 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Coronavirus gets all the headlines, but Fishstabitis has the scariest images (graphic image warning)   (bbc.com) divider line
25
    More: Followup, Sulawesi, Muhammad Idul, South East Sulawesi, Buton, Makassar, Indonesia, Indonesian teenager, pictures of the fish  
•       •       •

2004 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Jan 2020 at 12:42 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



25 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's easy to forget that Indonesia is basically North Australia, but then articles like this remind me.
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aaaaak!
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was stabbed in the neck with/by a fish
At least it wasn't a banana
 
Wolf892
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better the neck than attempting to swim up the urethra.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Michael J Faux [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Graphic images Shmaphic Smimages... I can handle it. I've seen a lot of..."

[scrolls down]

"SWEET JEEZUS!!!!"
 
WordsnCollision
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/unimpressed
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why did I click that? I was warned.

media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: [Fark user image 245x200] [View Full Size image _x_]


Sorry.. that should read 'fish wound'
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark you, subby. NOT clicking that.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Oh, him? Nah, he's fine - that's Muhammad 'Fish-Neck' Idul. What? No, that's just what we call him. Well, it's a long story..."
"...and that's why we call him 'Fish-Neck.' Village life, eh?"
 
clancifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, there's your problem right there
 
khitsicker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
R.E.M. - It's The End Of The World (Official Video)
Youtube Z0GFRcFm-aY
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Saw another article, ironically, about how they treated the wound.

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ouch.
 
GalFriday [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus Jay Christ on a pogo stick.  That is blewehahmah!
 
jst3p
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF?!?!?!

Did he get to keep the fish?
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

jst3p: WTF?!?!?!

Did he get to keep the fish?


somethingnewfordinner.comView Full Size
 
ng2810
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Jesus Fark.

That thing was most likely a meter long! How he struggled with it in the water, at night, without the damn thing severing his artery, windpipe or his spine, is a miracle.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
fish heads
fish heads
jabby stabby fish heads

fish heads
fish heads
in your neck
yum

in the morning, laughing, happy fish heads
in the evening, stabbing me in the neck

I took a fish head out to see a movie
didn't have to pay to get it in

they can't play baseball, they don't wear sweaters
they're not good dancers, they don't play drums

jabby stabby fish heads are never seen drinking cappuccino
in Italian restaurants with Oriental women
yeah

ask a fish head anything you want to
they won't answer, they can't talk

and neither can I
because he stabbed me in the neck

/obscure?
 
Jack's Smirking Revenge
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Thanks subby. I hate it.
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Muhammad grabbed the fish and held it tight, hoping he could stop it making the injury worse.
"I asked Sardi to help - he stopped me from trying to remove the fish to prevent bleeding," he said.

And this was the sound decision that saved your life.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Well, it is a Marine animal.

/psychotic to the corps.
 
LewDux
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Crikey!
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
img.discogs.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report