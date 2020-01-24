 Skip to content
(Jezebel)   Rough sex defense when you kill a woman exonerates you half the time
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
What a scary time for men this is. It's getting to where you can't even rape and murder a woman and then get exonerated by calling her a twisted slut who wanted it without some feminist blog coming along to complain about it.
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
imgix.ranker.comView Full Size
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Silly Brits.

Alabama solved this problem by no longer reporting to the feds.

Now Georgia and Florida are leading the category.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Lords of Acid to testify
 
VictoryCabal
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Fano: Lords of Acid to testify


Wow, Lords of Acid. Nice deep cut pull, there.
 
Cheron
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Notably absent in these cases: panicked calls to 911in hopes of resuscitation.

British investigators noted that there were zero calls made to 911 most likely because Britain uses 999.

In the future consenting couples will still be able to engage in rough sex but the must follow health and safety guidelines. All persons must wear at all times bright reflective vests. There must be at least two trained safety advisors on the scene at all times. Detailed plans must be filed with the local counsel's office.
 
Dick Hammer
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Well, half time it it may actually be true, so I'm ok with this. I have witnessed & experienced firsthand sex with people whose kinks could easily cause their own death, and it's disturbing how eager masochists are to put their lives in a stranger's hands, and for some of them it's almost impossible to be violent enough to make then say "stop", which makes going overboard a very real possibility.
Assuming that women are always helpless victims who have no control over their own fate is frankly just as misogynistic as what the article implies. I have pages & pages of texts of bith men & women asking begging me to do things to them that would easily get me aquitted for murder if I happened to kill them, either accidentally or on purpose. What you think you're seeing is not always what's really happening, especially in the world of bdsm. Femme Dommes have also been acquitted for accidentally killing male masochists, but the author conveniently leaves that out because it doesn't push her agenda of painting females as perpetually helpless victims.

Tl;dr: extreme kink can get you killed if no matter what gender you are if you choose your partner carelessly, this is why there are professionals who get paid to handle these things safely.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Dick Hammer: Assuming that women are always helpless victims who have no control over their own fate is frankly just as misogynistic as what the article implies.


Hurting your delicate feelings is just as misogynistic as brutally killing women.

You are certainly a person whose fair and balanced opinion is worth a bucket of spit.
 
starsrift
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Cheron: Notably absent in these cases: panicked calls to 911in hopes of resuscitation.

British investigators noted that there were zero calls made to 911 most likely because Britain uses 999.

In the future consenting couples will still be able to engage in rough sex but the must follow health and safety guidelines. All persons must wear at all times bright reflective vests. There must be at least two trained safety advisors on the scene at all times. Detailed plans must be filed with the local counsel's office.


You can also just refer to the various ISO standards to ensure compliance with Health & Safety.
 
DarkVader
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Given how common choking fetishes are?  I'm surprised it doesn't happen more often.

And the women who have asked me to choke them weren't crazies, they've been accountants, math professors, nurses, other professionals.

And note:  They asked me.  It's not my fetish at all, it's kind of a turnoff.  I'd be severely traumatized if there was an accident.
 
nanim
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
''Notably absent in these cases?: panicked calls to 911 in hopes of resuscitation.''

They make no effort to save their victims?   Of course that's murder.
 
SBinRR
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Don't allow for the rough sex defense, then you play at your own risk and not just the victim's.

I don't know if that can really be done because I don't know about legal stuff other than the totally legit stuff Ieanred on here and TV.
 
