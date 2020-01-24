 Skip to content
(Phoenix New Times)   "Now, cops have declared war on Penis Man." (w/ lots of pics, all SFW)   (phoenixnewtimes.com) divider line
    Phoenix, Arizona, Penis Man, Phoenix New Times, Tempe Town Lake, graffiti artist, Tempe, Arizona, Arizona State University  
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'd be careful if I was them.   The anagram of "Penis Man" is "NAM SNIPE".

Driver [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This may be his secret lair...

https://www.theguardian.com/uk/blog/2​0​09/mar/24/penis-drawing-roof-google
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Penis Man has penetrated new areas

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Penis man, Penis man
Does whatever a penis.......eeew.
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Orange man
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Penis man, Penis man
Does whatever a penis.......eeew.


Beat me to the song cue.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It isn't penis man,
It's:
Pen is man.
Jesus ppl!!!!!
 
foo monkey
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'm laughing way too hard at this.  I'm not a fan of graffiti, but this shiat's funny.

brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

EyeHaveRisen: Orange man


Does what ever an orange can.

Does a heck of an impression of Jupiter's rotten orange Moon, Io.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
What's the point of SFW pics of Penis Man?
 
