What happens in Vegas now stays with you for the rest of your life
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"It's personal to me and the 75 other people at R&R Partners who work on the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority account to get it right," Billy Vassiliadis, CEO R&R Partners said in a statement.

You need 76 people to come up with a goddamn slogan?!
 
make me some tea [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
GOOD.

I hate that stupid slogan.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"What happens in Vegas scars you for life.  And there's a dead hooker, but we don't talk about that"
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Herpes?
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

fusillade762: "What happens in Vegas scars you for life.  And there's a dead hooker, but we don't talk about that"


Well.. you brought it up.
Let's get together and see how it works out.
 
DynamiteHeaddy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Sid_6.7: You need 76 people to come up with a goddamn slogan?!


Just one of the many things that only happens in Vegas.
 
TenMilligramInch
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

make me some tea: GOOD.

I hate that stupid slogan.


It makes the Midwesterners that visit Vegas go "tee hee, I'm naughty! I drunk booze from this cheap tall plastic cup thing!"
 
Creoena
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Sid_6.7: "It's personal to me and the 75 other people at R&R Partners who work on the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority account to get it right," Billy Vassiliadis, CEO R&R Partners said in a statement.

You need 76 people to come up with a goddamn slogan?!


They must have contracted with my workplace.

/don't forget about the 20 required approval committees
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This is why I neither gamble nor travel to Las Vegas.

/They're just not my thing.
 
dryknife
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"Meth - We're On It" was already taken.
 
Optimus Primate [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Change it all they want, nothing is going to happen to "what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas"...it's canon now.
It's not a marketing slogan anymore.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Vegas is the worst of the USA wrapped into one fat, sweaty, sweatpants and camo-hat wearing, cigarette-smoking pile of inbred stupidity. "Would you look at that, Honey, it's a man dressed up all lady-like! Let's take a selfiestick photo with Him in front of the fountain!"

I generally feel embarrassed for most Americans because they get a bad rep...but Vegas ruins whatever notions of the decency of the American people you might still harbour after the Trump election.
 
styckx [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"We have more scams than Nigeria"
 
tramp stamp
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

TenMilligramInch: make me some tea: GOOD.

I hate that stupid slogan.

It makes the Midwesterners that visit Vegas go "tee hee, I'm naughty! I drunk booze from this cheap tall plastic cup thing!"


I see you've never met a midwestern floozy.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I already been on it. I always keep a lock of their hair.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

tramp stamp: TenMilligramInch: make me some tea: GOOD.

I hate that stupid slogan.

It makes the Midwesterners that visit Vegas go "tee hee, I'm naughty! I drunk booze from this cheap tall plastic cup thing!"

I see you've never met a midwestern floozy.


They brown bag the open 24oz can of Icehouse and walk around on the strip.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Vegas is the worst of the USA wrapped into one fat, sweaty, sweatpants and camo-hat wearing, cigarette-smoking pile of inbred stupidity. "Would you look at that, Honey, it's a man dressed up all lady-like! Let's take a selfiestick photo with Him in front of the fountain!"

I generally feel embarrassed for most Americans because they get a bad rep...but Vegas ruins whatever notions of the decency of the American people you might still harbour after the Trump election.


I can see that you have never been to Pigeon Forge, Tennessee or Branson, Missouri...  Las Vegas is the height of sophistication, culture, and class by comparison.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Las Vegas.  A turd rolled in rhinestones is a turd nevertheless
 
