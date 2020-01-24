 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   All about America's first family of bourbon: the Beams   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But who first mixed it with Mountain Dew?

Anyhoo, for those who dnrtfa, Kentucky's bourbon history is close-knit.

/fun fact: the Noe family are cousins of mine...
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

beezeltown: But who first mixed it with Mountain Dew?

Anyhoo, for those who dnrtfa, Kentucky's bourbon history is close-knit.

/fun fact: the Noe family are cousins of mine...


Gross.
Youre supposed to mix The Dew with Southern Comfort.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Colonel E.H. Taylor made the first bourbon.

FITE ME!

/actually don't
//my feelings on this subject aren't that strong
 
Mock26
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"First"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Usernate
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Drew's last name is Beam?
 
bhcompy [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Just give me my Booker's and everything will be okay
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Nothing against the Beam bourbons but, I'll keep my Blanton's. TYVM
 
booztravlr
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

bhcompy: Just give me my Booker's and everything will be okay


Couldn't agree more.

Unfortunately for me, the 'first' release has plagued me in the past. My current collection consists of 2015-05, 2016-06, 2017-02, 03, 04, 2018-02, 03, 04, 2019-01, 02, 03, 04 and Little Book Chapter's 2 and 3. Pretty sure those gaps aren't being filled in anymore.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
YOUR FAVORITE ALCOHOL IS MADE FROM CORN. CORN.

/gimme scotchy scotch
 
Magnus
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Usernate: Drew's last name is Beam?


His middle name is Moon.  It's a little-know fact.
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: YOUR FAVORITE ALCOHOL IS MADE FROM CORN. CORN.

/gimme scotchy scotch


Scotch - Prized for tasting like burning dirt.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

JesseL: gameshowhost: YOUR FAVORITE ALCOHOL IS MADE FROM CORN. CORN.

/gimme scotchy scotch

Scotch - Prized for tasting like burning dirt.


Why not?  Wines that taste like cat piss are supposed to be better than those that don't.

Ezra Brooks FTW.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

JesseL: gameshowhost: YOUR FAVORITE ALCOHOL IS MADE FROM CORN. CORN.

/gimme scotchy scotch

Scotch - Prized for tasting like burning dirt.


but it's the good kind of burning dirt

AT LEAST IT'S NOT CORN
 
emtwo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I totally agree.

Oh wait, I thought you said "worst," not "first."

/swill is swill
 
cwheelie
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
CSB: Years ago when  single batch bourbons were rolling out I did a tasting in San Diego with Booker Noe, Booker's, Baker's, Knob Creek + 1 other I can't recall....my wife went but down't drink bourbon so I had hers....I think I'm still hung over
end CSB
 
Row1Boston
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I would have said the Russells.  Not sure I can pin myself down to a favorite Bourbon but I drink a good amount of Russells Reserve 10.
 
