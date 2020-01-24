 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   Things aren't that bad in China concerning the Coronavirus, they're just building a 1,000-bed hospital in 6 DAYS in a bid to stop the out-of-control outbreak (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
50
    More: Scary, Severe acute respiratory syndrome, giant hospital, China State Construction Engineering, Chinese city, heavy machinery, local workers, death toll, deadly virus  
•       •       •

636 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Jan 2020 at 8:14 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



50 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's not how you spell crematorium.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, China is clearly out of control, and also clearly trying to infect us with viruses, both computer and real.  So be afraid, people!  Cower, do you hear me?  And then FLEE FOR YOUR LIVES!
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Yes, China is clearly out of control, and also clearly trying to infect us with viruses, both computer and real.  So be afraid, people!  Cower, do you hear me?  And then FLEE FOR YOUR LIVES!


What if the FLEES are infected too?
 
fastfxr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's farked over there.
Those white sheets aren't people resting.
Methinks China isn't exactly upfront with their numbers.

https://mobile.twitter.com/ezracheung​t​oto/status/1220641000063848448
 
TenMilligramInch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: That's not how you spell crematorium.


Don't you mean McDonalds chicken nugget factory?
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't.  Dead
Open. Inside
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A campus where they can concentrate people who are undesirable from a health perspective?
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good for them. In the UK we've had 10 years of the elderly lining the hallways in hospitals cos we can't afford to add new rooms with beds. Thanks, austerity!
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fastfxr: It's farked over there.
Those white sheets aren't people resting.
Methinks China isn't exactly upfront with their numbers.

https://mobile.twitter.com/ezracheungt​oto/status/1220641000063848448


Twitter isn't news.  And those aren't verified.  Take that stuff with a huge grain of salt
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Smart plan, draw em all in to a big 6 days old building and watch it collapse due to that famous Chinese quality construction. Saves on burial costs and could keep the rising zombies entombed if they do it right.
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Yes, China is clearly out of control, and also clearly trying to infect us with viruses, both computer and real.  So be afraid, people!  Cower, do you hear me?  And then FLEE FOR YOUR LIVES!


Denethor?  Is that you?
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ahh, I remember the last time a Communist one party rule country built something quick, big, and potentially important.

Fark user imageView Full Size


The world got upfront information about the scope and scale of the disaster, and everything worked out OK in the end, and all.

But hey, Corey Booker thinks they make neat trains, so you can ride it.  Quickly.  To the crumbling pop up hospital built of bread sticks and shellac.

At least radiation can only spread so far.  Virus thingies do stuffs like mutate, and travel via airplane, on people, in bathroom stalls, and at airport bars.

I have FULL FAITH in China's insta-hospitals.  I really do.  After all, can 1,000,000,000 pool noodles be wrong?
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When in danger
Or in doubt
Run in circles
Scream and shout
 
frankb00th
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are you sure that's not a pit to bury the dead?
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A hospital in a week. Well, you know, there are some things that Communism is actually good for.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FYI people: remove the head or destroy the brain.
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I figured they'd just ship them to Xinjiang and solve two problems at once.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cdr.Murdock: Ahh, I remember the last time a Communist one party rule country built something quick, big, and potentially important.

[Fark user image 425x352]

The world got upfront information about the scope and scale of the disaster, and everything worked out OK in the end, and all.

But hey, Corey Booker thinks they make neat trains, so you can ride it.  Quickly.  To the crumbling pop up hospital built of bread sticks and shellac.

At least radiation can only spread so far.  Virus thingies do stuffs like mutate, and travel via airplane, on people, in bathroom stalls, and at airport bars.

I have FULL FAITH in China's insta-hospitals.  I really do.  After all, can 1,000,000,000 pool noodles be wrong?


I agree. These bastards are from a bad party and should not attempt to do anything at all.
 
dirkfunk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, if you're flattening a parking lot for towable pre-fab units, you'll need those bulldozers for sure, but uhh... what are the diggers for? Why would you need diggers for a plague? Ohh wait!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fastfxr: It's farked over there.
Those white sheets aren't people resting.
Methinks China isn't exactly upfront with their numbers.

https://mobile.twitter.com/ezracheungt​oto/status/1220641000063848448


WOW.   That is one crowded hospital.
Kinda scares the shiat out of me and I'm not easily frightened.
Shiat is about to get real

Halt all travel to and from
Build your safe room

Panic
 
croesius [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
I'm sure CERA will make sure this doesn't turn into another Central Park situation.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Has anyone put together a website yet with a sober analysis of the situation?

