(Metro)   China just might be hiding the true magnitude of the Coronavirus
66
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I can only assume china is releasing the number of confirmed cases, and given that much regarding this virus is unknown, the number of people who have gone undiagnosed or worse, misdiagnosed is likely to be extremely high.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Silurian Plague Hits London | Doctor Who | The Silurians | BBC
Youtube uO2ZcumWy9E


damn silurians did this
 
brizzle365
‘’ 1 hour ago  
this is very disconcerting. I have always held numbers reported by China in the highest regard. I am not sure I can deal with knowing that they might possibly be willing to mislead the public.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The answer is No.

When you try to quarantine entire cities, you're not "hiding" anything. They think it's serious and are acting in a serious -- and public -- manner.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The seventh seal has finally been broken?

Thanks Obama
 
KIA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The magnitude of the Chinese response in shutting down huge swathes of their country seems grossly disproportionate to a virus which has, according to them, only killed 26 in a nation of 1.7 billion.

So, yeah, something doesn't make sense here.
 
TenMilligramInch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The magnitude is extraordinary.
 
namegoeshere
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

In another thread someone said they have run out of testing kits, so no more confirmed cases. Hooray?


In another thread someone said they have run out of testing kits, so no more confirmed cases. Hooray?
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
reactiongifs.usView Full Size
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Thank you Metro for keeping us infromed. Any disease with a two week incubation period is going to have plenty of new cases popping up. I imagine there will be thousands of more cases. It's hard to find them when they're not symptomatic yet.
 
rogue49
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Xai: I can only assume china is releasing the number of confirmed cases, and given that much regarding this virus is unknown, the number of people who have gone undiagnosed or worse, misdiagnosed is likely to be extremely high.


Oh, because China is SO known for releasing information...

Actually, I have a Chinese-American coworker, who's parents are stuck in Wuhan.
He says Chinese government IS restricting info and repressing to cover itself.
Plus they're sending in the military.
And the number of cities now under quarantine and restrictions have multiplied.

Don't believe everything
Don't have full faith
There's something more here.
Unknown, but certainly now the full story or stats
 
nce
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Maybe.  I'm old enough to remember the accusations we always made against the Soviet Union every time some hint of news came out, and while a lot of it was true, or even worse,, some was just the media hyping things up.  More recently We saw the same thing with SARS and China.  We have to either get more real info ourselves or just wait and see.  I know how exciting it is to prep for the SHTF event and all, but unless you're at higher risk yourself, chill.
 
fastfxr
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: The answer is No.

When you try to quarantine entire cities, you're not "hiding" anything. They think it's serious and are acting in a serious -- and public -- manner.


This started in December.

So YES.
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
You don't put 10 cities, 30 Million people, on lock down for a virus that made 800 people sick, and killed 17.  Not over a period of 6 weeks or so.

It will be interesting to see if the real numbers ever come out, and how the numbers get reported in other infected countries.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The important thing is to draw your own conclusions and panic.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I, for one, have panicked and I think that you should panic too
 
TenMilligramInch
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Just give us the word and we'll start eating goo from cracked heads.


Just give us the word and we'll start eating goo from cracked heads.
 
namegoeshere
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Please tell me they're cancelling or severely limiting New Year travel this year.

Oh, because China is SO known for releasing information...

Actually, I have a Chinese-American coworker, who's parents are stuck in Wuhan.
He says Chinese government IS restricting info and repressing to cover itself.
Plus they're sending in the military.
And the number of cities now under quarantine and restrictions have multiplied.

Don't believe everything
Don't have full faith
There's something more here.
Unknown, but certainly now the full story or stats


Please tell me they're cancelling or severely limiting New Year travel this year.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Damned inscrutable Chinese and their sneaky conspiracies to hide diseases might kill us all this time
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: The important thing is to draw your own conclusions and panic.


This is Fark.

Done and done, and I do mean, DONE.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This is worse than that time I had a Coca-Cola in Wuhan, and all my Chinese co-workers started giggling for some reason.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

But they're testing it on their own people first. So, there's that.


But they're testing it on their own people first. So, there's that.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: The answer is No.

When you try to quarantine entire cities, you're not "hiding" anything. They think it's serious and are acting in a serious -- and public -- manner.


Quarantines are the least democratic of all governances in any political system.  The current administration will figure this out.
 
