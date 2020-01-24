 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   A coronavirus pandemic simulation from 3 months ago resulted in 65 million dead. Thankfully, now we can test the accuracy of the simulation in real life conditions   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
65
JinxofSpades [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WAY ahead of you.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK, wait a minute... didn't 65 million vote for Hillary?  This is an election year.  This can't be a coincidence...
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So this was done on purpose?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That's not enough to reverse climate change, but it's a start.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I have full blown panic symptoms
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Scary numbers, to be sure, and it needs to be taken seriously.

But...SARS killed 1 out of every 10 people it infected.  MUCH higher rate of fatality.

So...a little perspective is warranted.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
imore.comView Full Size
 
AeAe
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Global population is 7.8 bn.

I don't want to seem heartless but there's more than enough of us around.

In fact.. and I don't want to seem like a huge asshole .. there's too many people.
 
Destructor [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Ooops. Sorry folks. We felt a real world test was the only way to acceptance test the software.
 
ericbikesmt
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So a computer simulation of a thing that is not the thing in Wuhan ACCORDING TO THE GUY WHO RAN SIMULATION THAT HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH THE REAL VIRUS.

Clearly Obama's fault.
 
TenMilligramInch
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Destructor: Ooops. Sorry folks. We felt a real world test was the only way to acceptance test the software.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Those researchers are so lucky. Most epidemiologists never get an opportunity like this.

From NYT:
Chinese health officials reported on Friday that there had been 26 deaths from the outbreak and 830 cases of the coronavirus, a sharp increase.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's already been mentioned, but other coronaviruses like MERS and SARS had much higher mortality rates, so this simulation in not entirely applicable to the present situation. But with the long incubation time it will probably infect a lot of people.
 
hammettman
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: Scary numbers, to be sure, and it needs to be taken seriously.

But...SARS killed 1 out of every 10 people it infected.  MUCH higher rate of fatality.

So...a little perspective is warranted.


Coronavirus: hold my beer

SARS symptom - 100 degree plus fever

Coronavirus - NO FEVER symptom (and contagious)
 
tarballa
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Well, it's a start. The Spanish Flu killed what, around double that? We're due a culling.
 
Opacity
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Some farker mentioned this in a thread yesterday- If you think it's bad now, wait until an infected person gets to India.

I'll add, don't wait, because you wouldn't hear about it until it's long over and you're one of the lucky ones to survive. No quarantines, no travel bans, no isolation in hospitals. That's how you get to a model showing up to 65 million dead.
 
rebelyell2006 [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: Scary numbers, to be sure, and it needs to be taken seriously.

But...SARS killed 1 out of every 10 people it infected.  MUCH higher rate of fatality.

So...a little perspective is warranted.


We will have to wait five years until China releases the real numbers.  If they are quarantining multiple huge cities, it must be pretty bad.
 
zang
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
LOL, hope I'm not dead.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That's barley a 10th of billion?  Or 100th?
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm just going to watch the movie.
 
wage0048
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Wow, a whopping 0.8% of the population.
 
AeAe
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
On the high end, the infection rate is 2.5 people. Meaning for every 1 person infected, he will infect 2.5 people.
It's exponential.  1 -> 2.5 -> 6.25 ->15.6 -> 39
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [imore.com image 600x450]


Mexico's government fell a decade ago.
 
fumb duck
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

AeAe: Global population is 7.8 bn.

I don't want to seem heartless but there's more than enough of us around.

In fact.. and I don't want to seem like a huge asshole .. there's too many people.


s3.drafthouse.comView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Anyone who is not panicking is being willfully ignorant at this late date
 
TenMilligramInch
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So, hypothetical: let's say an American is in SE Asia. Should he/she high tail it back to the states?  Another piece of data: he/she is surrounded by Chinese tourists celebrating New Years.
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

hammettman: Jack Sabbath: Scary numbers, to be sure, and it needs to be taken seriously.

But...SARS killed 1 out of every 10 people it infected.  MUCH higher rate of fatality.

So...a little perspective is warranted.

Coronavirus: hold my beer

SARS symptom - 100 degree plus fever

Coronavirus - NO FEVER symptom (and contagious)


I thought the indications were that it did cause a fever.

Not it would help, most likely. If bats are the reservoir, the disease should be thermally-resistant. Bats have very elevated body temps relative to humans. We can't get hot enough to kill it.
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

TenMilligramInch: So, hypothetical: let's say an American is in SE Asia. Should he/she high tail it back to the states?  Another piece of data: he/she is surrounded by Chinese tourists celebrating New Years.


Appropriate course of action:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Just watched it about a month ago, may have to watch again.
//Was on a flight to LA too. Guy in front of me coughed, and I wish I had on my brown pants.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

AeAe: Global population is 7.8 bn.

I don't want to seem heartless but there's more than enough of us around.

In fact.. and I don't want to seem like a huge asshole .. there's too many people.


