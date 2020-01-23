 Skip to content
(Fox 10 Phoenix)   Protip: don't pay your kid to take Morphine and Adderall so they can pass a pee test for you
14 Comments
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Police: Kid claims grandpa offered him $40 to take morphine pill and pee for drug test; mother arrested"

Yes, I read TFA. Is it just me or does anyone else have a serious problem with this?
 
Redh8t [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Let me explain.
Uhh, no, let me sum up..

Grandfather needs his pee to test positive for morphine, or he won't get anymore prescribed. (Gramps is selling pills)
Eleven year old takes pills for twenty to forty bucks a pop.
Mother knows about the arrangement and feeds her kid an upper to counteract the downer.Then sends the poor kid to school.
Kid OD's at school!!! Services are called. Mother loses custody. Gramps is in serious sh*t.

Yeah, that's fuctup... WTF worthy even
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm confused.  She's already in trouble for previous bad acts with kids, she's not to have contact with kids and she gives her kid a pill on top of another pill?  Why is this person not in a cell already?
 
Chariset [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I can't believe they released video of the victim

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I could totally do that job.
 
jtown
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

You forgot the part where grandpa can't do the piss test himself because he'll also test positive for marijuana which could cause his doctor to cut off the morphine supply.  Safe bet the mom would test positive, too, or she'd do it herself and pocket the money (or take a couple extra pills as payment).
 
Kevin72 [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This is reaaly a disaster

i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
tramp stamp
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: I'm confused.  She's already in trouble for previous bad acts with kids, she's not to have contact with kids and she gives her kid a pill on top of another pill?  Why is this person not in a cell already?


"Reasons"
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

This really is a poster for why making drugs illegal actually causes more harm than just having the crap be legal. My god. WTF. Legalize already. This kid would not have had this happen, otherwise
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Going waaay back my mother worked in a construction office. She had to call a guy and tell him he wasn't being hired because he had drug in his urine and also congratulate him because he was also pregnant. Let that sink in for a minute.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: I'm confused.  She's already in trouble for previous bad acts with kids, she's not to have contact with kids and she gives her kid a pill on top of another pill?  Why is this person not in a cell already?


I don't at all disagree with you, but it can be extremely complicated.

When we went through the adoption process, we heard a lot of utterly heart-breaking stories about some of the obscenities that some birth mothers and fathers inflicted on their children. We were told to never talk bad about our adopted child's parents (especially mother), because children will interpret it as "if my birth-mother was a horrible person, that means I am too" (I'm not explaining this very well).

So I "get" why sometimes people who should be in jail aren't in jail... in some cases, as sick as it seems, it really can be in the best interests of the child.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Going waaay back my mother worked in a construction office. She had to call a guy and tell him he wasn't being hired because he had drug in his urine and also congratulate him because he was also pregnant. Let that sink in for a minute.


What is the world coming to when you can't trust a pregnant woman to have clean piss 😡
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Going waaay back my mother worked in a construction office. She had to call a guy and tell him he wasn't being hired because he had drug in his urine and also congratulate him because he was also pregnant. Let that sink in for a minute.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tramp stamp
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Going waaay back my mother worked in a construction office. She had to call a guy and tell him he wasn't being hired because he had drug in his urine and also congratulate him because he was also pregnant. Let that sink in for a minute.


That must have been a fun conversation ...

/ guessing the guy wasn't FTM
// or maybe he was
/// always three
 
Report