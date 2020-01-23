 Skip to content
Everything you need to know concerning how not to get murdered in a quaint English village (crimereads.com)
22
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
LOL at the "xylophones of death."
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I don;t know about all that, but I do know if you're ever in a quaint New England town, stay the hell away from the local author.  She won't kill you herself, but... well, let's just say the town has been f*cking decimated since she moved back.
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Stay the Hell away from Jessica Fletcher. No, wait. That's how not to be murdered in an American village.

Stay the Hell away from British detectives and country house parties. If a famous European detective, say a Belgian fellow, shows up, make your excuses and leave by an early train, going anywhere.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: [media.giphy.com image 480x480]


I was gonna say, keep Simon Pegg close by.  Or as far away as possible, not sure which.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For the greater good

//for the greater good
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 1 hour ago  
resizing.flixster.comView Full Size


Dont be a Bundy!
 
zobear
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stay off the moors. Stick to the road.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stay off the Moore's?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People to avoid:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

To late, you are a goner.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: For the greater good

//for the greater good



i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
xrayspx [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Now I wanna start over on Midsomer Murders again.  Those 22 or however many seasons were time well spent.
 
Error 482
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Step 1: Don't go to any quaint English villages
Step 2: Done
 
Cardinal Ximenez
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Nice find stubby.

Love some BBC mystery shows & will keep an eye out to see how relevant these tips are.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's not the End of the F*cking World
 
Running Wild
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If there's anything I've learned from Father Brown, it's that quaint English villages are just a veneer for a countryside ridden with pathological levels of greed, lust, passion, and barely restrained homicidal grudges.
 
Cheesehead_Dave
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Stay off the Moore's?


It's the Law.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: [resizing.flixster.com image 206x305]

Dont be a Bundy!


Came for the Marriage With Children reference. Leaving quite satisfied
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

zobear: Stay off the moors. Stick to the road.


I have a hard time keeping the moor off of me.

/Brazilian jiujitsu FTW
//damn that kid can choke
 
Keith Dudemeister
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Based on the 5 seasons of Endeavour I've made it through, approximately 600 people were murdered in Oxford between 1965 and 1969.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

xrayspx: Now I wanna start over on Midsomer Murders again.  Those 22 or however many seasons were time well spent.


That's only 24 episodes
 
Report