(Twitter)   Are you constantly 5 minutes late for work? Congratulations, you're not late   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
static01.nyt.comView Full Size

cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"If you're not early, you're late"

How did this get green lit?
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

damageddude: [static01.nyt.com image 600x421]
[cdn.vox-cdn.com image 850x566]


Of all the people I've had to root for against the Patriots in the Super Bowl, he might be the biggest asshole not named Terrell Owens.
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/disagrees
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

damageddude: [static01.nyt.com image 600x421]
[cdn.vox-cdn.com image 850x566]


dammit
 
msinquefield
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I was always taught that if you are on time, you are late. Always arrive 5-10 minutes early. 5 minutes after is unacceptable, period!
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I have about 4 conference calls a day.  Invariably they start 5 minutes late.  I always start them 5 minutes early.  Get 10 minutes break between calls...

/ not complaining...
 
swankywanky
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
21 to spare......

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If yer 10 minutes early then you're 5 minutes late
 
Hospitaller
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
From my days in the service and as a lesson from my dad, 15 minutes early is on time.
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Sounds like something a union would say.

Scheduled for 6am ? 6:01am means you're late , why is this a debate?
 
Cornelius Dribble
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Jelly Bean Raider: "If you're not early, you're late"

How did this get green lit?


Perhaps the "Unlikely" tag would have been more appropriate, but it's definitely Farkworthy.

After all, it's not news.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Obviously the people involved have never interacted with the armed forces. Always arrive 15 minutes early then hurry up and wait. Also, schedules are suggestions so live by the phrase "Max Flex".
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

MaelstromFL: I have about 4 conference calls a day.  Invariably they start 5 minutes late.  I always start them 5 minutes early.  Get 10 minutes break between calls...

/ not complaining...


I generally have about 6-10 conference calls a day. Invariably I hang up on one and dial straight into the next, which likely has already started and has people pissing and moaning that I'm late.  Don't blame me that you are all such antisocial miscreants that you can't make small talk for 4 farking minutes. Some of us actually have work to do and can't just sit around waiting for that next phone call to start.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
My high school band director hammered into my head that early is on time and on time is late.

He's not wrong. No one wants to wait for your slow ass.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Also, your customer is never late to a meeting. You were all there 15 minutes early.
 
MDI_BugMan
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Timeclock says I'm late if it's 1m past my scheduled time.
 
Delawhat
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Dammit, got to the thread too late. All the good comments have been made already.
 
probesport
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Jelly Bean Raider: "If you're not early, you're late"

How did this get green lit?


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

swankywanky: 21 to spare......

[Fark user image 400x598]


I remember when this guy was the 'cock of the walk' here on Fark.

Good times... good times.
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Early is on time.  On time is late.

The appointed time is when things begin.  Not when people start showing up.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm late...
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
when you're at the end of a  busy 12-hour mid shift and your relief is 5 minutes late, that is justifiable homicide.  when they are always late and invariably come in with, "sorry I'm late", you can legally torture them first.
 
Cornelius Dribble
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
My job mainly consists of sitting at a desk and moving around words and data--it doesn't involve a lot of human interaction. I'm also NOT a morning person. If I have a deadline or an early meeting, I can be punctual. Otherwise, i get here when I get here, and leave at least eight hours later.

/yes, I'm "working" now
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
A wizard is never late or early.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
For all you "on time is late" drill sergeants, if I have a meeting that ends at 10, how do I arrive early at the meeting that starts at 10?

For this exercise let's assume all meetings are online. Accounting for travel time between conference rooms is for the advanced class.
 
Adamata
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Yeah, try that shiate in the military and see if it flies.

(Narrator:  It doesn't)

The time a call or meeting starts is when you should be ready to go, not getting up from your desk, not getting coffee, not walking into the room.  Seated and ready.  Coming late shows a lack of respect for the person organizing the event.

