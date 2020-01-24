 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Politico)   Here's how the nation's fattest city, Huntington, West Virginia has turned things around ..so you don't see their fat arses anymore   (politico.com) divider line
11
    More: Interesting, Local food, Obesity, Nutrition, Huntington, West Virginia, High school, local store-front farmers market, public schools, Shelly Keeney  
•       •       •

281 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Jan 2020 at 9:17 AM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meth
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
A decade later, the community and different organizations have joined to address health from different angles, emphasizing eating local food, exercising and healthier school lunches. The obesity rate, 32 percent, is still above the national average of 29.5 percent, but the city was able to drop its obesity rate almost 15 percentage points in a decade.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Huntington has a 32.5 percent poverty rate which is nearly twice as high as the West Virginia statewide figure. Unemployment rate is 4.5 percent. "

Only 4.5% unemployment but 32.5% below the poverty line? Something's terribly wrong.
 
TenMilligramInch
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That whole tri state area needs a bit of help.
 
phedex
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Scott Steiner: "Fat Asses"
Youtube _fe92m7nF7s
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
They turned things around, it just took forever and there was this weird beeping noise.
 
probesport
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: [66.media.tumblr.com image 400x219]


They need to do a revisit to the family, like a where are they now.
 
Cheron
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

thorpe: "Huntington has a 32.5 percent poverty rate which is nearly twice as high as the West Virginia statewide figure. Unemployment rate is 4.5 percent. "

Only 4.5% unemployment but 32.5% below the poverty line? Something's terribly wrong.


Working poor.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

thorpe: "Huntington has a 32.5 percent poverty rate which is nearly twice as high as the West Virginia statewide figure. Unemployment rate is 4.5 percent. "

Only 4.5% unemployment but 32.5% below the poverty line? Something's terribly wrong.


America in a nutshell.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: A decade later, the community and different organizations have joined to address health from different angles, emphasizing eating local food, exercising and healthier school lunches. The obesity rate, 32 percent, is still above the national average of 29.5 percent, but the city was able to drop its obesity rate almost 15 percentage points in a decade.

[Fark user image 500x334]


There are zero genetics responsible for people that get that fat.  Only gluttony.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report