JAYoung
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Maybe a free press isn't the "enemy of the people" that we've been told it is.

So, yeah, something doesn't make sense here.


Maybe a free press isn't the "enemy of the people" that we've been told it is.
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
See Also:  https://www.dailystar.co.uk/ne​ws/world​-news/china-building-1000-bed-hospital​-21349892?utm_source=fark&utm_medium=w​ebsite&utm_content=link&ICID=ref_fark

Weird, they only have 800 cases... right?  Why not just use all the hospitals they already have?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user image
Fark user image
Fark user imageView Full Size


Nepal, Taiwan and Thailand now have cases.
 
Khellendros
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Third hand information, followed by panicky assertions (without evidence) and an ominous ending to stoke fear.  You're just reading the playbook of how to be a gullible rube out loud, aren't you?

Are there lots more cases than they're saying - yes, of course there is.  It's China, they lie.  A lot.  Stop being a drama queen on an Alex Jones boogie-boogie trip.


Third hand information, followed by panicky assertions (without evidence) and an ominous ending to stoke fear.  You're just reading the playbook of how to be a gullible rube out loud, aren't you?

Are there lots more cases than they're saying - yes, of course there is.  It's China, they lie.  A lot.  Stop being a drama queen on an Alex Jones boogie-boogie trip.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

PERFECTING it on their own people before they Trump us to death with it you mean

But they're testing it on their own people first. So, there's that.


PERFECTING it on their own people before they Trump us to death with it you mean
 
lolmao500
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Even better...
Fark user imageView Full Size


Thats crazy... yeah lets leave infected corpses in the corridor so other people can catch it. 12 hours... must have started to smell.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

They are being PENCEive, you mean?

But they're testing it on their own people first. So, there's that.

PERFECTING it on their own people before they Trump us to death with it you mean


They are being PENCEive, you mean?
 
fastfxr
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Chicago confirmed.
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: Xai: I can only assume china is releasing the number of confirmed cases, and given that much regarding this virus is unknown, the number of people who have gone undiagnosed or worse, misdiagnosed is likely to be extremely high.

In another thread someone said they have run out of testing kits, so no more confirmed cases. Hooray?


One particularly bad flu year, the pediatric hospital (a major regional one) I worked in ran out of flu test kits. Some dumbass decided to tell the paper that our diagnoses of flu had dropped to near zero, so we were close to being clear.

It took the hospital chief of medicine and the CEO going on the news and in the paper saying "No, you idiot, we ran out of test kits. We have no reason to think the number of cases has changed."
 
rogue49
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Yes, significantly so.
And all flights from there are being sent to certain airports in the US.

BTW, there is a chance that the disease came from the Wuhan biological testing site.
https://www.nature.com/news/inside-th​e​-chinese-lab-poised-to-study-world-s-m​ost-dangerous-pathogens-1.21487

Oh, because China is SO known for releasing information...

Actually, I have a Chinese-American coworker, who's parents are stuck in Wuhan.
He says Chinese government IS restricting info and repressing to cover itself.
Plus they're sending in the military.
And the number of cities now under quarantine and restrictions have multiplied.

Don't believe everything
Don't have full faith
There's something more here.
Unknown, but certainly now the full story or stats

Please tell me they're cancelling or severely limiting New Year travel this year.


Yes, significantly so.
And all flights from there are being sent to certain airports in the US.

BTW, there is a chance that the disease came from the Wuhan biological testing site.
https://www.nature.com/news/inside-th​e​-chinese-lab-poised-to-study-world-s-m​ost-dangerous-pathogens-1.21487
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm still not seeing why this is a world wide story. Right now we're still in a pretty high noise to signal ratio.
 
sid244
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
LewDux
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
There are no pandemics, only micro-epidemics
 
Metaluna Mutant
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fastfxr
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Holyjeezus: CDC says 63 possible cases in 22 U.S. states.
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

DanInKansas: I'm still not seeing why this is a world wide story. Right now we're still in a pretty high noise to signal ratio.


The quarantining of one of the largest cities in the world is an incredibly significant news story.  It has never been done before.  Not since spanish swine flu.  And not for a city this large.

The quarantining of... six or so extremely large cities... that's completely new.

All during the largest yearly movement of people in the entire world.

The logistics alone are incredibly news worthy.
 
Smidge204
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: The answer is No.