My personal philosophy:  I would rather be 30 minutes early than 30 seconds late
 
roddack
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

mcmnky: For all you "on time is late" drill sergeants, if I have a meeting that ends at 10, how do I arrive early at the meeting that starts at 10?

For this exercise let's assume all meetings are online. Accounting for travel time between conference rooms is for the advanced class.


Schedule better
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fine, work now starts at 8:24.
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
When I lived in Switzerland they used to say something like "it's rude to be early, but it's inexcusable to be late, and we really don't mind being a little rude so..."
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

capt.snicklefritz: My high school band director hammered into my head that early is on time and on time is late.

He's not wrong. No one wants to wait for your slow ass.


"Sure, I came in two beats early, but I didn't want to be late...."
 
Klivian
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: MaelstromFL: I have about 4 conference calls a day.  Invariably they start 5 minutes late.  I always start them 5 minutes early.  Get 10 minutes break between calls...

/ not complaining...

I generally have about 6-10 conference calls a day. Invariably I hang up on one and dial straight into the next, which likely has already started and has people pissing and moaning that I'm late.  Don't blame me that you are all such antisocial miscreants that you can't make small talk for 4 farking minutes. Some of us actually have work to do and can't just sit around waiting for that next phone call to start.


Does not compute
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

capt.snicklefritz: My high school band director hammered into my head that early is on time and on time is late.

He's not wrong. No one wants to wait for your slow ass.


I definitely heard a lot of that.  Our concert band was half the high school, so band class was always part of the whole band.  We had three full practices before each concert.  There are a lot of kinks to work out during those three sessions.  If it starts at seven, you start playing AT SEVEN.
 
Hospitaller
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

mcmnky: For all you "on time is late" drill sergeants, if I have a meeting that ends at 10, how do I arrive early at the meeting that starts at 10?

For this exercise let's assume all meetings are online. Accounting for travel time between conference rooms is for the advanced class.


Poor planning on your part doe not constitute an emergency on my part.
 
Hospitaller
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

mcmnky: For all you "on time is late" drill sergeants, if I have a meeting that ends at 10, how do I arrive early at the meeting that starts at 10?

For this exercise let's assume all meetings are online. Accounting for travel time between conference rooms is for the advanced class.


Here's another nugget for you:

"Sounds like a you problem, not a me problem."
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Jelly Bean Raider: "If you're not early, you're late"

How did this get green lit?


I don't like this sentiment.  Personally, I'm the kind of person who's early to everything.  I get all get all twitchy if I'm not at least 10 minutes early to stuff.  But I realize that's my own weird thing and I don't expect other people to be neurotic just because I am.  If you're on time, you're on time.  I'm not gonna bust your balls for showing up when I asked you to.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
No, you're still late, you just aren't officially getting in trouble unless it is one minute later .

/Also had that pounded into me by the army
//Had a transportation platoon for a while, often hauling infantry back to base after they played in the woods all night. Standing orders were to wait no more than ten minutes for them to be where they were supposed to be at as we had other requirements for the trucks.
///Explained to more than one BN Commander who was pissed that his men had to hike 15 miles/weren't available for 'his' training.  Lots of remedial map reading for 2LTs on their days off in those days (pre GPS)
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: MaelstromFL: I have about 4 conference calls a day.  Invariably they start 5 minutes late.  I always start them 5 minutes early.  Get 10 minutes break between calls...

/ not complaining...

I generally have about 6-10 conference calls a day. Invariably I hang up on one and dial straight into the next, which likely has already started and has people pissing and moaning that I'm late.  Don't blame me that you are all such antisocial miscreants that you can't make small talk for 4 farking minutes. Some of us actually have work to do and can't just sit around waiting for that next phone call to start.


I am generally the host of the call, I manage the call to end 5 minutes before the end of hour.  If things need to be extended I will schedule another call.

If someone else is the host I will inform them that I will be leaving 5 minutes early.  If there is a complaint, I remind them that I was the first person to join the call and they started 5 minutes late.

