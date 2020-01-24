 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Bend Bulletin)   Lawmakers target self-checkouts to ensure Oregon grocery stores are as inconvenient as their gas stations   (bendbulletin.com) divider line
162
    More: Dumbass, Oregon Supreme Court, Supreme Court of the United States, Grocery store, Safeway Inc., self-checkouts, proposed measure's description, grocery stores, federation of Oregon workers  
•       •       •

1639 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Jan 2020 at 9:33 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



162 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Self checkouts only add "convenience" if you happen to be the only person in the store and so there's nobody else using them. In a normal shopping environment, self checkouts become a clusterfark of malfunctioning weight sensors, inattentive employee supervisors, technologically incompetent shoppers, and a general miasma of ineptitude on every level.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
UNEXPECTED ITEM IN BAGGING AREA!
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please bag your item
(item is the size of a mini fridge)
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The problem isn't self check cutting jobs, it's that stores failed for decades to have enough cashiers in the first place.  It's noon on Sunday and you've got 3 registers open.  It's 11:30pm Saturday night, lines 20 people deep, and two registers.   The only thing self check is doing is letting people get out of the goddamn store faster.  Yes there can be technical difficulties.  But overall, I would rather self-check than not.

What I find funny as hell is "self check lets kids buy alcohol".  Except every place I've ever been when you scan an age restricted item, it locks up the register till the attendant comes over, determines that yes, you are over 18, way over 18, and lets you continue the purchase.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Self checkouts only add "convenience" if you happen to be the only person in the store and so there's nobody else using them. In a normal shopping environment, self checkouts become a clusterfark of malfunctioning weight sensors, inattentive employee supervisors, technologically incompetent shoppers, and a general miasma of ineptitude on every level.


Lifted straight from their brochure, I believe.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PLEASE RETURN THE ITEM TO THE SHELF.  YOU DON"T NEED ANY MORE COOKIES, FATASS

Am I the only one that gets this one?
 
fernt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "Filed in July, Initiative Petition 41 is backed by the Oregon AFL-CIO, a coalition of labor groups representing about 300,000 Oregon workers."

/figures
 
wildsnowllama
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't use them because I don't work there.
Also, if you are going to make me do the work, I should receive an employee discount.
 
d23 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: What I find funny as hell is "self check lets kids buy alcohol". Except every place I've ever been when you scan an age restricted item, it locks up the register till the attendant comes over, determines that yes, you are over 18, way over 18, and lets you continue the purchase.


Yeah.  This is technologically impaired people who have other people to their shopping for them reaching for an excuse.  That doesn't happen unless they are in league with the attendant and that's no different than a regular checkout line.
 
Mabeled
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fernt: FTFA: "Filed in July, Initiative Petition 41 is backed by the Oregon AFL-CIO, a coalition of labor groups representing about 300,000 Oregon workers."

/figures


So your saying you want workers to lose their jobs?  More people living in tents is the last thing Oregon needs.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fernt: FTFA: "Filed in July, Initiative Petition 41 is backed by the Oregon AFL-CIO, a coalition of labor groups representing about 300,000 Oregon workers."

/figures


Sounds like you have a problem with the First Amendment of the Constitution.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 Don't use them, never will.
I would consider shopping where the product is scanned when I put it in my cart but as for the systems in place now, fark you and the self checkout registers you installed.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: The problem isn't self check cutting jobs, it's that stores failed for decades to have enough cashiers in the first place.  It's noon on Sunday and you've got 3 registers open.  It's 11:30pm Saturday night, lines 20 people deep, and two registers.   The only thing self check is doing is letting people get out of the goddamn store faster.  Yes there can be technical difficulties.  But overall, I would rather self-check than not.

What I find funny as hell is "self check lets kids buy alcohol".  Except every place I've ever been when you scan an age restricted item, it locks up the register till the attendant comes over, determines that yes, you are over 18, way over 18, and lets you continue the purchase.


California went one better: no booze in self-check, period.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I self-checkout for two reasons. I can go slow enough to make sure I'm getting charged the correct price. And to ensure that any fragile items like potato chips get into the bag without being crushed by the checker/bagger.

OK, three reasons. That ribeye steak I buy gets coded in as "4011 - bananas."
 
tiiger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fernt: FTFA: "Filed in July, Initiative Petition 41 is backed by the Oregon AFL-CIO, a coalition of labor groups representing about 300,000 Oregon workers."


