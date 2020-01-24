 Skip to content
(Hartford Courant)   Straight from the Connecticut DMV, it's the 2019 rejected license plate list. A55 RGY strangely absent   (courant.com) divider line
    DMV's vanity plate unit, names of politicians, DMV's cautious approach, past decade, reasonable person, DMV system, top of normal registration costs, couple of rejects  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Petey4335
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Apparently my daughter saved this when we moved. She's awesome. This was mine for a few years

Dick Hammer
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I love the article's helpful decoder-explanations.
 
TenMilligramInch
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Man, ass orgies have the best craft services.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
GNMTTETH?
 
SonOfSpam
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
HAMBONE?

Deep Thoughts
by Jack Handy

If you saw two guys named Hambone and Flippy, which one would you think liked dolphins the most? I'd say Flippy, wouldn't you? You'd be wrong, though. It's Hambone.
 
bughunter
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Somebody really wants a threesome, ffs...
 
sid244
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
1SEXYMA - one sexy ma
3LOH22A - @$$hole (backwards)
PLAYBOY - PLAYBOY
NURPLE -
MONGA -
3J0HZ2A - @$$hole (backwards)
SXETOZ - sexy toes?
G2GFYB - good to gag for you babe?
PURP1E -
PHATA55 - fat @$$
PORNHUB - pronhub
NOOGE -
G0TP00P - got poop
STUCAZZ - stuck @ss
ENGOOL -
FRONGOO -
HAMBONE - ham bone
EFOPEC -
PA2TEE - pay to tee?
DFWME - don't fark with me
PLSSTFU - please shut the fark up
TAXEDAF - tax education as fark
HUESOS -
ESTRUS - Levi Strauss ? (j/k)
IDGAFOS -
WTF2020 - WTF 2020
PELOTAS -
KSMYGAS - kiss my gass
FKUMEAN - fark u mean
BCHEEZ - biatchez
3SOME - threesome
3SUM - threesome
3SOM - threesome
3S0ME - threesome
FFSAKE - For farks sake
FFS4K3 - For farks sake
FFS4KE - For farks sake
FFSAK3 - For farks sake
FFS4K3 - For farks sake
 
Gonad the Ballbarian
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
spambot collective
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
on a related note, I wanted "fark YOU" but it was already taken
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
JFC. Is there anything left that doesn't offend someone?
/don't answer, I already know
 
icon0fs1n
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

GTGFYB - gotta go, fark you buddy

Personal favorites I've seen are the Ontario plate "BJ MOM" and the Michigan plate (which wasn't even vanity; it was a standard format) NE 1469
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
FirstDennis
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Still trying to "read something bad" into QQQQ.

?
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

sid244: EFOPEC -


"Fark OPEC"?

(Googles) Apparently some guy in NJ has that license plate on his electric car. And has put a ton of pictures on the Internet to pat himself on the back about it.

Won't fly in Connecticut, though.
 
Madison_Smiled
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

FirstDennis: Still trying to "read something bad" into QQQQ.

?


4 Q = fark you
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Eli WhiskeyDik: JFC. Is there anything left that doesn't offend someone?
/don't answer, I already know


Try submitting "JFC" for a vanity plate and see what happens
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Eli WhiskeyDik

*shakes fists*  ;)
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

sid244: ESTRUS - Levi Strauss ? (j/k)
IDGAFOS -


Estrus is a medical term for a woman's peak fertility, i.e., the condition of being "in heat."

IDGAFOS = I don't give a fark or shiat. (As TFA says, anything with the letter F is immediately suspect. Including "TFA.")
 
Madison_Smiled
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

TAXEDAF - taxed as fark (trust me on this one, I'm from CT)
ESTRUS - in heat (female)
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

sid244: FRONGOO -


Variant on "FONGOOL", Italian-American variant of "Fark You".
 
kindms [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
POTSMKR
 
SonOfSpam
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: FirstDennis: Still trying to "read something bad" into QQQQ.

?

4 Q = fark you



See now? You just weren't thinking hard enough.

"Hard" - heh heh.
 
skinude1
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Georgia finally revoked it saying that it was "in poor taste"
Fark user imageView Full Size


/I have a government document saying that I have poor taste
//my friends already knew that
///  3 slashies right are the minimum right?
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
On a related note, ever since I saw JUC PUC on a really nice Benz driven by a really nice looking blonde plates have never been the same.  Don't feel bad. My wife had to decode it for me.  Ummmmm juicy.
 
Madison_Smiled
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
PELOTAS - "pelota" is Spanish for "ball", so BALLS, I guess?
 
sid244
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Quick Update:

BTW: ESTRUS as lEvi STRaUsS was a bit of a stretch
 
DaAlien
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Former cow-orker had the plate BOLLOX for years. Yes, he's a Brit. Apparently CO DMV didn't employ any Anglophiles.
 
