It's a sickly streetlamp
Driver [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
years ago living in our first house we had green sky one night which scared the hell out of me. i truly thought we were all going to die and had a rough few hours. turned out the next block over a series of transformers up on telephone poles had shorted and were blowing out one by one. i was convinced it was the end of the world and damn did that scare hell out of me.
 
rkiller1
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's not a UFO. It ain't flying saucers. Anybody who says it's a UFO is a certified crackpot, grade A nut job, whackadoo, throw 'em in the funny farm nut house with one of our resident farkers (ya'll know who) for a roommate.

Everyone knows it's just the light being reflected off of alien's bald heads.
 
fek [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Not sure if it's far enough north but could be the northern lights. If you're on the hairy ass edge of the viewing area it can make the sky green but not be obvious. Seen it, had the same reaction.
 
captjc
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
captjc.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: years ago living in our first house we had green sky one night which scared the hell out of me. i truly thought we were all going to die and had a rough few hours. turned out the next block over a series of transformers up on telephone poles had shorted and were blowing out one by one. i was convinced it was the end of the world and damn did that scare hell out of me.


What were you on?

It's important to know so you don't take it again.
 
Bill the unknowing [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Some oddly shaped, but clearly aroused, breasts.

Sue me - I see what I wanna see!
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If you can't explain it then surely it's whatever I already think it was. I mean, what else could it be?
 
emonk
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kraig57
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


They're on it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stantz [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

fek: Not sure if it's far enough north but could be the northern lights. If you're on the hairy ass edge of the viewing area it can make the sky green but not be obvious. Seen it, had the same reaction.


Nah, it's Kent. Geographically speaking we're on more or less the same meridian as the southern Russian border and not much further north than Newfoundland. The northern lights have been observed in the Scottish regions, but there's too much land and humanity for us to see then round these parts
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
From the end of the article: "What do you think this mystery light was? Post your theories below or email them to thane­t­e­xt­ra[nospam-﹫-backwards]p­uo­r­g­m­keht­*c­o*u­k."
Asking the internet for theories on an 'aliens' article -- that's a dangerous game.  Either that email inbox is never checked or the writer is trolling for laughs to share in the newsroom.  It'd be a shame if someone posted that to 4chan.
 
