 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Detroit Free Press)   Welcome to Detroit, where we'll jack the wheels off your pre-production 2020 Corvette Stingray   (freep.com) divider line
25
    More: Amusing, Chevrolet Corvette, Chevrolet employee, part of the test fleet, Chevrolet Corvette Stingray, engineering vehicles, General Motors, Chevrolet, Free Press Car of the Year  
•       •       •

990 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Jan 2020 at 6:31 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



25 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Tires stolen off 2020 Corvette Stingray in Detroit ahead of production

Someone doesn't know what wheels are.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OMG, there are no pads on those landscape blocks!  the humanity...
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least they put it on bricks.
 
envirovore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Today we learned these don't come with locking lug-nuts as standard equipment.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But Detroit isn't a crime infested shiathole, because reasons.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When major manufacturers decide that dealing with tweakers in Tennessee and cartels in Mexico is an improvement then you done farked up good.
 
kayanlau
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Made news, (almost) free advertising!
 
cman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pfft, amateurs

In Laredo folks go after cop cars IN FRONT of a police substation


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
old detroit has a cancer and that cancer is crime

2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they look in the guys garage and basement? He probably did it himself.
 
musicmanboston
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the bigger crime here? Someone stole the wheels off that Corvette, or that someone paid $3 mill to own the first 2020 off the line?
 
Trik
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Car in the video makes me think Mach 5.
 
Cajnik
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Vtimlin: Did they look in the guys garage and basement? He probably did it himself.


Fark user imageView Full Size


New shait has come to light
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

fusillade762: Tires stolen off 2020 Corvette Stingray in Detroit ahead of production

Someone doesn't know what wheels are.


They are obviously toy cars.
Because those wheels were stolen, they are automatically hot wheels.
 
fortheloveofgod [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

i ignore u: But Detroit isn't a crime infested shiathole, because reasons.


Who the heck says that?  Certainly not anyone that lives or works here.
 
DarkVader
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Meh.  It's pre-production, they were gonna crush the car anyway.  At least the wheels will be useful to somebody now.
 
REDARMYVODKA
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

musicmanboston: What's the bigger crime here? Someone stole the wheels off that Corvette, or that someone paid $3 mill to own the first 2020 off the line?


The bigger crime is that those cars are farking UGLY.

Kudos to Chevy for evolving the design, but christ almighty, the piles i leave in the toilet every morning flow better than the lines on that car.
 
envirovore [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

fortheloveofgod: i ignore u: But Detroit isn't a crime infested shiathole, because reasons.

Who the heck says that?  Certainly not anyone that lives or works here.


I see they're also stealing sarcasm detectors there.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Contact Darcie Moran: d­m­o­ran[nospam-﹫-backwards]ttenn­ag­*com.

Poor lady.  She should get a something something
 
TofuTheAlmighty
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
vreenakfake.gif

elainefake.gif

Obvious publicity stunt.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


What's with the strange door logo, GM?  I was all set to lay out 60k for one but that logo?  Sorry.  I think I'll buy a diesel locomotive, which I can easily afford, and drive it around.  Corners better.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

envirovore: Today we learned these don't come with locking lug-nuts as standard equipment.


Locking lugs offer no protection from theft, unless the thief has never stolen wheels before.


Ford Quick Tips: #24 Why Locking Lugnuts Are Worthless- Easy Removal
Youtube KgyMvuaUhMQ
 
envirovore [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: envirovore: Today we learned these don't come with locking lug-nuts as standard equipment.

Locking lugs offer no protection from theft, unless the thief has never stolen wheels before.


[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/KgyMvuaU​hMQ?start=28]


That's funny, because they offer plenty of protection against our drivers being able to change out flat tires for our customers when they call us to help them change a flat.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Rushed deadline on the video or the editor is a hack.  The PIP over the chief engineers face is a fail and his audio mix is lousy.
Fark user imageView Full Size


/former editor
//cranky AM with no coffee
///...
 
envirovore [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Oh, that video is from Ford.
Yeah, I would expect a locking lug on one of their vehicles would work about as well as any other part of their vehicles, which is to say: rather poorly.

/really though, has no knowledge of how effective or ineffective a locking lug-nut may or may not be
//doesn't care either
///lame internet jokes...serious business.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report