On that manages to thread the needle between the Infowars/Sun/Drudge/Mirror angle and the government cover-up angle?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

starsrift: A hospital in a week. Well, you know, there are some things that Communism is actually good for.


And this isn't one of them. You're looking at theater.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Chris Ween: fastfxr: It's farked over there.
Those white sheets aren't people resting.
Methinks China isn't exactly upfront with their numbers.

https://mobile.twitter.com/ezracheungt​oto/status/1220641000063848448

Twitter isn't news.  And those aren't verified.  Take that stuff with a huge grain of salt

PULL IT TOGETHER SOLDIER!!!
ker-SLAP

We need you out there panicking like everybody else or this thing cannot work
 
starsrift
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: starsrift: A hospital in a week. Well, you know, there are some things that Communism is actually good for.

And this isn't one of them. You're looking at theater.


Hm.

The hospital aims to copy the style of a facility constructed in Beijing in 2003 during the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) epidemic.
As many as 774 people died globally in the epidemic 17 years ago, which reached nearly 30 countries.
At the time, Beijing built the Xiaotangshan hospital in its northern suburbs in just a week. Within two months, it treated one-seventh of all the country's SARS patients, local media reported.

That is a thing that did happen. You think it can't happen again?
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: Chris Ween: fastfxr: It's farked over there.
Those white sheets aren't people resting.
Methinks China isn't exactly upfront with their numbers.

https://mobile.twitter.com/ezracheungt​oto/status/1220641000063848448

Twitter isn't news.  And those aren't verified.  Take that stuff with a huge grain of salt
PULL IT TOGETHER SOLDIER!!!
ker-SLAP

We need you out there panicking like everybody else or this thing cannot work


Yes sir. I will not watch any impeachment coverage while there is a pandemic in the brewing sir.
 
Ecobuckeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Chris Ween: fastfxr: It's farked over there.
Those white sheets aren't people resting.
Methinks China isn't exactly upfront with their numbers.

https://mobile.twitter.com/ezracheungt​oto/status/1220641000063848448

Twitter isn't news.  And those aren't verified.  Take that stuff with a huge grain of salt


I see dead bodies, but all I hear is "Laurel"
 
HeFixesTheCable
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The good news is, since this is the Daily Star, which is one small step above the Daily Fail, that this virus is not real.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: starsrift: A hospital in a week. Well, you know, there are some things that Communism is actually good for.

And this isn't one of them. You're looking at theater.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Yeah - quick, building & China are three words you don't want to hear in the same sentence.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Chris Ween: mikaloyd: Chris Ween: fastfxr: It's farked over there.
Those white sheets aren't people resting.
Methinks China isn't exactly upfront with their numbers.

https://mobile.twitter.com/ezracheungt​oto/status/1220641000063848448

Twitter isn't news.  And those aren't verified.  Take that stuff with a huge grain of salt
PULL IT TOGETHER SOLDIER!!!
ker-SLAP

We need you out there panicking like everybody else or this thing cannot work

Yes sir. I will not watch any impeachment coverage while there is a pandemic in the brewing sir.


I mean it is boring as watching paint dry. What could you lose.

Anyhow I also need you to clean up anything in your area that might harbor mosquitoes today to stop the spread of Zika
 
Descartes
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Looks more like they're stopping a zombie outbreak.
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

frankb00th: Are you sure that's not a pit to bury the dead?


Not sure how you could coordinate that many diggers at once for anything else.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Ok. Just making sure I wasn't alone in thinking this is just a huge mass grave.
 
DarkVader
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Anybody else notice the Homatsu and Sany equipment?
 
ingo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

DarkVader: Anybody else notice the Homatsu and Sany equipment?


Oh.  I thought it was Tunka.
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: Chris Ween: mikaloyd: Chris Ween: fastfxr: It's farked over there.
Those white sheets aren't people resting.
Methinks China isn't exactly upfront with their numbers.

https://mobile.twitter.com/ezracheungt​oto/status/1220641000063848448

Twitter isn't news.  And those aren't verified.  Take that stuff with a huge grain of salt
PULL IT TOGETHER SOLDIER!!!
ker-SLAP

We need you out there panicking like everybody else or this thing cannot work

Yes sir. I will not watch any impeachment coverage while there is a pandemic in the brewing sir.

I mean it is boring as watching paint dry. What could you lose.

