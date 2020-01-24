 Skip to content
(Fox 29 Philadelphia)   Woman hospitalized in New Jersey with coronavirus symptoms. Shut. Down. Everything   (fox29.com) divider line
    United States, New Jersey Department of Health, NEW JERSEY, World Health Organization, Medicine, local health officials, Public health, Physician  
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She could just be suffering from New Jersey
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those symptoms could also be described as "the flu". Is it flu season, I never remember when flu season it.

But also, that's part of what makes these things so hard to detect, they can look so normal and benign.
 
Knockers
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Corona and Lyme a killer drink
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I knew New Jersey would be the state that would do us in.  Well, I'm gonna live long enough to see New Jersey get whats coming to them.  Good enough, I guess.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
'Member when New Jersey put that poor nurse into an Ebola tent for weeks?

america.aljazeera.comView Full Size


They don't mess around in the Garden State.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
We'll be able to fly, la,...la la la la. La la la la la.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This didn't happen in Grover's Mill by chance, did it?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Just want to point out that it's now 26 people dead of this virus, 15 days since the first recorded death on January 9th.
 
Two16
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
styckx [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm surprised Trump hasn't imposed a travel ban yet.. Which he actually should do till they figure this thing out..
 
tarnok
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I haven't been keeping up with this so I finally looked at the CDC page for it and it looks like the symptoms are no worse than a bad cold.  Am I missing something here?
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Just want to point out that it's now 26 people dead of this virus, 15 days since the first recorded death on January 9th.


On average, 130 Americans die every day from an opioid overdose.
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Just want to point out that it's now 26 people dead of this virus, 15 days since the first recorded death on January 9th.


*reported dead*
 
Dryad
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Chris Ween: She could just be suffering from New Jersey


Ah, New Jersey. Where every puddle has a rainbow.
Truly a magical place.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

styckx: I'm surprised Trump hasn't imposed a travel ban yet.. Which he actually should do till they figure this thing out..


Maybe he's trying to figure out a way to blame Muslims.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

tarnok: I haven't been keeping up with this so I finally looked at the CDC page for it and it looks like the symptoms are no worse than a bad cold.  Am I missing something here?


That whole "died from it" bit, I'm guessing.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Dryad: Chris Ween: She could just be suffering from New Jersey

Ah, New Jersey. Where every puddle has a rainbow.
Truly a magical place.


Don't bring me down ... Bruce
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Here's hoping no one who has this will come south for the Super Bowl...because that is a crap load of people all in one place.
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

tarnok: I haven't been keeping up with this so I finally looked at the CDC page for it and it looks like the symptoms are no worse than a bad cold.  Am I missing something here?


the symptoms are a dry cough and a fever (colds don't come with fever) which, in some cases, turns into viral pneumonia - so far there is no treatment protocol

as reported so far, mortality has been in those over 40 and with compromised immune systems

basic flu-season safe-guards seem to be the order of the day - as usual

some people feel the need to panic - which stresses the immune system
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

tarnok: I haven't been keeping up with this so I finally looked at the CDC page for it and it looks like the symptoms are no worse than a bad cold.  Am I missing something here?


Well the part where you think it's a cold, because the symptoms are nearly identical, then a day or two later your lungs fill with fluid and bleed, and then you die.
 
tarnok
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: tarnok: I haven't been keeping up with this so I finally looked at the CDC page for it and it looks like the symptoms are no worse than a bad cold.  Am I missing something here?

Well the part where you think it's a cold, because the symptoms are nearly identical, then a day or two later your lungs fill with fluid and bleed, and then you die.


See, things like lungs filling with fluid and death are the kind of things I'd have expected to be included under "symptoms" in the CDC information.
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: tarnok: I haven't been keeping up with this so I finally looked at the CDC page for it and it looks like the symptoms are no worse than a bad cold.  Am I missing something here?

