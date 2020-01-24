 Skip to content
Woman named Felisha turns down deal for 20 years for drug charges, gets 99 years instead. Well, bye
posted to Main » on 24 Jan 2020 at 11:17 AM (1 hour ago)



Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So the CEOs of makers of pain killers get a few months, and this druggy gets 99 years.  Instead of finding help for her, they do this.  Stupid crap.
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry, I'm too European to be allowed to see this.

But by the sound of it, it sounds like the American taxpayer is going to pay a lot and get very little back.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scary, scary DRUGS oh, my!

The government needs to get revenge on this poor woman for violating your precious, precious laws that you hold so dearly.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing she didn't have weed on her or they would have given her the chair.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: So the CEOs of makers of pain killers get a few months mulit-million dollar bonuses when the stock goes up, and this druggy gets 99 years.  Instead of finding help for her, they do this.  Stupid crap.


FTFY
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sunsetlamp: Sorry, I'm too European to be allowed to see this.

But by the sound of it, it sounds like the American taxpayer is going to pay a lot and get very little back.


Kinda like NATO, amirite?
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: So the CEOs of makers of pain killers get a few months, and this druggy gets 99 years.  Instead of finding help for her, they do this.  Stupid crap.


The Sacklers deserve to be in prison for the rest of their lives, and 99 years in this case is ridiculous. But she wasn't a simple addict in need of help. She already had multiple felony convictions, was on parole, and was dealing. Brilliant! She should have taken the deal, because someone in her position has no leverage at all.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
multiple registration and mismatched license plates ?
Got to love bull poop .
🙃🙄
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, im sure the incarceration of this extremely low level meth peddler will severely cripple the sale of drugs in her county.
Distribute tens of millions of Oxy pills while killing tens of thousands and making billions and get zero punishment. Be unfortunate enough to be born poor and its straight to prison forever.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know I feel safer with her behind bars for the rest of her life.

*Sarcasm, for those of you with miscalibrated meters.
 
Enigmamf [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The tag is for OP, who thinks this represents a successful outcome for our judicial system and a useful waste of our tax dollars.
 
theresnothinglft [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I upshurly feel safer now.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

X-Geek: Merltech: So the CEOs of makers of pain killers get a few months multi-million dollar bonuses when the stock goes up, and this druggy gets 99 years.  Instead of finding help for her, they do this.  Stupid crap.

FTFY


/FTFM
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dick Gozinya: sunsetlamp: Sorry, I'm too European to be allowed to see this.

But by the sound of it, it sounds like the American taxpayer is going to pay a lot and get very little back.

Kinda like NATO, amirite?


This. So much this!
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sunsetlamp: Sorry, I'm too European to be allowed to see this.

But by the sound of it, it sounds like the American taxpayer is going to pay a lot and get very little back.



UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) - A Smith County woman was sentenced to 99 years in prison after pleading guilty to drug charges in Upshur County.
Felisha Diane Williams, 39, pleaded guilty on January 13 to possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver. In her plea, she declined the state's offer of 20 years and opted for a jury to decide her punishment.
Due to previous felonies, Williams faced an enhanced punishment range of 15 years to life rather than the normal punishment range of 5-99 years or life in prison.
Williams was arrested on May 26, 2018. According to court records, she was a passenger in a car stopped in Gilmer for displaying multiple registration and mismatched license plates. Police said one of the car's passengers originally gave police a false name. Once police found out the real name, they also found warrants against that name and requested permission to search the car, which the driver granted.
In the search, officers found several baggies and methamphetamine. During her transport to the county jail, Williams indicated she had more meth concealed on her person.
At the jail, staff found about 7 grams of meth and 16 more small baggies, which authorities say are commonly used in drug trafficking.
Williams had four previous felony convictions on her record and was on parole at the time of her arrest.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A rural county of 40k people, 85% white, represented by GOP politicians.   I dunno - just looking at the demographics... a jury trial there?  Could be wrong but that sounds like a pretty conservative county that isn't gonna have a bunch of progressive ideas about drug offenses.

Sounds like it went to trial so there were no legal technicalities where the court could toss the charges, or none that the Court would grant in favor of the defendant.

Wonder what made her roll the dice...20 years is still pretty long, but she would have been told what she faced as a maximum if she went to trial.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The American justice vengeance system at work.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is 7 grams of meth a lot?  99 years seems extreme.
 
Discordulator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
99 years would be a cruel and unusual sentence for crimes of this level in a first world country.

But this is the states, and it is only cruel. Not unusual.
 
Wolf892
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If we can make for profit prisons why not turn them into large zoos?
We could create big enclosures that people could stand behind and point at the inmates and maybe even throw them some snacks
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, subby made a reference based on the woman's slightly unusual name! HA!
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuhayes2010: Is 7 grams of meth a lot?  99 years seems extreme.