Usually works, not always, but it is overall a good system...
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Early is on time. On time is late.
 
aybara [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

capt.snicklefritz: My high school band director hammered into my head that early is on time and on time is late.

He's not wrong. No one wants to wait for your slow ass.


Your HS band director sounds just like mine.  His mantra was "To be early is to be on time, to be on time is to be late, and to be late is to be replaced"
 
Khellendros
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: I generally have about 6-10 conference calls a day. Invariably I hang up on one and dial straight into the next, which likely has already started and has people pissing and moaning that I'm late. Don't blame me that you are all such antisocial miscreants that you can't make small talk for 4 farking minutes. Some of us actually have work to do and can't just sit around waiting for that next phone call to start.


Similar work situation here.  If I'm running the meeting, I make it a point to end a few minutes early to let people get to their next calls.  It's not hard to finish a 30 or 60 minute meeting in 27 or 57 minutes.  I don't like the constantly drifting 2-3 minutes thing that invariably happens.
 
Telos
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

msinquefield: I was always taught that if you are on time, you are late. Always arrive 5-10 minutes early. 5 minutes after is unacceptable, period!


Yeah that's BS from people who don't do actual work.

It's bad enough to lose an hour of productivity to a pointless meeting, but I'm supposed to lose another 15 minutes standing outside the conference room waiting for some other meeting to end? All to meet some pointless "ethic" rule that was created just to assert authority somewhere?
 
nanim
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
ftfa: 'new study says you aren't officially late until you're 6 minutes behind. So...How late is considered "late" to you?'

Going to dinner at a friend's house?... 6 min late they won't even notice.
Meanwhile, 6 minutes late for a job in the middle of an assembly line?...
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The latest I've ever been to work was something like 3.5 hours. Bowling night was the night before, I forgot to set my alarm, only woke up because my building manager at the time knocked to see if it was a good time for some scheduled maintenance. Went to work, they said they figured I needed the rest, but they had already started in on my birthday donuts. Which was fine, since it was lunchtime already.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This is a pet peeve of mine. If I said 9:00, I meant 9:00. If I had meant 9:05, I would have said 9:05.
 
Cornelius Dribble
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
msinquefield
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Telos: msinquefield: I was always taught that if you are on time, you are late. Always arrive 5-10 minutes early. 5 minutes after is unacceptable, period!

Yeah that's BS from people who don't do actual work.

It's bad enough to lose an hour of productivity to a pointless meeting, but I'm supposed to lose another 15 minutes standing outside the conference room waiting for some other meeting to end? All to meet some pointless "ethic" rule that was created just to assert authority somewhere?


This is for everything, including just regular work. I expect to have my computer up and running on time. If I am at a meeting, my laptop is likely up and running by start time, and if the meeting starts late, I will go through emails. Time is not wasted. Or I check Fark to see what I'm doing is probably wrong...either way...
 
phedex
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I don't care if you're hourly or salary, if theres an agreed upon time to be at work between management and employees, freaking live up to the expectation.  Its rude to the other half of people on your team who can be relied upon and are picking up the slack.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Khellendros: Shaggy_C: I generally have about 6-10 conference calls a day. Invariably I hang up on one and dial straight into the next, which likely has already started and has people pissing and moaning that I'm late. Don't blame me that you are all such antisocial miscreants that you can't make small talk for 4 farking minutes. Some of us actually have work to do and can't just sit around waiting for that next phone call to start.

Similar work situation here.  If I'm running the meeting, I make it a point to end a few minutes early to let people get to their next calls.  It's not hard to finish a 30 or 60 minute meeting in 27 or 57 minutes.  I don't like the constantly drifting 2-3 minutes thing that invariably happens.


My workplace, thank God, recently instituted a rule that meetings can be no longer than 50 minutes. That way, your 9:00 meeting ends early enough for you to make your 10:00 meeting on time.

/yes, we have that many meetings
 
