(Guardian)   All your Base belong to a New Jersey Nazi who is either a Russian asset or running a honeypot operation for the Feds   (amp.theguardian.com) divider line
    Murica, Federal Bureau of Investigation, White supremacy, Law enforcement agency, Supremacism, Rinaldo Nazzaro, Norman Spear, White nationalism, Ku Klux Klan  
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
A Russian site that scrapes and archives social media accounts had captured a profile, and photos, posted by Nazzaro's Russian-born wife to VK, the Russian social media site.

A Nazi with a Russian born wife?  That sounds familiar....

Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh, right, the very punch-able Richard Spencer
 
naughtyrev [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
All this sound pretty terroristy
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The strategy argues for the creation of a separatist ethnostate in the Pacific north-west and encourages white supremacists to move to the region.

As an Oregonian you shiatbags can fark right off.  Then keep farking off until you reach a gate that says "You can't fark off past here".  Then climb the gate and keep farking off.

Take that shiat to Texas or Alabama or somewhere.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
[whynotboth.jpg]
 
cman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
FTA

The strategy argues for the creation of a separatist ethnostate in the Pacific north-west and encourages white supremacists to move to the region.

farking morans. If they had any working brain cells they would do that in Maine where there are fewer minorities to deal with. In fact Maine is the whitest state in America. These folks most likely never got past second grade. What should have I expect from Trumpists? Absolute idiots.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Wipe this rightwing fifth column filth out now or regret it later.

Conservatism is antiAmericanism.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
he's all about that base
 
cman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Weird Hal: Wipe this rightwing fifth column filth out now or regret it later.

Conservatism is antiAmericanism.


White nationalists have become a major threat to this country's unity

The full force and authority of the federal government should be unleashed against them

I would love to see folks like Richard Spencer and his ilk shipped off to the coldest places in Alaska where they are of no danger to regular people
 
HomoHabilis
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: he's all about that base


but does his milkshake bring all the (white)boys to the yard?

/got nuthin
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

cman: FTA

The strategy argues for the creation of a separatist ethnostate in the Pacific north-west and encourages white supremacists to move to the region.

farking morans. If they had any working brain cells they would do that in Maine where there are fewer minorities to deal with. In fact Maine is the whitest state in America. These folks most likely never got past second grade. What should have I expect from Trumpists? Absolute idiots.


Yes but you see it actually gets really, really cold in Maine - like seriously - who the fark wants to deal with that level of snow nogo all the time?   They're just climate nazis along with the regular nazi thing - it makes sense.
 
Imaginativescreenname
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
nazi? Base? Where have i heard that before? oh, yeah...

Ace of Base - Happy Nation (Official Music Video)
Youtube HWjCStB6k4o


A blonde haired blue eyed woman singing
" Living in a happy nation where the people understand
And dream of the the perfect man A situation leading to sweet salvation"
and "A man will die but not his ideas" is a little too on the nose.
 
Fishmongers' Daughters
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The Base's leader previously operated under the aliases "Norman Spear" and "Roman Wolf".
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I read TFA in Walter Winchell's voice.

He's a tool for someone.
 
cman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: cman: FTA

The strategy argues for the creation of a separatist ethnostate in the Pacific north-west and encourages white supremacists to move to the region.

farking morans. If they had any working brain cells they would do that in Maine where there are fewer minorities to deal with. In fact Maine is the whitest state in America. These folks most likely never got past second grade. What should have I expect from Trumpists? Absolute idiots.

Yes but you see it actually gets really, really cold in Maine - like seriously - who the fark wants to deal with that level of snow nogo all the time?   They're just climate nazis along with the regular nazi thing - it makes sense.


Pacific north west is Washington. Pretty damn cold there, too. Not as much snow as Maine, but snow is white so it would probably be seen as a sign from god that their cause is just.
 
way south
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size


/Shoot at the conservatives to make them shoot at the liberals.
/Take control of the government from the inside during the chaos.
/Party leaders will be too busy blaming each other to realize the 5th column has its own objectives.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Another Russian-state backed White Supremacist?  What are the odds?
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
don't we all have a little African in us?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
All your base belong to Russia is the message I get.  And by Russia I mean Russian military intelligence.   An extremist confederation is dangerous enough, one controlled by another country is far worse.
 
Report