I know you are trolling, but you accidentally hit upon a very real issue.  Our society is not adapting to automation, our jobs are based on working hours and weeks that developed from the end of the industrial revolution, and if we don't seriously look at amending it, we're going to have some very serious and possibly violent labor riots in the near future.

The unions are right on this one, automation is killing jobs, and government and private enterprise have not provided any solutions to the looming crisis.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Self checkouts only add "convenience" if you happen to be the only person in the store and so there's nobody else using them. In a normal shopping environment, self checkouts become a clusterfark of malfunctioning weight sensors, inattentive employee supervisors, technologically incompetent shoppers, and a general miasma of ineptitude on every level.


Add in purchasing alcohol, sinus meds, or other age sensitive item.

Despite those negative factors I still prefer them...until someone wheels two cart-fulls up to the scanner. One of the reasons I flash a "you're nuts" look when they push the self scans at Costco

There needs to be an item limit.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Self checkouts only add "convenience" if you happen to be the only person in the store and so there's nobody else using them. In a normal shopping environment, self checkouts become a clusterfark of malfunctioning weight sensors, inattentive employee supervisors, technologically incompetent shoppers, and a general miasma of ineptitude on every level.


Then the system at your grocery store apparently is garbage.  The ones near me work with no issues whatsoever.
 
wet drum sandwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The AFL-CIO contends self-checkout kiosks make customers feel socially isolated

I don't think a farking retail store is responsible for making me feel socially involved.

And not to put too fine a point on it, but if we're going to talk about a social experience, dealing with no one at all is better than dealing with some of the human cashiers I've run afoul of in my life.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wildsnowllama: I don't use them because I don't work there.
Also, if you are going to make me do the work, I should receive an employee discount.


I've read there's a movement to boycott them.

People need jobs. There is no reason for us to help corporate America automate everyone out of work.

/i'll wait
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChrisDe: I self-checkout for two reasons. I can go slow enough to make sure I'm getting charged the correct price. And to ensure that any fragile items like potato chips get into the bag without being crushed by the checker/bagger.

OK, three reasons. That ribeye steak I buy gets coded in as "4011 - bananas."


So you're a thief.
 
orezona
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: UNEXPECTED ITEM IN BAGGING AREA!


I laughed WAY too hard at this.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how unions will react when Amazon really gets rolling with its walk-in/walk-out stores where you just get charged automatically?
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: PLEASE RETURN THE ITEM TO THE SHELF.  YOU DON"T NEED ANY MORE COOKIES, FATASS

Am I the only one that gets this one?


HUMANS HERE!  HUMANS HERE!  HUMANS HERE!
 
SBinRR
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChrisDe: I self-checkout for two reasons. I can go slow enough to make sure I'm getting charged the correct price. And to ensure that any fragile items like potato chips get into the bag without being crushed by the checker/bagger.

OK, three reasons. That ribeye steak I buy gets coded in as "4011 - bananas."


A bonus point for knowing the banana PLU.
 
cman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I usually use self-checkout because lines there are pretty small.

We got three Walmarts in Laredo. Since I have returned here, one of them has removed nearly every single one of the manned check-out counters and now self-checkout makes up the vast majority of that space.

I do feel bad for those who are losing their jobs because of this. As technology changes, however, we gotta adapt to it.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I only have 1-5 items and they all have barcodes and I don't have any coupons and I'm not using a prepaid card and  there's a line at the only register open, then I'll self-check.

/Since there's nothing to verify you've scanned everything, who's to know if a kid is buying booze or someone is sneaking a porterhouse out?
//At least the self-checkouts can recognize cloth bags on the scale now.
 
Peki
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get used to it, and embrace it, cause those jobs aren't coming back.

The more corporate needs to cut labor in order to keep their shareholders happy, the more you will see employee's jobs shifted on to the customer. Don't like it? Then you don't get to complain when the line at McD's is 20 minutes long because you are insisting that the cook do double-duty as an order taker.

