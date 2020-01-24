 Skip to content
(KRCR TV Redding)   Don't cry over spilled milk, they say. What about 97,000 gallons of wine?   (krcrtv.com) divider line
11
11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guess buddy from Kelowna got a new job.
 
sleep lack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img.cinemablend.comView Full Size
 
Victoly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ElPresidente
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Depends - was it French wine?  Then non.

zamboni
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
fluffy_pope
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The Animals - Spill Wine
Youtube XGuJFGgk6fg
 
Wyalt Derp [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Don't whine either.
 
tramp stamp
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Was it Merlot?
 
Victoly
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

tramp stamp: Was it Merlot?


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Satampra Zeiros
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

tramp stamp: Was it Merlot?


Well it wasn't Merlittle.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
As the old stewbum hit by a car said: "please let it be blood!"
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Report