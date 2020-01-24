 Skip to content
(CBS News) Houston, we have an explosion (cbsnews.com)
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huge meth lab?
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTFDYW: Huge meth lab?


Huge meth lab.
 
Caelistis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AGAIN?!
 
DarkVader
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd have gone with fertilizer plant.
 
rebelyell2006 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Warehouse stored with chemicals or chemical waste?  It is Texas, so I wouldn't be surprised if it was a Superfund Site in the making.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damned Taco Bells.

/ Will humanity learn in time?
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump ate hot wings, and farted.....
 
Hack Patooey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Taco Bell?

>KTRK-TV  interviewed a man who said he saw a bloodied man walking around afterward.

Taco Bell.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some things you don't want to be big even if it's in Texas. Fairly regular explosions would be one of those if you'd hope to draw people down there. Though it would be great for a marketing campaign talking about a "Bang Up Time in Texas!"
 
cepheidvariable
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Propylene explosion at this business: http://www.watsongrinding.co​m. Woke me up with a big pop on a bedroom window with a slow rolling thunder-like noise into the distance for about a half minute. It's about 3 miles NW of me. Oy.
 
will.i.ain't
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cdr.Murdock: Trump ate hot wings, and farted.....


Every.Farking.Thread.

Seek mental help.
 
DORMAMU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
/hot
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just Houston being Houston.
 
Kirzania
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Watson Grinding about 7 miles from my house. Mr. Kirz and I were up like a shot. I thought it was a jet (we do tend to have several flyovers in Houston) but he insisted we would've heard more than sonic boom.
Windows rattled. Whole house shook. It was a nastyAF alarm.

Shame on newsfeeds for saying shiat about checking if it was terror related without any evidence or video.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There were warning signs but the Astros stole them.
 
cfreak [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how many houses have to get flattened before Houston decides zoning laws are a good idea ...
 
gnosis301
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DORMAMU: [media1.tenor.com image 498x205]/hot


Hot?  As in hotlinking?
 
Kirzania
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cfreak: I wonder how many houses have to get flattened before Houston decides zoning laws are a good idea ...


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
cfreak [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nimbull: Some things you don't want to be big even if it's in Texas. Fairly regular explosions would be one of those if you'd hope to draw people down there. Though it would be great for a marketing campaign talking about a "Bang Up Time in Texas!"


Explosions are mostly a Houston thing. Nice places in Texas are far from there.  There's also Dallas. Not that nice but at least we have zoning laws here so when things go boom it doesn't tend to flatten sleeping people.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkVader: I'd have gone with fertilizer plant.


I'd go with something more industrial.  Things like fertilizer plants and grain silos are generally located in more rural places.

The "HIghway 290/Beltway 8" area of Houston looks highly industrialized, especially to the west, on Google Earth, but I don't see anything that looks like a fertilizer plant.

I'm going to guess chemical storage that went kablooie.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Avoid the area," Houston Fire Chief Samuel PeIna said on Twitter."

Avoid Houston," Fire Chief Samuel PeIna said on Twitter. "

Both these sentences are true.
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: DarkVader: I'd have gone with fertilizer plant.

I'd go with something more industrial.  Things like fertilizer plants and grain silos are generally located in more rural places.

The "HIghway 290/Beltway 8" area of Houston looks highly industrialized, especially to the west, on Google Earth, but I don't see anything that looks like a fertilizer plant.

I'm going to guess chemical storage that went kablooie.


This is apparently the location:

https://goo.gl/maps/He2b412Kt8ZSyb6E6​

Local news links:

https://www.khou.com/article/news/loc​a​l/breaking-large-blast-rattling-window​s-felt-across-houston-area/285-dfb38cd​1-484e-48f3-b87c-6bac0b7f2a25

https://www.click2houston.com/news/lo​c​al/2020/01/24/large-explosion-causes-b​uildings-home-to-rattle-in-west-housto​n-police-say/
 
cman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Or, as Texians call it, the once-a-month special
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

cepheidvariable: Propylene explosion at this business: http://www.watsongrinding.co​m. Woke me up with a big pop on a bedroom window with a slow rolling thunder-like noise into the distance for about a half minute. It's about 3 miles NW of me. Oy.


Wow, there are houses within just 130 yards of there.  There are about 2 dozen houses within a radius of about 200 yards.

I've got a bad feeling about that.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Nimbull: Some things you don't want to be big even if it's in Texas. Fairly regular explosions would be one of those if you'd hope to draw people down there. Though it would be great for a marketing campaign talking about a "Bang Up Time in Texas!"


leftsideannie.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
d23 [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mohikum
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Kirzania: cfreak: I wonder how many houses have to get flattened before Houston decides zoning laws are a good idea ...

[i.imgur.com image 610x685]


He's not wrong there are Petro-chemical plants right across the street from homes and schools.  Plants that have a tendency to get exploded when things go wrong.

Since I moved here there have been several notable explosions so they are a real threat.

This was a lovely wake up call.
 
d23 [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

cfreak: I wonder how many houses have to get flattened before Houston decides zoning laws are a good idea ...