When you try to quarantine entire cities, you're not "hiding" anything. They think it's serious and are acting in a serious -- and public -- manner.


You're right; It would be extremely out of character for China to downplay the magnitude of a problem. I'm sure they're being 1000% honest about the numbers and the efforts to control the situation.

=Smidge=
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: Xai: I can only assume china is releasing the number of confirmed cases, and given that much regarding this virus is unknown, the number of people who have gone undiagnosed or worse, misdiagnosed is likely to be extremely high.

In another thread someone said they have run out of testing kits, so no more confirmed cases. Hooray?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Is that "Don't Fear the Reaper" I hear playing?

Oh, because China is SO known for releasing information...

Actually, I have a Chinese-American coworker, who's parents are stuck in Wuhan.
He says Chinese government IS restricting info and repressing to cover itself.
Plus they're sending in the military.
And the number of cities now under quarantine and restrictions have multiplied.

Don't believe everything
Don't have full faith
There's something more here.
Unknown, but certainly now the full story or stats

Please tell me they're cancelling or severely limiting New Year travel this year.

Yes, significantly so.
And all flights from there are being sent to certain airports in the US.

BTW, there is a chance that the disease came from the Wuhan biological testing site.
https://www.nature.com/news/inside-the​-chinese-lab-poised-to-study-world-s-m​ost-dangerous-pathogens-1.21487


Fark user imageView Full Size


Is that "Don't Fear the Reaper" I hear playing?
 
rogue49
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Personally, I consider his information more reliable than media. He's quite intelligent and calm. He also has direct information from them, at least previously. And an true understanding of the context and dynamic.

And I'm not stating everything said either
So I'm not creating panic nor should anyone.
But ignoring reality doesn't help too.

If I'm a rube, you're a naysayers.
See how that works???

Now read the damn info, and think for yourself.
An ounce of consideration and prevention goes a long way.

Third hand information, followed by panicky assertions (without evidence) and an ominous ending to stoke fear.  You're just reading the playbook of how to be a gullible rube out loud, aren't you?

Are there lots more cases than they're saying - yes, of course there is.  It's China, they lie.  A lot.  Stop being a drama queen on an Alex Jones boogie-boogie trip.


Personally, I consider his information more reliable than media. He's quite intelligent and calm. He also has direct information from them, at least previously. And an true understanding of the context and dynamic.

And I'm not stating everything said either
So I'm not creating panic nor should anyone.
But ignoring reality doesn't help too.

If I'm a rube, you're a naysayers.
See how that works???

Now read the damn info, and think for yourself.
An ounce of consideration and prevention goes a long way.
 
TenMilligramInch
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

While I adjust my tin foil hat, I bet the the virus was released on purpose right before lunar New Years.

/not too serious about that

The quarantining of one of the largest cities in the world is an incredibly significant news story.  It has never been done before.  Not since spanish swine flu.  And not for a city this large.

The quarantining of... six or so extremely large cities... that's completely new.

All during the largest yearly movement of people in the entire world.

The logistics alone are incredibly news worthy.


While I adjust my tin foil hat, I bet the the virus was released on purpose right before lunar New Years.

/not too serious about that
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I thought that planking fad was over.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Got a citation for that?  All I can find is they think they may have a 2nd case in the US.


Got a citation for that?  All I can find is they think they may have a 2nd case in the US.
 
Fursecution
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: This is worse than that time I had a Coca-Cola in Wuhan, and all my Chinese co-workers started giggling for some reason.


You bite the wax tadpole?
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

https://www.cnn.com/2020/01/24/health​/​wuhan-coronavirus-chicago-cdc/index.ht​ml

It's at the bottom of this article.

Got a citation for that?  All I can find is they think they may have a 2nd case in the US.


https://www.cnn.com/2020/01/24/health​/​wuhan-coronavirus-chicago-cdc/index.ht​ml

It's at the bottom of this article.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: NotThatGuyAgain: fastfxr: Holyjeezus: CDC says 63 possible cases in 22 U.S. states.

Got a citation for that?  All I can find is they think they may have a 2nd case in the US.

https://www.cnn.com/2020/01/24/health/​wuhan-coronavirus-chicago-cdc/index.ht​ml

It's at the bottom of this article.


JFC.

It says 63 people are "under investigation", meaning they may have traveled near Wuhan recently, not that they're coughing up plagueblood.
 
