly problematic.
 
DORMAMU
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Wingchild: Magorn: Yeah this guy is true scum, but unfortunaely cops often use cases like this to stretch the law as no one has "sympathy for the devil"   and I have a TON of civil Liberties problems with this:

"The "key breakthrough" came when Koehler's son was recently arrested in an unrelated domestic violence case, Fernandez Rundle said. His DNA was similar enough to the Pillowcase Rapist's that investigators believed the unknown assailant was his father.
An affidavit says police watching Koehler's home followed him to a public area "where DNA swabs were obtained from objects he had touched." The samples were analyzed, leading to probable cause for his arrest, the affidavit says.
After his arrest, police obtained a search warrant allowing them to get a swab of Koehler's DNA to confirm the match, Fernandez Rundle said Thursday.

SO AFTER you arrest him you need a warrant to take his DNA, but you use the fact that you've ALREADY obtained and tested his DNA as you "probable cause" for that warrant?   And why int he blue bloody hell were they collecting a DNA sample from the son "incident to arrest"?   is that a routine thing now like fingerprints?   Is that OK under the fourth amendment? Especially given, as we see here collecting YOUR DNA can impact the privacy rights of those related to you?

Yes, collecting a DNA swab from someone who has been arrested is routine now, like fingerprints, or an even better example might be a blood draw during a DUI.

You can refuse (like his father did), and they can get a warrant to compel it. And when they get your DNA, it goes into a database - like your fingerprints - and they can check for matches against other crimes - like they do with your fingerprints. Big data is fun.

This is routine and has been routine for years - decades, probably. You don't get arrested much, so for all your concern about civil liberties, you missed it, because it's been a thing that doesn't apply to you.

My feeling on this is in line with "STOP BREAKING THE LAW, ASSHOLE" with a side dish of "maybe get your family to not break the law too while you're at it" and a chaser of "try not to break any laws on your way to the parking lot".


If you throw something away, it is no longer yours.  Law enforcement can then test that item.  With documentation you discarded the tested item, that can be the basis to get a warrant to confirm the results and rule out cross contamination.
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Wingchild: My feeling on this is in line with "STOP BREAKING THE LAW, ASSHOLE" with a side dish of "maybe get your family to not break the law too while you're at it" and a chaser of "try not to break any laws on your way to the parking lot".


Arrest is at the accusation stage. They keep the records whether or not you were convicted.

It's punishment without conviction.
 
