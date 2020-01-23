 Skip to content
(TampaBay.com (St. Petersburg Tim)   Florida man thought he had a pretty wise scheme going when he fooled the IRS into giving him a nearly $1 million tax refund on only $19,000 annual income. Now he's going to prison for three years   (tampabay.com) divider line
    Florida, Internal Revenue Service, Taxation in the United States, Tax, Ramon Christopher Blanchett, Tax refund, 29-year-old Tampa man, IRS tax forms, part-time DJ  
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This tells you how slow the IRS is, and how anybody calling and claiming to be the IRS and you better send them money NOW is an obvious scam.

The bank held his refund check for a FULL YEAR before finally making the funds available to him. Then later than that is when the IRS said, "Oops, we didn't look closely enough at that return before cutting the check."

I swear they let it go for a long time to see if maybe you think you got away with it and you try another scam.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does he get to keep the money?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a rank amateur I'd spent way more than 51 k. I'd spent it all and had no assets.
Brewster's millions people.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That still seems a pretty good deal with 3 hots & a cot considered
 
Oak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's almost $346K/yr.  What I am doing with my career?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

syrynxx: That still seems a pretty good deal with 3 hots & a cot considered


Word. I don't know why he got a car. If it was me I'd payed off debts. And blew the rest and waited for the law to come, while getting over the hang over.
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Otoh, it's a waste of money to lock him up, his crime wasn't violent, etc. He has kids who will now need even more assistance from the state.

Otoh, "She noted that he tried to file other false returns even after IRS agents told him he was under investigation."
 
tramp stamp
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

jaylectricity: I swear they let it go for a long time to see if maybe you think you got away with it and you try another scam.


"I'm not afraid of God, but I am terrified of the IRS."
 
ShowStop
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

waxbeans: What a rank amateur I'd spent way more than 51 k. I'd spent it all and had no assets.
Brewster's millions people.


Wimp clause
 
culebra
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Weird. Has he tried being white and rich?
 
i ignore u
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So they threw in three years of room and board too?  And I bet it'll reinvigorate his love life.
 
calufrax
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
What have subby and the IRS got against Capitalism? If it's good enough for Big Business, it's good enough for the rest of us.
 
foxyshadis
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

jaylectricity: This tells you how slow the IRS is, and how anybody calling and claiming to be the IRS and you better send them money NOW is an obvious scam.


That's what happens when the elite strangles the IRS in its bed: People who aren't rich start getting ideas and getting away with the same crimes rich people bought themselves.
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Why didn't he take it and run? There must be some places without extradition treaties where a million bucks will let you live pretty comfortably. Even developing nations tend to have some areas with first world living standards.

Answer: because a lot of crooks are arrogant or stupid or both.
 
doosh [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
On what grounds can a bank hold your check for longer than it takes to clear? Is there a legal framework for this?

I bet the bank's not paying back the interest it earned.

/if I had done this the first thing I would have used the money for was a ticket out of the country
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If I could get a million bucks, but have to spend 3 years in prison, I'd just spend the 3 years in prison. A million bucks solves a whole bunch of problems.
 
Report