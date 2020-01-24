 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   Casino being sued by O.J. Simpson for defamation argues O.J. could not possibly be more defamed than he already is   (nbcnews.com) divider line
7
    More: Obvious, Las Vegas Strip, Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution, O.J. Simpson, Brown v. Board of Education, Plessy v. Ferguson, Supreme Court of the United States, Hotel, LAS VEGAS  
•       •       •

119 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Jan 2020 at 3:35 PM (6 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kegluneq
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
HesRightYouKnow.jpg
 
Magnus
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Holy shiate.  OJ must be broke.  He hired THE stupidest lawyer no-money can buy.
 
Riche
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Wait a sec... The Juice is loose?


Gaaaaaaaaaaa!!!!!!
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Calm down O.J..  Let's not go loosing our heads here.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Riche: Wait a sec... The Juice is loose?


Gaaaaaaaaaaa!!!!!!


Ever since October 2017, Rip Van Winkle.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report