 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(DriveTribe)   Code Brown on California Highway   (drivetribe.com) divider line
12
    More: Scary, Road, silver Sentra, San Francisco, concrete barrier, Prius, driver's dashcam, fastlane, dude  
•       •       •

452 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Jan 2020 at 2:30 AM (55 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Holy crap is an understatement.
The guy on the side of the road is lucky to be alive.  That could have been so much worse than it was.
I little panic braking from trailing cars, loss of control  and all hell would have broken loose.

At first look I thought he blew a left rear tire and hit the guardrail.
Nope, just some jack wagon who can't drive or can't be bothered to focus on the task at hand.
 
arkansized [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
My son almost lost his life in this scenario on I-4.
He escaped by jumping over the guardrail and rolling down an embankment into a ditch.

I-4 is evil.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I don't know if that dude is in shock, or just cool as a cucumber, but I think most of us would be like "WHAT IN THE EVER LIVING FARK ARE YOU DOING!?!??"
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I did a similar maneuver in the snow once.  Luckily there were no other cars anywhere near me.  Well, unless you count the pickup stopped in the far right lane with so much snow on it's bumper I couldn't see the hazards blinking until it was too late.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yeah, east coast cops will beat you for wearing red crocs and driving
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Never buy another lottery ticket, dude. All your luck was used up right there.
 
west.la.lawyer
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Thought that meant the public pool is closed b/c a kid pooped
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Long lost relative?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I figured that one of those trucks that empty portable johns jackknifed or rolled or something.
 
Nullav
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: I don't know if that dude is in shock, or just cool as a cucumber, but I think most of us would be like "WHAT IN THE EVER LIVING FARK ARE YOU DOING!?!??"


I'd assume the former caused the latter, though I could be projecting. I've thankfully only had a few "holy shiat" situations happen in my younger years, but as soon as I recognized shiat just happened and is done happening, my mind would go straight to what to do next. Assuming I still had all my limbs and wasn't pinned, I'd probably be making sure I was safe and that the driver that almost killed me is alright before I had the chance to even consider blowing a fuse, and would probably cool down in the process. Seriously, the kind of head-change that comes from a near-miss like that is instant and eerie as hell. Some folks go straight to emotional responses, some shut down in disbelief, and some just go straight to being the most pragmatic people on Earth.
 
TenMilligramInch
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Long lost relative?

[Fark user image image 336x279]


"... well, anyway, what was I saying?  Oh yeah, Duke sucks".
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Yeah this is why IDGAF how nice your rims are, I will never change a tire on the side of the highway.  I'll ruin a rim long before I take that chance.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report