(WINK Fort Myers)   HOA cameras capture video of burglary suspect. Florida: HOA refuses to share the video to help catch the thief   (winknews.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Police, Bonita Bay community board, The Residents, video of burglar, Security, homeowners association, Bonita Bay, Board President Henry Gempeler  
cherryl taggart [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
My guess is oldest son of the HOA president.
 
nuqneh [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I never thought I'd say this, but the HOA is right.  Releasing the tape encourages vigilantes.  Law enforcement knows when/how to release such tapes, turn it over to the police and let them do their job.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Stalinism.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
They turned it over to the police and the homeowner has seen it. That's good enough for me. Let the police do their job.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Most likely they don't want their investment homes associated with crimes in the neighborhood.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
HOA is the devil
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I thought the cops made a report for you to give to your insurance company. They have no interest in catching thieves.
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hey, HOA, it's Bonita Bay, not Bandito Bay.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
the distribution of video and pictures should be left to the trained law enforcement professionals

Yeah, can't leave video distribution to amateurs, they could hurt themselves!
 
Report