All of them. Look is in control there.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Agai...

Caelistis: AGAIN?!


Dammit.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

wxboy: This is apparently the location:

https://goo.gl/maps/He2b412Kt8ZSyb6E6


Yeah, I already found it based upon the company name.  Hopefully the blast isn't as large as I am fearing, because there are a lot of homes in a very short distance.
 
Muta
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'll wager a paycheck that it will be found that this explosion would have been avoidable if a couple simple regulation were implemented but some people in power argued that they would have been bad for business.
 
Snapper Carr [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

cepheidvariable: Propylene explosion at this business


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
At least they don't have job killing zoning regulations.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
OK, I'd prefer a wider view, but this is all I could find:

s.hdnux.comView Full Size


Bad enough, but it's certainly it's no Tianjin kind of explosion.

Hopefully no one in the houses in that area got hurt, because they were in bed and shades/blinds down to minimize injuries from flying glass.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Cdr.Murdock: Trump ate hot wings, and farted.....



Drink!
 
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Zoning is for commies!  Dirty commies.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

will.i.ain't: Cdr.Murdock: Trump ate hot wings, and farted.....

Every.Farking.Thread.

Seek mental help.


Him first
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Kirzania: Watson Grinding about 7 miles from my house. Mr. Kirz and I were up like a shot. I thought it was a jet (we do tend to have several flyovers in Houston) but he insisted we would've heard more than sonic boom.
Windows rattled. Whole house shook. It was a nastyAF alarm.

Shame on newsfeeds for saying shiat about checking if it was terror related without any evidence or video.


It's Texas.
1. Blame brown people.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Kirzania: Watson Grinding about 7 miles from my house. Mr. Kirz and I were up like a shot. I thought it was a jet (we do tend to have several flyovers in Houston) but he insisted we would've heard more than sonic boom.
Windows rattled. Whole house shook. It was a nastyAF alarm.

Shame on newsfeeds for saying shiat about checking if it was terror related without any evidence or video.


One doesn't get sticky eyeballs/lots of clicks if you just say it was a local business that blowed up real good.  Toss in an unverified report of a white van driven by a swarthy looking person and you can milk it for several thousand more clicks before others get the real story out...
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Kirzania: Watson Grinding about 7 miles from my house. Mr. Kirz and I were up like a shot. I thought it was a jet (we do tend to have several flyovers in Houston) but he insisted we would've heard more than sonic boom.
Windows rattled. Whole house shook. It was a nastyAF alarm.

Shame on newsfeeds for saying shiat about checking if it was terror related without any evidence or video.

It's Texas.
1. Blame brown people.


If you typed more/I typed less, that would have been a pretty good simulpost.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

mohikum: Kirzania: cfreak: I wonder how many houses have to get flattened before Houston decides zoning laws are a good idea ...

[i.imgur.com image 610x685]

He's not wrong there are Petro-chemical plants right across the street from homes and schools.  Plants that have a tendency to get exploded when things go wrong.

Since I moved here there have been several notable explosions so they are a real threat.

This was a lovely wake up call.


This brings up a chicken vs. egg argument:   Which was there first?

In West, Texas, the fertilizer plant was built far outside of town, as is proper because the ammonium nitrate used in fertilizer is also explosive and fertilizer plants are known for exploding.  But then the town grew to become near it, and they even built a school (!) just a couple hundred yards away.   If that's not a failure of government, building a public school across the street from a fertilizer plant, I don't know what is.

Not only was it a failure of whatever kind of zoning board they had, but also a failure of the school board.

In this case, I have no idea which came first, but it does seem to me that businesses that handle X amount of Y chemicals shouldn't be within Z distance of a home, school, church, or daycare center.
 
brizzle365
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
stupid phone alerts woke me up. never felt or heard the kaboom..tho, this guy is strangely unavailable for comment.
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
At what point do these stop seeming like accidents or shiatty coincidence and start smelling like sabotage?
 
johnny queso
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Exploding beanbag chair
Youtube W40UYZDfpTg
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

wxboy: dittybopper: DarkVader: I'd have gone with fertilizer plant.

I'd go with something more industrial.  Things like fertilizer plants and grain silos are generally located in more rural places.

The "HIghway 290/Beltway 8" area of Houston looks highly industrialized, especially to the west, on Google Earth, but I don't see anything that looks like a fertilizer plant.

I'm going to guess chemical storage that went kablooie.

This is apparently the location:

https://goo.gl/maps/He2b412Kt8ZSyb6E6


Holy cow.  Google works fast.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny queso
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: At what point do these stop seeming like accidents or shiatty coincidence and start smelling like sabotage?


when there is evidence of sabotage and not shoddy safety practices.
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

will.i.ain't: Cdr.Murdock: Trump ate hot wings, and farted.....

Every.Farking.Thread.

Seek mental help.


You ok there snowflake? Need some juice?
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

will.i.ain't: Cdr.Murdock: Trump ate hot wings, and farted.....

Every.Farking.Thread.

Seek mental help.


He's a punchline, get over it.
 
