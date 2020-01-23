 Skip to content
(The Star Press)   Some professors get really serious about assigned seating   (thestarpress.com) divider line
    More: Facepalm, University, Muncie, Indiana, President, Ball State University, Students' union, marketing professor, Muncie Human Rights Commission, department Chair  
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
The Picture of the white Ball st. Professor should have been in the  article.
redwolf.inView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

eurotrader: The Picture of the white Ball st. Professor should have been in the  article.
[redwolf.in image 500x500]


Here ya go minus details

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

edmo: eurotrader: The Picture of the white Ball st. Professor should have been in the  article.
[redwolf.in image 500x500]

Here ya go minus details

[Fark user image image 425x211]


He does look like someone that makes sheep nervous.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

eurotrader: The Picture of the white Ball st. Professor should have been in the  article.
[redwolf.in image 500x500]


It was.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
White power, eh?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: White power, eh?

[Fark user image image 425x601]


Hey now. Don't rock the group-think consciousness boat.
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I get why some professors are uptight about assigned seating, especially if attendance is a part of the grade. But after reading TFA, this professor was being a dick and went too far. He is in hot water and has nobody to blame but himself.
 
crinz83
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"911 what's your emergency?"
"one of my students won't move to a different seat!"
"sir.. you did the right thing..stay calm.. we'll send over a squad car,stat!"
"thank you! thank you! thank you... (professor wakes up from nap on jail cell cot)
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: White power, eh?

[Fark user image image 425x601]


*throws hands up* I'M OUT! Thread never stood a chance
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Just go to the back of the class. It's not as if we teach about role models who were also told to move.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 1 minute ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Just go to the back of the class. It's not as if we teach about role models who were also told to move.


Glad someone else saw the irony in this
 
