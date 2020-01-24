 Skip to content
(NYPost)   So, you're saying that airplane vents are NOT there to dry the insides of your wet shoes?   (nypost.com) divider line
21
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thanks for the Athlete's Lung, Jackass.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Shazam999
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know those Dyson hand dryers?  Sandals fit perfectly in them.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, please.

Foot odor is the least of the shiat you have to worry about in the cabin air.

/cough cough
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brap: Thanks for the Athlete's Lung, Jackass.



If I did that with my funky Adidas, I should be arrested for chemical warfare.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: brap: Thanks for the Athlete's Lung, Jackass.


If I did that with my funky Adidas, I should be arrested for chemical warfare.



Correction:  Biological warfare.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: Oh, please.

Foot odor is the least of the shiat you have to worry about in the cabin air.

/cough cough



Coronavirus?
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 1 hour ago  

emersonbiggins: [media.giphy.com image 438x322]


How are you not from San Diego with that username??

/see:  the Over The Line tournament
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: bughunter: Oh, please.

Foot odor is the least of the shiat you have to worry about in the cabin air.

/cough cough


Coronavirus?



No thanks.  I'm having Influenza type B.

Neat.  With a Coke back.
 
tramp stamp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: The_Sponge: brap: Thanks for the Athlete's Lung, Jackass.


If I did that with my funky Adidas, I should be arrested for chemical warfare.


Correction:  Biological warfare.


whynotboth.jpg
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thenypost.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size

Could be worse.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Truly airplanes have become the intercity buses of the air.

I don't miss the time when flying was for jet-setters and big business types only, but I do miss the decorum and the Ps and Qs of the Third Class railway carriage.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
And stop putting your feet on the bulkheads, jerks.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The last time I flew was about 1988, maybe sometime in the 90s in Canada only. I have flown Swiss Air First Class, Business Class, Lufthansa, Tourist, Steerage, Air Canada, and various other airlines, in planes ranging from the stately 747 to the Golden Age of SF DC 10, but stopped before the End of Civilization caught up with me in the air.

I still believe firmly that there are no places worth going where you can not walk or fly. But flying is becoming a bit iffy and whiffy, if you know what I mean.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: And stop putting your feet on the bulkheads, jerks.


viewfromthewing.comView Full Size
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Truly airplanes have become the intercity buses of the air.


Granted, it still smells better than back when 90% of the flight was smoking.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: The_Sponge: And stop putting your feet on the bulkheads, jerks.

[viewfromthewing.com image 838x556]



Hahahahaha!
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: brantgoose: Truly airplanes have become the intercity buses of the air.

Granted, it still smells better than back when 90% of the flight was smoking.



Something I learned from a Boeing engineer:

Back when smoking was allowed on planes, it was easier to find air leaks...since you would have a tar build-up around a small hole.

/One of my fantasies is to smoke a cigar on a plane.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Wow, a story I heard on my local morning radio show before seeing it here on Fark. I figured they got all their "news" material here.

Hi Josh, love your show, cubby.
 
fireclown
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: The_Sponge: And stop putting your feet on the bulkheads, jerks.

[viewfromthewing.com image 838x556]


And flexible too.  Rawr!
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

brantgoose: The last time I flew was about 1988, maybe sometime in the 90s in Canada only. I have flown Swiss Air First Class, Business Class, Lufthansa, Tourist, Steerage, Air Canada, and various other airlines, in planes ranging from the stately 747 to the Golden Age of SF DC 10, but stopped before the End of Civilization caught up with me in the air.



My current first world problem:

I'm flying on British Airways business class later this year.  It was supposed to be a 747, so I chose a seat on the upper deck....and then they changed it to a 777.

/Flew first on a BA 747 before.
//Being in the first row was awesome.
///I was basically sitting closer to the nose than the pilots.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Report