The employees need the self-checkouts. It allows them to get the other jobs done that are pending because 3 people got cut to pay for the CEO's trip to the Bahamas.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lets get some facts here:

1) if you cant efficently use self checkout, holy shiat you are a special kind of stupid because its literally made to cater to idiots

2) the only jobs at risk are those of lazy underpreforming asshats whos refusal to work creates more work for their coworkers. They will be glad those jackasses are gone

3) there are ALWAYS times when you have people with very few items. This lets them zip in and out and not have to wait on that biatch with 50000 scraps of paper to dig through while waiting till the very end to start writing a check

4) being whiny little coonts about the progress of technology wont save a damn thing, it just makes you look like you care about people when you really dont
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel like reducing self checkout stations and designating more lanes as express would be a better set up.
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark self checkout lanes
Fark them.and whoever started this shiat in the ass with a flaming hot dildo made of spikes and hot sauce.
 
thismomentinblackhistory
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: ChrisDe: I self-checkout for two reasons. I can go slow enough to make sure I'm getting charged the correct price. And to ensure that any fragile items like potato chips get into the bag without being crushed by the checker/bagger.

OK, three reasons. That ribeye steak I buy gets coded in as "4011 - bananas."

So you're a thief.


I ring up organic produce as produce that is not organic. Come at me bro.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scanning my own groceries as I shop is easy and quick.
Automating the process with no regard for jobs lost is short-sighted and dumb.
 
fernt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mabeled: fernt: FTFA: "Filed in July, Initiative Petition 41 is backed by the Oregon AFL-CIO, a coalition of labor groups representing about 300,000 Oregon workers."

/figures

So your saying you want workers to lose their jobs?  More people living in tents is the last thing Oregon needs.


Evolve or starve. Robots are going to replace McDonalds counter personnel too, and so on. But wait! There's good news: it's a seller's market for workers - if they lose a job bagging groceries, there are other better jobs available.
 
Fart_Machine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Self checkouts only add "convenience" if you happen to be the only person in the store and so there's nobody else using them. In a normal shopping environment, self checkouts become a clusterfark of malfunctioning weight sensors, inattentive employee supervisors, technologically incompetent shoppers, and a general miasma of ineptitude on every level.


Thread over.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChrisDe: I self-checkout for two reasons. I can go slow enough to make sure I'm getting charged the correct price. And to ensure that any fragile items like potato chips get into the bag without being crushed by the checker/bagger.

OK, three reasons. That ribeye steak I buy gets coded in as "4011 - bananas."


This shiat.

I used to coupon the shiat out of Stop and Shop self checkout, and the bagging scale seems to just trust the scanning scale (for produce etc.)  I'm surprised the shrink from self checkout is low enough to justify not paying for a cashier or two.
 
Fart_Machine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fernt: Mabeled: fernt: FTFA: "Filed in July, Initiative Petition 41 is backed by the Oregon AFL-CIO, a coalition of labor groups representing about 300,000 Oregon workers."

/figures

So your saying you want workers to lose their jobs?  More people living in tents is the last thing Oregon needs.

Evolve or starve. Robots are going to replace McDonalds counter personnel too, and so on. But wait! There's good news: it's a seller's market for workers - if they lose a job bagging groceries, there are other better jobs available.


Such as trolling Fark?
 
King Keepo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tiiger: fernt: FTFA: "Filed in July, Initiative Petition 41 is backed by the Oregon AFL-CIO, a coalition of labor groups representing about 300,000 Oregon workers."

I know you are trolling, but you accidentally hit upon a very real issue.  Our society is not adapting to automation, our jobs are based on working hours and weeks that developed from the end of the industrial revolution, and if we don't seriously look at amending it, we're going to have some very serious and possibly violent labor riots in the near future.

The unions are right on this one, automation is killing jobs, and government and private enterprise have not provided any solutions to the looming crisis.


I agree with you, but that's not an issue best solved through organized labor directly taking on progressive technology. It's a futile endeavor and reinforces "labor unions" overstepping stereotype.

Policy needs to take on the realities of automation.
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Self checkouts only add "convenience" if you happen to be the only person in the store and so there's nobody else using them. In a normal shopping environment, self checkouts become a clusterfark of malfunctioning weight sensors, inattentive employee supervisors, technologically incompetent shoppers, and a general miasma of ineptitude on every level.


Or if I'm embarrassed that I'm buying four Heath bars.
 
MugzyBrown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Self checkouts only add "convenience" if you happen to be the only person in the store and so there's nobody else using them. In a normal shopping environment, self checkouts become a clusterfark of malfunctioning weight sensors, inattentive employee supervisors, technologically incompetent shoppers, and a general miasma of ineptitude on every level.


