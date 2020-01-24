 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WHYY)   Research warns PA police of potential bias in vehicle searches. PA police: End the research   (whyy.org) divider line
17
    More: Stupid, Law enforcement agency, Police, Sheriff, Pennsylvania State Police, United States, Constable, Race, Spotlight PA  
•       •       •

819 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Jan 2020 at 11:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Much like how the CDC tracks gun deaths.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The racism is the point
 
DarkVader
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Water is wet, pigs are racist scum.  Call Romero.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PSP is/has been a poison agency for years.  Everyone who pigs in PA knows it.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
as a resident of the City of Philadelphia, i have to laugh at anyone who is stopped by the police.  you either were under surveillance for buying drugs or you hit a cop car.  i've watched cars run red lights in front of state troopers (76 and Montgomery), cars pass state troopers (again I76) and my favorite, tailgating a trooper on I95 past the airport.  since moving to PA, i've realized i can do whatever i want in a car without fear of consequences, even hit over cyclists (i was hit and the driver was never cited).

who the hell is getting pulled over?
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wait, this is about searches once stopped.  consenting to a search is easier if the person to be searched is undereducated.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you are an African American with NY,Philly or Jersey plates ,the police in northeast Pa. are going to assume you are there to sell drugs.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry about philly
 
foxyshadis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The overwhelming numbers were in the Pennsylvania State Police's favor," Kennedy said. "We do not pull people over because of their color."

When later asked by Spotlight PA about the disparities in search rates, Kennedy issued a statement saying, "Troopers go to work everyday ready to sacrifice their lives for their fellow Pennsylvanians."

Deflection at its finest.
 
TDWCom29 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

asciibaron: as a resident of the City of Philadelphia, i have to laugh at anyone who is stopped by the police.  you either were under surveillance for buying drugs or you hit a cop car.  i've watched cars run red lights in front of state troopers (76 and Montgomery), cars pass state troopers (again I76) and my favorite, tailgating a trooper on I95 past the airport.  since moving to PA, i've realized i can do whatever i want in a car without fear of consequences, even hit over cyclists (i was hit and the driver was never cited).

who the hell is getting pulled over?


I've been pulled over for not working taillights. But that's on the other side of the state, not your lawless hellscape
 
TDWCom29 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live in PA and I went through a checkpoint of some sort a few years ago. The (female fwiw) cop kept asking me very angrily if I had a weapon and told me to clean my car out because my garbage could be mistaken for a weapon. I can only imagine if they're getting that jumpy with me how they react to someone who isn't the whitest person on the planet
 
mactheknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  

asciibaron: as a resident of the City of Philadelphia, i have to laugh at anyone who is stopped by the police.  you either were under surveillance for buying drugs or you hit a cop car.  i've watched cars run red lights in front of state troopers (76 and Montgomery), cars pass state troopers (again I76) and my favorite, tailgating a trooper on I95 past the airport.  since moving to PA, i've realized i can do whatever i want in a car without fear of consequences, even hit over cyclists (i was hit and the driver was never cited).

who the hell is getting pulled over?


I've been pulled over for traffic violations 3 times in the past 20 years.  All three have been in Pennsylvania.
Difficulty:  I live four states away.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Obviously there are racist cops and that is a huge problem.  However the few racist cops I knew were all smart enough to intentionally pull over and search white kids, knowing they would not find anything, to hide their targeting.

A bigger factor is number of cops in the community.  Traditionally black communities have a minimum of 50 police officers patrolling at a time.

Meanwhile in the white rural areas, a cop calls for backup at 3am in the morning, as often as not he gets a cop wearing a gun belt over a bathrobe showing up, because the only person around that could be there in less than half an hour is an off duty guy who was home asleep.

What we need to do is have the state train, hire, assign and pay all the local cops and assign them to communities as needed by metrics determined by the state.  Everyone more or less pays the same tax rate for this with wealthy low crime communities footing the bill for poorer communities.

No more good ol boy racist sheriffs hiring other like minded racist or their crooked nephews.  No more Fergussens swamping black neighborhoods with tons of cops to make revenue to keep the taxes down in rich neighborhoods.  And no more racist cops floating from department to department every time they get outed.

It will not get rid of all the racism and petty politics, but it will ne a good start.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

asciibaron: as a resident of the City of Philadelphia, i have to laugh at anyone who is stopped by the police.  you either were under surveillance for buying drugs or you hit a cop car.  i've watched cars run red lights in front of state troopers (76 and Montgomery), cars pass state troopers (again I76) and my favorite, tailgating a trooper on I95 past the airport.  since moving to PA, i've realized i can do whatever i want in a car without fear of consequences, even hit over cyclists (i was hit and the driver was never cited).

who the hell is getting pulled over?


White style typing detected...
 
Loren
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Last time I saw data like this the problem was the researchers.

Yes, blacks were more likely to get searched--because you always get searched when arrested.  You have two different types of traffic stops:  Because of what the car did and because of who was in the car.

In the former case they found if anything a bias towards searching white drivers.  (Expensive car with a white driver leaving drug territory--easy way for the cops to rack up a score.)  In the latter case there was a strong "bias" towards searching blacks--because more blacks had warrants out for their arrest.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Cdr.Murdock: asciibaron: as a resident of the City of Philadelphia, i have to laugh at anyone who is stopped by the police.  you either were under surveillance for buying drugs or you hit a cop car.  i've watched cars run red lights in front of state troopers (76 and Montgomery), cars pass state troopers (again I76) and my favorite, tailgating a trooper on I95 past the airport.  since moving to PA, i've realized i can do whatever i want in a car without fear of consequences, even hit over cyclists (i was hit and the driver was never cited).

who the hell is getting pulled over?

White style typing detected...


the "Elements of Style" is a great guide to writing well.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Loren: Last time I saw data like this the problem was the researchers.

Yes, blacks were more likely to get searched--because you always get searched when arrested.  You have two different types of traffic stops:  Because of what the car did and because of who was in the car.

In the former case they found if anything a bias towards searching white drivers.  (Expensive car with a white driver leaving drug territory--easy way for the cops to rack up a score.)  In the latter case there was a strong "bias" towards searching blacks--because more blacks had warrants out for their arrest.


logical style typing detected...
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report