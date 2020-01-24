 Skip to content
(NYPost) Over 30 Million people are quarantined in China as deaths from Coronavirus rise (nypost.com)
65
    Scary, Influenza, World Health Organization, New York City, Hubei, Train station, Chinese city, implement emergency-response requirements, Wuhan  
•       •       •

DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1 case confirmed in Chicago.

https://chicago.cbslocal.com/2020/01/​2​4/first-case-of-coronavirus-confirmed-​in-chicago/
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: 1 case confirmed in Chicago.

https://chicago.cbslocal.com/2020/01/2​4/first-case-of-coronavirus-confirmed-​in-chicago/


And one in New Jersey, too.


Hey, who wants to roadtrip with me on one of those Chinatown bus lines?
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: 1 case confirmed in Chicago.

https://chicago.cbslocal.com/2020/01/2​4/first-case-of-coronavirus-confirmed-​in-chicago/


This is almost worse than a case of jittering Trubiskys
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: And one in New Jersey, too.



NJ case was suspected, but then ruled out.
 
coronavirus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So... China is building a hospital in a matter of days, has quarantined tens of millions of people, and had the genetic sequence available 2 weeks after the disease first presented... but this is unrelated to the bio-lab in Wuhan? Sure.
 
TheAlgebraist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

coronavirus: So... China is building a hospital in a matter of days, has quarantined tens of millions of people, and had the genetic sequence available 2 weeks after the disease first presented... but this is unrelated to the bio-lab in Wuhan? Sure.


Username checks out.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DannyBrandt: [Fark user image image 425x239]


Me, on the left, reacting to you, on the right, for the gif you posted, above.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like that this can be transmitted through eyeholes.
 
hammettman
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
"License.  Registration.  Forehead."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lumbar Puncture [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
That's it, I'm switching to Dos Equis
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
30 million people !!!!!

That is 3/4s of a California!
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
The Stand, intro (Don't fear the reaper)
Youtube WUAvTn3uz5w
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
But that's how it always begins. Very small
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
tommyl66
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

hammettman: "License.  Registration.  Forehead."

[Fark user image image 634x345]


Whoa, I thought that picture was banned on Fark many years ago...
 
booztravlr
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
https://www.npr.org/sections/goatsand​s​oda/2020/01/24/798661901/wuhan-coronav​irus-101-what-we-do-and-dont-know-abou​t-a-newly-identified-disease
 
lolmao500
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Eh at least its not in India yet. India is the worst country where this could go... huge population, incompetent government...
 
TheAlgebraist
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
And that, friends, is how I can promise to quintuple your profile clicks overnight.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
On the upside, I'm pretty sure every company will Strongly encourage you to work from home if you're sick. The days of "bring your germs to work" because "we need you here" are Definitely drawing to a close.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Oh, hai guys...

images2.minutemediacdn.comView Full Size
 
sid244
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Head of Bio Weapons in China: We have a new biological agent to test.  Where can we test?
Pooh Bear Jinping: Why not Wuhan?  It's not like we don't have enough people.
Head of Bio Weapons in China: OK.  But what if it spreads?
Pooh Bear Jinping:
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Slypork
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I won't believe it's bad until Gwyneth Paltrow's autopsy

Fark user imageView Full Size

/Brought to you by Goop!
//Buy their Antiviral Yani Eggs!
///Cleanse your Wuhan!
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Weeee!!

*cough, cough*
 
geggy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Biological warfare for depopulation

/tips tinfoil hat
 
croesius [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

tommyl66: hammettman: "License.  Registration.  Forehead."

[Fark user image image 634x345]

Whoa, I thought that picture was banned on Fark many years ago...


Took me a second. Nice.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: 30 million people !!!!!

That is 3/4s of a California!