Sounds like a you problem.

Last weekend I was at a grocery store that was and always in a total cluster fark. Packed to the gills all of the checkout lanes 4-5 deep, blocking the walkways.

In the space where 3-4 registered used to be they set up about 12 self-check lanes.  I had about a 5min wait to get to the machine. Any other line would have been 15 easy.
 
GameSprocket
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: I usually use self-checkout because lines there are pretty small.

We got three Walmarts in Laredo. Since I have returned here, one of them has removed nearly every single one of the manned check-out counters and now self-checkout makes up the vast majority of that space.

I do feel bad for those who are losing their jobs because of this. As technology changes, however, we gotta adapt to it.


The stores were not going to pay for extra staff anyway. The only thing that changes is that you can get out of there faster.

There should be a rule, though. You should not be using self-checkout if you have more items than can fit in the hand-carried basket.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lifeslammer: 3) there are ALWAYS times when you have people with very few items. This lets them zip in and out and not have to wait on that biatch with 50000 scraps of paper to dig through while waiting till the very end to start writing a check


Not to mention the people on welfare who the cashier has to go through the damn book to make sure they can buy the quantity and/or items in the cart on the EBT card.  Dammit that happens all the time in front of me at Wal-Mart.  That's why I never buy groceries there.
 
cman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fart_Machine: fernt: Mabeled: fernt: FTFA: "Filed in July, Initiative Petition 41 is backed by the Oregon AFL-CIO, a coalition of labor groups representing about 300,000 Oregon workers."

/figures

So your saying you want workers to lose their jobs?  More people living in tents is the last thing Oregon needs.

Evolve or starve. Robots are going to replace McDonalds counter personnel too, and so on. But wait! There's good news: it's a seller's market for workers - if they lose a job bagging groceries, there are other better jobs available.

Such as trolling Fark?


Thats a hobby, not a career. You needa get paid in order for it to be considered a job.
 
Fart_Machine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChrisDe: I self-checkout for two reasons. I can go slow enough to make sure I'm getting charged the correct price. And to ensure that any fragile items like potato chips get into the bag without being crushed by the checker/bagger.

OK, three reasons. That ribeye steak I buy gets coded in as "4011 - bananas."


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
eriphila [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our experience with self check improved greatly when my wife found the sound control and started muting the voice.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lifeslammer: Lets get some facts here:

1) if you cant efficently use self checkout, holy shiat you are a special kind of stupid because its literally made to cater to idiots

2) the only jobs at risk are those of lazy underpreforming asshats whos refusal to work creates more work for their coworkers. They will be glad those jackasses are gone

3) there are ALWAYS times when you have people with very few items. This lets them zip in and out and not have to wait on that biatch with 50000 scraps of paper to dig through while waiting till the very end to start writing a check

4) being whiny little coonts about the progress of technology wont save a damn thing, it just makes you look like you care about people when you really dont


Dafuq?
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like them from the standpoint that I typically only use ONE or TWO bags to hold my stuff.
On a register with someone doing it, you end up with enough bags, to cover an automobile.
And no, I don't use a reusable...I want turtles, seals, whales and others to choke on the plastic.
(sarcasm)

I recycle them...
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
IME self checkout is almost always much faster than waiting for a teller.

Folks at the self checkout normally have fewer items and mostly know what they're doing, and there's typically 4-8 tills with a central line so even if one gets locked up by someone who is confused about how to use a barcode you're not stuck waiting and the people who either have 50 coupon, pay by check, or like to chat with the till operators mostly self-sort themselves away from the self checkout, and everyone is self bagging so clear through the checkout much faster.
 
styckx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I only go food shopping at 7am soon as the store opens on a Friday.  There is never anyone there, never any lines, everything is nice and stocked and  never have to get behind anyone with 800 coupons and an agenda to speak to the supervisor eventually.
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eriphila: Our experience with self check improved greatly when my wife found the sound control and started muting the voice.


When I use the self-checkout at the grocery store, the volume setting is included in my preferences saved to my rewards card.  As soon as I scan my rewards card, the self-checkout shuts the fark up and all hear is the beep when an item is scanned.
 
Displayed 50 of 162 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report