Anyhow I also need you to clean up anything in your area that might harbor mosquitoes today to stop the spread of Zika


Even my emotional support petri dish?
 
fastfxr
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Chris Ween: fastfxr: It's farked over there.
Those white sheets aren't people resting.
Methinks China isn't exactly upfront with their numbers.

https://mobile.twitter.com/ezracheungt​oto/status/1220641000063848448

Twitter isn't news.  And those aren't verified.  Take that stuff with a huge grain of salt


Okay.
1200 admitted with symptoms.

https://mobile.twitter.com/bnodesk/st​a​tus/1220703365316915200
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Chris Ween: mikaloyd: Chris Ween: mikaloyd: Chris Ween: fastfxr: It's farked over there.
Those white sheets aren't people resting.
Methinks China isn't exactly upfront with their numbers.

https://mobile.twitter.com/ezracheungt​oto/status/1220641000063848448

Twitter isn't news.  And those aren't verified.  Take that stuff with a huge grain of salt
PULL IT TOGETHER SOLDIER!!!
ker-SLAP

We need you out there panicking like everybody else or this thing cannot work

Yes sir. I will not watch any impeachment coverage while there is a pandemic in the brewing sir.

I mean it is boring as watching paint dry. What could you lose.

Anyhow I also need you to clean up anything in your area that might harbor mosquitoes today to stop the spread of Zika

Even my emotional support petri dish?


Check it for skeeter swimmers
 
DarkVader
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

starsrift: A hospital in a week. Well, you know, there are some things that Communism is actually good for.


Can we PLEASE stop pretending that China is Communist?

What's going on in China is fascism in action.  They've got the wealth inequality of a late-stage capitalist economy, the cult of personality government, and the over the top racism against anyone not Han Chinese.

There's nothing communist about China.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
In the absence of clear, factual information, the important thing is to jump to conclusions, abandon all hope, and panic.
 
ActionJoe
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Flu stats this season: 6.4 million infected, 55,000 hospitalized, 2,900 dead.

Call me when this virus is worse than that. Otherwise, the hysteria around this is annoying.
 
JackAssHole
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Nimbull: Smart plan, draw em all in to a big 6 days old building and watch it collapse due to that famous Chinese quality construction. Saves on burial costs and could keep the rising zombies entombed if they do it right.


Someone didn't read the article...

It's all pre-fab stuff, and I doubt it's multi-story.
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ActionJoe: Flu stats this season: 6.4 million infected, 55,000 hospitalized, 2,900 dead.

Call me when this virus is worse than that. Otherwise, the hysteria around this is annoying.


https://news.yahoo.com/health-experts​-​issued-ominous-warning-170400102.html

Panic?  Why panic when each of us is a walking talking disease vector according to a simulation a few  months back
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ActionJoe: Flu stats this season: 6.4 million infected, 55,000 hospitalized, 2,900 dead.

Call me when this virus is worse than that. Otherwise, the hysteria around this is annoying.


How can we call you if you died of coronavirus?

Panic now while you still can
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: In the absence of clear, factual information, the important thing is to jump to conclusions, abandon all hope, and panic.


Fark's got it covered.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Chris Ween: Panic?  Why panic


Because it is the right thing to do. For the children
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: Chris Ween: Panic?  Why panic

Because it is the right thing to do. For the children


We should blame Trump for this.
 
JackAssHole
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

starsrift: The hospital aims to copy the style of a facility constructed in Beijing in 2003 during the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) epidemic.
As many as 774 people died globally in the epidemic 17 years ago, which reached nearly 30 countries.
At the time, Beijing built the Xiaotangshan hospital in its northern suburbs in just a week. Within two months, it treated one-seventh of all the country's SARS patients, local media reported.


What the Xiaotangshan hospital looked like in service:

Fark user imageView Full Size


And before it was demolished:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ingo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

DarkVader: starsrift: A hospital in a week. Well, you know, there are some things that Communism is actually good for.

Can we PLEASE stop pretending that China is Communist?

What's going on in China is fascism in action.  They've got the wealth inequality of a late-stage capitalist economy, the cult of personality government, and the over the top racism against anyone not Han Chinese.

There's nothing communist about China.


"Communist" is just the name of the current dynasty.  Xi Jinping is the current Emperor with expansionist aspirations (e.g. South China Sea, Spratly Islands, etc.)  The present situation is just the latest episode in the cycle of Chinese history.  Same shiat, different dynasty.
 
polle
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If they finish this hospital on time plase send them over to Germany to finish the damn Berlin airport
 
Displayed 50 of 50 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report