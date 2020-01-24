 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Did coronavirus come from the meat market in Wuhan or the biocontainment research lab there that was studying it?
37
    More: Scary, Severe acute respiratory syndrome, research lab, epicenter of the virus, World Health Organization, novel strains of Coronavirus, Tim Trevan, research article, Diversity of viewpoint  
•       •       •

37 Comments     (+0 »)
 
mensan98th [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From the About Me page on that blog:

"I am the face of miscegenation in the new world...."

...oh, probably just a vocabulary thing.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
M-O-O-N that spells oh fark.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
cue up "Don't Fear the Reaper"
 
cman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Why not both?
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It came from street food snakes
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Why did a meat market have a biocontainment research lab?
 
madgonad
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: cue up "Don't Fear the Reaper"


My thought exactly.
 
Crewmannumber6 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: Why did a meat market have a biocontainment research lab?


Okay

Opening to The Stand, "Don't fear the Reaper"
Youtube SQXqZ8JJktw
 
Znuh
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Interesting article from 2017 here. There were concerns about their ability to contain Coronaviruses:

img-9gag-fun.9cache.comView Full Size


https://www.nature.com/news/inside-th​e​-chinese-lab-poised-to-study-world-s-m​ost-dangerous-pathogens-1.21487
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Snake-Bat Flu isn't a bad name for it... if we keep using regional or symptom descriptions we're going to end up just numbering the same disease and it's difficult to market it.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: Why did a meat market have a biocontainment research lab?


Nobody knows

c8.alamy.comView Full Size
 
Driedsponge
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That would certainly go a long way to explaining the speed and spread this virus has achieved, however, I am inclined to wait for corroborating evidence from a source a bit more established than some random guys blog who lists one of his qualifications as "I went to space camp".

If it turns out to be true, then give the guy the credit for spotting the connection, but lets get some independent verification first.
 
cocozilla
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I love that MSNBC and CNBC last night said. "but hey...the stock market will not be affected much",,,such a sense of what is really important...peoples 409s
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: cue up "Don't Fear the Reaper"

If the cafeteria was serving Hungarian goulash, we are SO boned.
 
Ecobuckeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Crewmannumber6: Thong_of_Zardoz: Why did a meat market have a biocontainment research lab?

Okay

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/SQXqZ8JJ​ktw?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


That jukebox really shouldn't be plugged into the emergency generator outlet.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

mensan98th: ...oh, probably just a vocabulary thing.


Yeah I have some questions about the source too.

On the other hand: https://www.nature.com/news/ins​ide-the​-chinese-lab-poised-to-study-world-s-m​ost-dangerous-pathogens-1.21487

It's not lying. Wuhan is like the Ft. Detrick of China.

It's been an open joke in Army circles that if anything ever crawls out of a sewer and kills humanity, it would probably originate in Ft. Detrick MD.

https://www.fredericknewspost.com/new​s​/health/multiple-researchers-potential​ly-exposed-to-biological-warfare-agent​-at-usamriid/article_ef9aae2a-f8cf-5f6​d-aa54-4cbc0edfc1a5.html
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
And why is the center for disease control in Atlanta? What do they know? Is Atlanta next to fall?
 
jjorsett
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Snake-Bat Flu isn't a bad name for it... if we keep using regional or symptom descriptions we're going to end up just numbering the same disease and it's difficult to market it.


Well, since "Andromeda" has already been used ...
 
MrPoopyPants [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Crewmannumber6: Thong_of_Zardoz: Why did a meat market have a biocontainment research lab?

Okay

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/SQXqZ8JJ​ktw]


Came for this, leaving satisfied.
 
Coelacanth
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Beginning Of The End
Youtube SMAD7dPXaTQ
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Tr0mBoNe: Snake-Bat Flu isn't a bad name for it... if we keep using regional or symptom descriptions we're going to end up just numbering the same disease and it's difficult to market it.

Well, since "Andromeda" has already been used ...


I have been having trouble sleeping recently so I think I might give that movie a try. I've never been able to make it through.
 
GungFu
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Yes.
 
Insain2
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Oh well just (Science should) stick a "Fork" in the "Toaster" and see what happens next...........and stay away from
"Chinese Meat Markets" is all I can say!!!!!
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: It came from street food snakes


That's been debunked, but it may have come from bat meat.
 
GungFu
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: Thong_of_Zardoz: Why did a meat market have a biocontainment research lab?