Well the part where you think it's a cold, because the symptoms are nearly identical, then a day or two later your lungs fill with fluid and bleed, and then you die.


stop that

fever is not a cold symptom and the mortality rate is somewhere near 3%

/throws hands in the air
//panic away, people
///
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

no_tan_lines: FormlessOne: Just want to point out that it's now 26 people dead of this virus, 15 days since the first recorded death on January 9th.

On average, 130 Americans die every day from an opioid overdose.


Dont even get me started on other diseases like overdose and automobiles
 
Marcos P
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
False alarm
https://www.fox29.com/news/new-jersey​-​woman-cleared-of-coronavirus-diagnosis​
 
Dryad
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

tarnok: I haven't been keeping up with this so I finally looked at the CDC page for it and it looks like the symptoms are no worse than a bad cold.  Am I missing something here?


It can get respiratory and cause pneumonia. Even normal flu outbreaks have a mortality rate.
This one sounds like its a bit rougher than the average.
Everyone could get it, still sounds like very few will likely die. Probably mainly elderly.
-
That said, in a general sense, its probably still going to cause a lot of deaths.
Even a tiny fatality rate among a global outbreak could look like a very large number, even if its small statistically.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This is exactly the sort of thing does not concern Canada because they have free doctors
 
Felgraf
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Marcos P: False alarm
https://www.fox29.com/news/new-jersey-​woman-cleared-of-coronavirus-diagnosis​


Clearly that's just part of the chinese conspiracy.
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

tarnok: Jake Havechek: tarnok: I haven't been keeping up with this so I finally looked at the CDC page for it and it looks like the symptoms are no worse than a bad cold.  Am I missing something here?

Well the part where you think it's a cold, because the symptoms are nearly identical, then a day or two later your lungs fill with fluid and bleed, and then you die.

See, things like lungs filling with fluid and death are the kind of things I'd have expected to be included under "symptoms" in the CDC information.


Cases that turn into viral pneumonia do result in fluid in the lungs (as well as inflammation of the tissue).
That is what pneumonia is.

People have, and will, die from this - but, again, so far it's among people already in less than good health.

Old people die from pneumonia with regularity - this version is just not treatable yet - antibiotics don't work on viruses.
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

no_tan_lines: FormlessOne: Just want to point out that it's now 26 people dead of this virus, 15 days since the first recorded death on January 9th.

On average, 130 Americans die every day from an opioid overdose.


Overdose is not contagious and often self-inflicted
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: This is exactly the sort of thing does not concern Canada because they have free doctors


Must be why Canadians are immortal.
 
Dimensio [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Marcos P: False alarm
https://www.fox29.com/news/new-jersey-​woman-cleared-of-coronavirus-diagnosis​


I already cracked open my neighbor's skull. Should I go ahead and feast on the goo inside or abort now?
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Live in a college town with a lot of Chinese students who would have gotten back from winter break a couple weeks ago so I'm getting a real kick out of these articles.
 
Schmerd1948
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Laugh at New Jersey all you want, monkey boy. We will be immune when this virus goes... uh.... viral. And we have an ocean and beaches and most of youse don't. So there, na-na-na.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I bet the New Jersey Devil is involved.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
namegoeshere
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: This is exactly the sort of thing does not concern Canada because they have free doctors


The fact that so much of the US has shiat or no insurance, no paid sick time, can't afford to miss work, and even those with "decent" insurance have often ridiculous co-pays and deductibles, and it costs upwards of $100 to walk into a doctor's office and more for urgent care (we won't even talk about the ER) will keep people from getting checked out for what might just be the latest crud going around, until it is clear that it is not and by then they are really, really sick and have spread highly contagious shiat far and wide.
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: mikaloyd: This is exactly the sort of thing does not concern Canada because they have free doctors

The fact that so much of the US has shiat or no insurance, no paid sick time, can't afford to miss work, and even those with "decent" insurance have often ridiculous co-pays and deductibles, and it costs upwards of $100 to walk into a doctor's office and more for urgent care (we won't even talk about the ER) will keep people from getting checked out for what might just be the latest crud going around, until it is clear that it is not and by then they are really, really sick and have spread highly contagious shiat far and wide.


Its all part of the master plan
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