Yeah. You quarantine 3/4th of California and see what happens here.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Time to bring out this classic.

https://doihaveswineflu.org
 
west.la.lawyer
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Wonder if viruses can tell who is super rich or poor, or who is Anglo or Latino or Republican or Democrat?
Good thing our regulatory agencies are appropriately manned and funded, and follow best science and practices.  (Remember the regulation and governmental stockpiling of anti-virals, Cipro iirc, in anticipation of the last pandemic.  Comforting that we are not hearing any of that today, right?)
Lucky that affordable healthcare is in place for everyone.  That going to the hospital won't financially and irreparably break people.
Lucky that we have wise, competent, and caring stewards at the helm.
Makes these scary articles less scary, right?

/the crisis is not political, but the inability to appropriately respond to it as a nation sure as shiat is the toll of political leadership and decisions.
 
Sir_Spanksalot
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: 30 million people !!!!!

That is 3/4s of a California!


That's most of Canada, EH!

/Gordie
//Hoservirus
///patient 0 slashies.
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

The Bunyip: FrancoFile: And one in New Jersey, too.


NJ case was suspected, but then ruled out.


It was really Staten Island?
 
Opacity
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
FTA: Its most famous tourist attraction, the Forbidden City, was to close indefinitely Saturday.


Now that's what I call planning ahead when choosing a name
 
Petey4335
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: mikaloyd: 30 million people !!!!!

That is 3/4s of a California!

Yeah. You quarantine 3/4th of California and see what happens here.


Ok lets do this with a more, commonly used, perspective:
28.4 Rhode Islands.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: mikaloyd: 30 million people !!!!!

That is 3/4s of a California!

Yeah. You quarantine 3/4th of California and see what happens here.


Militias will start blocking roads and they'll shoot people with runny noses.
 
Crewmannumber6 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Slypork: I won't believe it's bad until Gwyneth Paltrow's autopsy

[Fark user image 245x180] [View Full Size image _x_]
/Brought to you by Goop!
//Buy their Antiviral Yani Eggs!
///Cleanse your Wuhan!


Even without all this going on, Contagion will scare the shiat out of you.
 
brizzle365
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Wonder if viruses can tell who is super rich or poor, or who is Anglo or Latino or Republican or Democrat?
Good thing our regulatory agencies are appropriately manned and funded, and follow best science and practices.  (Remember the regulation and governmental stockpiling of anti-virals, Cipro iirc, in anticipation of the last pandemic.  Comforting that we are not hearing any of that today, right?)
Lucky that affordable healthcare is in place for everyone.  That going to the hospital won't financially and irreparably break people.
Lucky that we have wise, competent, and caring stewards at the helm.
Makes these scary articles less scary, right?

/the crisis is not political, but the inability to appropriately respond to it as a nation sure as shiat is the toll of political leadership and decisions.


oh dont worry, US gov already told you how to protect your home and family.

duct tape and black garbage bags, you will be just fine.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: 30 million people !!!!!

That is 3/4s of a California!


Or 31 Delewares.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: 30 million people !!!!!

That is 3/4s of a California!


They're not saying 30 million have the virus, the city of wuhan has almost 12 million by itself, and they quarantined it, and two neighboring cities.

But yeah, this looks bad. It kind of looks like china made a really effective bioweapon and then had an oopsy.
 
probesport
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: mikaloyd: 30 million people !!!!!

That is 3/4s of a California!

Yeah. You quarantine 3/4th of California and see what happens here.


Don't tease me.
 
amindtat
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
We should panic if that number hits the Brazilians.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh good...
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
coronavirus:

Nice alt.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: mikaloyd: 30 million people !!!!!

That is 3/4s of a California!

Yeah. You quarantine 3/4th of California and see what happens here.


It Grindr to a halt?
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

lolmao500: [Fark user image 663x909]

Oh good...


Ding! Ding!
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So when's the next Chicago Fark party?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
And it still won't help.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Baby can you dig your man......
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
On the scene


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: So when's the next Chicago Fark party?


I don't know when, but could I suggest Green Bay, WI for a location?
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I hear there's a virus running around in China.
 