Nobody knows

[c8.alamy.com image 850x625]


I think you need some education of what that photo shows. It's dried seafood. Like, seafood gets caught from the sea. It gets washed, sometimes salted, and dried. It gets and sold in shops. Where furriners see it and get all weird.
 
evilsofa
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Did the mass shooter come from the police station that was placed in the city's worst crime area?
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: mikaloyd: It came from street food snakes

That's been debunked, but it may have come from bat meat.


Bats might be even more panic worthy since they fly far and wide. Snakes are kinda limited in long distance travel
 
Smidge204
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: It's been an open joke in Army circles that if anything ever crawls out of a sewer and kills humanity


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

GungFu: mikaloyd: Thong_of_Zardoz: Why did a meat market have a biocontainment research lab?

Nobody knows

[c8.alamy.com image 850x625]

I think you need some education of what that photo shows. It's dried seafood. Like, seafood gets caught from the sea. It gets washed, sometimes salted, and dried. It gets and sold in shops. Where furriners see it and get all weird.


Then they die from corona virus!
 
rogue49
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: mensan98th: ...oh, probably just a vocabulary thing.

Yeah I have some questions about the source too.

On the other hand: https://www.nature.com/news/insi​de-the-chinese-lab-poised-to-study-wor​ld-s-most-dangerous-pathogens-1.21487

It's not lying. Wuhan is like the Ft. Detrick of China.

It's been an open joke in Army circles that if anything ever crawls out of a sewer and kills humanity, it would probably originate in Ft. Detrick MD.

https://www.fredericknewspost.com/news​/health/multiple-researchers-potential​ly-exposed-to-biological-warfare-agent​-at-usamriid/article_ef9aae2a-f8cf-5f6​d-aa54-4cbc0edfc1a5.html


Actually, it's mostly ignored
It is occurring now
There's cancer clusters on the south side of Area B (the old biological warfare testing site)

While the government has certified that it's "safe"...it is not.
I lived there with my ex-wife some years ago.
Moving there for a year, because of the government "assurances"
During that year my wife got sicker, already having an autoimmune disease that made her more susceptible.
My dogs also developed digestive issues
Likely because they were drinking the water in their bowls.

Now if the US does that
Think what China may have done

It's a real possibility that it did come from that facility
Question is, how far it spreads
How many will be dead...or worse, affected and still alive
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Crewmannumber6: Thong_of_Zardoz: Why did a meat market have a biocontainment research lab?

Okay

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/SQXqZ8JJ​ktw?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Superflu killed them mid-action? That's quite a flu.
 
JFK Shot First
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Holy Bat Burger, w/Cheese!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Opacity
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Let's sit the whole "weaponized virus" part aside and assume the lab is a legitimate research lab- what's the most likely scenario? Probably something like this: someone didn't follow all of the exit protocols correctly (intentionally or not), or those protocols weren't sufficient, then went to the market after work to get some food for dinner. The virus, now in an environment where it can grow and thrive, spreads like wildfire.

Yes, the lab and it's personnel need to be looked at, for no other reason than the most likely real source of the virus was the lab, the distribution point was the market.
 
Crewmannumber6 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Crewmannumber6: Thong_of_Zardoz: Why did a meat market have a biocontainment research lab?

Okay

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/SQXqZ8JJ​ktw?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

Superflu killed them mid-action? That's quite a flu.


Baby, can you dig your man?
 
GungFu
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: GungFu: mikaloyd: Thong_of_Zardoz: Why did a meat market have a biocontainment research lab?

Nobody knows

[c8.alamy.com image 850x625]

I think you need some education of what that photo shows. It's dried seafood. Like, seafood gets caught from the sea. It gets washed, sometimes salted, and dried. It gets and sold in shops. Where furriners see it and get all weird.

Then they die from corona virus!


Yes. Sure, Whatever you say. Obviously an expert.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Not much of a "containment" lab if it's spreading disease...
 
labman
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Crewmannumber6: BigNumber12: Crewmannumber6: Thong_of_Zardoz: Why did a meat market have a biocontainment research lab?

Okay

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/SQXqZ8JJ​ktw?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

Superflu killed them mid-action? That's quite a flu.

Baby, can you dig your man?


That's what got me about that clip.

I don't remember it killing people that quickly in the book. (Never saw the movie version).

If it killed that quick, it would burn out before it spreads.
 
