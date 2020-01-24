 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Refinery29)   "We heard Gwyneth Paltrow was selling a Smells Like My Vagina candle for $75. So we made a Smells Like My Penis candle for $100, in accordance with Canada's gender pay gap"   (refinery29.com) divider line
30
    More: Amusing, Time, Dollar, Origin story, Odor, Smell, According to Jim, matter of time, Canadian ad agency  
•       •       •

937 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Jan 2020 at 9:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



30 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't nobody want no part of that business.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
mollymoon.comView Full Size
 
Hooferatheart [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My penis is only four inches long but it smells like a foot.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Happy Valentines Day, m'lady!
Light it up & inhale the man-nifi-scents (snort).
 
thismomentinblackhistory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tealight says what?
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It all smells like teen spirit.
 
jackmalice [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 Why would I pay $100 for someone to smell my penis?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm working on a Smells Like My Cat candle.  So is my cat.
 
IlGreven
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The overall pay gap is 75 cents to the dollar because the pay gap among the 1% is 10 cents to the dollar.  But you don't care because she's still making $1 million to his $10 million...
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hooferatheart: My penis is only four inches long but it smells like a foot.


You might wanna see a doctor about that part, man...
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Wieners" tag was busy being dipped in hot wax.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"When lit, My Penis excites the atmosphere with an aroma of burned hair and rancid bacon."
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This candle can't possibly smell like her vagina... I'm gonna need to do an in-person comparison
 
Terrapin Bound [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Smells like limp wood & based on a falsehood.  What's not to like?
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fix equal pay for equal work first then move on to the gender pay gap issue.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(OFFICIAL) Riskay Feat. Aviance and Real - Smell Yo Dick
Youtube YDgTRY9vGCM
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Amazon used to sell pussy scented incense. It smelled  just like like regular incense.

/might have bought a pack as a joke
//can't mention the part of Fark where the jokers used to hang out
 
basicstock
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Someone will eventually come out with the edibles.....
"Tastes like my........"
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Amazon used to sell pussy scented incense. It smelled  just like like regular incense.

/might have bought a pack as a joke
//can't mention the part of Fark where the jokers used to hang out


Consider yourself reported. "Pussy" is a misogynist term.

/the correct nomenclature is "buttery shame cave"
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: fragMasterFlash: Amazon used to sell pussy scented incense. It smelled  just like like regular incense.

/might have bought a pack as a joke
//can't mention the part of Fark where the jokers used to hang out

Consider yourself reported. "Pussy" is a misogynist term.

/the correct nomenclature is "buttery shame cave"


Fark user imageView Full Size
"Bite my furry little ass, nancy."
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If I wanted flames shooting out of the penis I'd work my way back into Downtown Jade's black book
 
MythDragon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

jackmalice: Why would I pay $100 for someone to smell my penis?


You're right. Most that should cost you is $25. $50 to taste.
 
marleymaniac
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Redundant candle is redundant. My penis already smells like Gwyneth Paltrow's vagina.

/from being in it
 
Sid Vicious' Corpse [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
But my penis always smells like vagina; a different vagina every day, What do?
 
skinink
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
And all penis candles come with free gift wrapping!

billboard.comView Full Size
 
1funguy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

OldRod: This candle can't possibly smell like her vagina... I'm gonna need to do an in-person comparison


That'd be a good lawsuit...misrepresentation of a material fact.
I'd want to be in the courtroom for the discovery portion of the trial.

/ Matlock is on
// we can get this done in one hour
 
aungen [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Great, now I'm seriously considering a candle purchase.  Dammit, Gwynneth.

Might consider a smells like my penis candle, if I can get one made for my best friend.  I'll light it next Christmas, and see if the wife can identify the scent.  If she looks at him awkwardly, I'll know that three way is finally gonna happen.

/Sorry. It's Friday.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

OldRod: This candle can't possibly smell like her vagina... I'm gonna need to do an in-person comparison


It's not meant to. 'This candle smells like my vagina' is just the name she chose to give it. Never trust Gwyneth Paltrow.
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Sid Vicious' Corpse: But my penis always smells like vagina; a different vagina every day, What do?


Stop cheating on subby's mom
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report