Good, now use some of that edge to subtract 1 off the total.

/I suggest a wam bath.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Merltech: So this was done on purpose?


Well thats how you get government grants!
 
RaptorLC
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Paging R. Flagg. Mr. Flagg, please answer the white courtesy phone.
 
AeAe
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: Anyone who is not panicking is being willfully ignorant at this late date


SARS killed 50% of infected people over 64. I think the younger you are, the more likely you will survive getting infected. The best way to reduce the chances of getting infected, I think, is not be in China right now.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

tarballa: Well, it's a start. The Spanish Flu killed what, around double that? We're due a culling.


Good, modern estimates are well over 100 million killed by the Spanish Flu. It'd be interesting to compare that number, and the world population at the time, and extrapolate that to our current population. Of course, they didn't have air travel then either...
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: Anyone who is not panicking is being willfully ignorant at this late date


Feast On The Goo
Youtube RzybAS7zltE
 
Livinglush
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: [Fark user image 416x255]
[Fark user image 425x180]


What movie is this from?
 
Livinglush
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: Scary numbers, to be sure, and it needs to be taken seriously.

But...SARS killed 1 out of every 10 people it infected.  MUCH higher rate of fatality.

So...a little perspective is warranted.


But this is more contagious, so it seems anyhow.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Livinglush: Jake Havechek: [Fark user image 416x255]
[Fark user image 425x180]

What movie is this from?


John Carpenter's The Thing (1982).
 
Livinglush
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

AeAe: Global population is 7.8 bn.

I don't want to seem heartless but there's more than enough of us around.

In fact.. and I don't want to seem like a huge asshole .. there's too many people.


Agreed, let's cut it down by 2/3, as long as me and mine are in the remainder.
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

AeAe: I think the younger you are, the more likely you will survive getting infected.


Almost always the case. Part of what made Spanish Flu so memorable was that this was not true for that one.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

AeAe: mikaloyd: Anyone who is not panicking is being willfully ignorant at this late date

SARS killed 50% of infected people over 64. I think the younger you are, the more likely you will survive getting infected. The best way to reduce the chances of getting infected, I think, is not be in China right now.


Depends on the virus. Spanish flu and the swine flu most severely affected the young and healthy.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Where is President Madagascar when we need him?
 
Nimbull
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
As fun as all the Stand references are..
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


Also saying the world needs a bit of a culling is all well and good I imagine till you or someone you love are the one being culled by the plague of the month.
 
Livinglush
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

TenMilligramInch: So, hypothetical: let's say an American is in SE Asia. Should he/she high tail it back to the states?  Another piece of data: he/she is surrounded by Chinese tourists celebrating New Years.


For his own good he should high tail it back.  For the good of America he should wait it out.  Guess which he will choose?
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Medic Zero: tarballa: Well, it's a start. The Spanish Flu killed what, around double that? We're due a culling.

Good, modern estimates are well over 100 million killed by the Spanish Flu. It'd be interesting to compare that number, and the world population at the time, and extrapolate that to our current population. Of course, they didn't have air travel then either...


They did, but it was uncommon.

100M in 1918 terms is equivalent to about 433M today.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: hammettman: Jack Sabbath: Scary numbers, to be sure, and it needs to be taken seriously.

But...SARS killed 1 out of every 10 people it infected.  MUCH higher rate of fatality.

So...a little perspective is warranted.

Coronavirus: hold my beer

SARS symptom - 100 degree plus fever

Coronavirus - NO FEVER symptom (and contagious)

I thought the indications were that it did cause a fever.

Not it would help, most likely. If bats are the reservoir, the disease should be thermally-resistant. Bats have very elevated body temps relative to humans. We can't get hot enough to kill it.


Coronavirus does have fever as a symptom.
 
Marine1
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

hissatsu: It's already been mentioned, but other coronaviruses like MERS and SARS had much higher mortality rates, so this simulation in not entirely applicable to the present situation. But with the long incubation time it will probably infect a lot of people.


That is, of course, assuming that the Chinese government isn't lying about the numbers.

Saw a video this morning of a hospital. There were people crowded into a hallway waiting for treatment. People were sitting next to bodies covered with sheets. There were four of them. Twitter (NSFW)
 
Livinglush
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: This text is now purple: hammettman: Jack Sabbath: Scary numbers, to be sure, and it needs to be taken seriously.

But...SARS killed 1 out of every 10 people it infected.  MUCH higher rate of fatality.

So...a little perspective is warranted.

Coronavirus: hold my beer

SARS symptom - 100 degree plus fever

Coronavirus - NO FEVER symptom (and contagious)

I thought the indications were that it did cause a fever.

Not it would help, most likely. If bats are the reservoir, the disease should be thermally-resistant. Bats have very elevated body temps relative to humans. We can't get hot enough to kill it.

Coronavirus does have fever as a symptom.


Isn't that late stage though?
 