Plus 4 felony priors and on probation.

Not saying it's reasonable, but this wasn't a purely possession charge and a first conviction.
 
adj_m
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even the original 20 year "deal" for this would be disgusting.
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: sunsetlamp: Sorry, I'm too European to be allowed to see this.

But by the sound of it, it sounds like the American taxpayer is going to pay a lot and get very little back.


I feel sorry for this woman for a number of reasons.

But at some point you have to take some responsibility for your actions.  Multiple felony convictions and she is still wrapped up in this stuff.

*sigh*

Really, what did she ever expect was going to happen?
 
ironburl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry, I can't join in the glee of throwing a person's life away for being a drug user.
 
MiamiChef
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The judge owns stock in the private prison company that he is sending her to.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuhayes2010: Is 7 grams of meth a lot?  99 years seems extreme.


Not when you factor in our extreme hatred for the poor in this country.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: So the CEOs of makers of pain killers get a few months, and this druggy gets 99 years.  Instead of finding help for her, they do this.  Stupid crap.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dick Gozinya: sunsetlamp: Sorry, I'm too European to be allowed to see this.

But by the sound of it, it sounds like the American taxpayer is going to pay a lot and get very little back.

Kinda like NATO, amirite?


You're a complete moron if you think the American taxpayer would see a single dime in savings if the US pulled out of NATO. You really think KBR is going to give up billions in service contracts for overseas bases just to benefit the American people?
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

adj_m: Even the original 20 year "deal" for this would be disgusting.


No it wouldn't.

Read the article.  Busted with 4 felony priors and on probation.  Plus meth and plenty of baggies which shows an intent to distribute.

20 years plus possibility of parole sounds about right.
 
acouvis
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Merltech: So the CEOs of makers of pain killers get a few months, and this druggy gets 99 years.  Instead of finding help for her, they do this.  Stupid crap.


It did say intent to deliver... that said, still excessive especially with the Sackler fsmily not being charged....
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: stuhayes2010: Is 7 grams of meth a lot?  99 years seems extreme.

Plus 4 felony priors and on probation.

Not saying it's reasonable, but this wasn't a purely possession charge and a first conviction.


The baggies. Amount. Their saying that means she was dealing.

But, was Philip Seymour Hoffman dealing? He had multiple bags .
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
OldJames
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
She should be allowed to treat her body as she chooses. Her body, her choice. If she was high while driving, that is  a different story, but the drugs should be legal. Instead of her enjoying her afternoon, taxpayers get to pay to house and feed her the rest of her life. At least there are 0% less drugs on the street.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: adj_m: Even the original 20 year "deal" for this would be disgusting.

No it wouldn't.

Read the article.  Busted with 4 felony priors and on probation.  Plus meth and plenty of baggies which shows an intent to distribute.

20 years plus possibility of parole sounds about right.


How many bags did Philip Seymour Hoffman have? Do you think he was dealing?
 
Toxophil
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
She turned down a plea deal, gotta make an example out of her, or everyone is going to want their day in court.

Lets interview one of the Texan jurors:
Sir, what do you think abou...
JURY DUTY IS SO UNFAIR! I'm gona miss all my shows! This chair is uncomfortable!
Jesus would lock her ass up and throw away the key! They should have the death penalty for druggies!
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.

Frankly, I can't give many farks for this one. She was given a deal with a roughly appropriate amount of time and she turned it down.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

waxbeans: SirEattonHogg: adj_m: Even the original 20 year "deal" for this would be disgusting.

No it wouldn't.

Read the article.  Busted with 4 felony priors and on probation.  Plus meth and plenty of baggies which shows an intent to distribute.

20 years plus possibility of parole sounds about right.

How many bags did Philip Seymour Hoffman have? Do you think he was dealing?


Based on how the law was drafted... it's probably a presumption based on the amount in conjunction with various items.  Like being caught with syringes, etc., along with bags of drugs.

I know Hoffman OD'd... but I don't know the particulars of the time of his death.  If caught in Texas with X amount and drug paraphenelia yes, he might be viewed as a dealer.  But sure, he's a celeb and has access to good lawyers.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ironburl: Sorry, I can't join in the glee of throwing a person's life away for being a drug user.


So much this. This does nothing for anyone. No good comes from this. Our legal system, judges, D.A.s and Corrections are the worst.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Why the fark is anybody going to jail for 99 years on drug charges?

Rapists, if they're even prosecuted, get less than that.
 
Gonad the Ballbarian
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
electricjebus
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
*shrugs* IMO, nobody should be in prison for drugs alone... if they're selling hard drugs to children they should go straight to the chair, otherwise it should be handled with fines... or preferably legalized and taxed, with the proceeds going to fund voluntary rehab facilities.

You can't save people from themselves and we're wasting a lot of money and ruining a lot of lives unnecessarily by trying to do just that through the penal system that leaves people in a position where they're less likely to be able to save themselves long term.

We're also further eroding our belief in freedom with the continued war on drugs, the American dream is all about self determination, and some people are going to decide to ruin their lives... or they're powerless against their own addiction, which is where the voluntary rehab facilities come in.

Sure, you can laugh at the idiots who can't navigate the system, but frankly, the system is farked up.

/my two cents
//somewhat inebriated on perfectly legal alcohol.
///I work 3rd shift, it's my Friday night damnit!
 
adj_m
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: adj_m: Even the original 20 year "deal" for this would be disgusting.

No it wouldn't.

Read the article.  Busted with 4 felony priors and on probation.  Plus meth and plenty of baggies which shows an intent to distribute.

20 years plus possibility of parole sounds about right.


20 years for a nonviolent crime does not sound right, regardless of previous felonies, and for all we know those 4 priors were also drug related. This is one of those things that make first world countries scratch their heads and wonder wtf is going on in the US. You pay more as a taxpayer for a punishment and for-profit based justice system that's proven to be counterproductive, instead of far cheaper and more effective programs that focus on rehabilitation.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: Hey, subby made a reference based on the woman's slightly unusual name! HA!


He used it well since Felisha in Friday was a drug addict
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hachitori
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Day_Old_Dutchie: Scary, scary DRUGS oh, my!

The government needs to get revenge on this poor woman for violating your precious, precious laws that you hold so dearly.


"...your precious, precious laws that you hold so dearly."

Yeah.... especially the laws against Meth right? They're really stupid. What did a little Meth ever do to anybody?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.

Frankly, I can't give many farks for this one. She was given a deal with a roughly appropriate amount of time and she turned it down.


It cost around $30,000-60,000 to house this lady. I she do 20 years of this it's $600,000-$1,200,000.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

adj_m: SirEattonHogg: adj_m: Even the original 20 year "deal" for this would be disgusting.

No it wouldn't.

Read the article.  Busted with 4 felony priors and on probation.  Plus meth and plenty of baggies which shows an intent to distribute.

20 years plus possibility of parole sounds about right.

20 years for a nonviolent crime does not sound right, regardless of previous felonies, and for all we know those 4 priors were also drug related. This is one of those things that make first world countries scratch their heads and wonder wtf is going on in the US. You pay more as a taxpayer for a punishment and for-profit based justice system that's proven to be counterproductive, instead of far cheaper and more effective programs that focus on rehabilitation.


I think rehab is all fine and good.  And the US has shamful rates of incarceration mostly due to drugs.  But this women seems to have a demonstrated (and yes, I'm only basing this on what I've read in the article) history of breaking the law.  Felonies are serious crimes at that.  We're not talking possession of weed, or some minor shoplifting.  AND she got busted on probation.

Plenty of people who use drugs can obviously turn their lives around.  But this woman? You're talking LT incarceration.  I do agree 99 years is nuts, but 20 years is not unrealistic.
 
Carousel Beast
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

hissatsu: Merltech: So the CEOs of makers of pain killers get a few months, and this druggy gets 99 years.  Instead of finding help for her, they do this.  Stupid crap.

The Sacklers deserve to be in prison for the rest of their lives, and 99 years in this case is ridiculous. But she wasn't a simple addict in need of help. She already had multiple felony convictions, was on parole, and was dealing. Brilliant! She should have taken the deal, because someone in her position has no leverage at all.


You're on fark - there is no place for context or facts here.
 
gbv23
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
We have free doctors over here in Prague.

USA: country of cowards
 
Callous [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Merltech: So the CEOs of makers of pain killers get a few months, and this druggy gets 99 years.  Instead of finding help for her, they do this.  Stupid crap.

[Fark user image 640x797]


The second guy probably got 15 years for the threatening to kill people.  Not saying the CEO shouldn't have gotten more time, he should have, but armed robbery should be punished harshly.

I have an uncle that did it so many times his cell had a revolving door.  I don't know if a longer sentence would have stopped him, but the short ones definitely didn't.  Longer sentences would have certainly reduced the number of times he did it.  Because when he got out he couldn't go 6 months without getting bagged for it again.
 
Callous [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

adj_m: SirEattonHogg: adj_m: Even the original 20 year "deal" for this would be disgusting.

No it wouldn't.

Read the article.  Busted with 4 felony priors and on probation.  Plus meth and plenty of baggies which shows an intent to distribute.

20 years plus possibility of parole sounds about right.

20 years for a nonviolent crime does not sound right, regardless of previous felonies, and for all we know those 4 priors were also drug related. This is one of those things that make first world countries scratch their heads and wonder wtf is going on in the US. You pay more as a taxpayer for a punishment and for-profit based justice system that's proven to be counterproductive, instead of far cheaper and more effective programs that focus on rehabilitation.


How the fark is rehab going to stop someone from dealing?
 
