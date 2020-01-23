 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived   (amp.theguardian.com) divider line
    More: Ironic, Sexual intercourse, Human sexual behavior, Human sexuality, Marriage, Church of England, civil partnerships, Homosexuality, E House of Bishops  
All_Hollowed_Out [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
LOVE Horrible Histories!!
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
<shrug> The Church of England can say whatever it likes to its parishioners.  Let's see how many of them agree, and how many disagree enough to vote with their feet.  And donations.
 
Alwysadydrmr
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
capacc
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I guess the Church of England is just giving up on getting new members.

Appears they never read Matthew 8:5-13
 
ucan'tcmee
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
GET BENT!!
 
Aquapope
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If I had chosen the Bishops of the Church of England to advise me on moral matter, I might give a shiat.  But instead I chose Tommy Chong and Stewie Griffin.  Who the hell do they think they are?
Who the hell do you think you are
Youtube 9i3xwhIsD88
 
MasterPython
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I wonder what they will do if a member of the Royal Family comes out of the closet? There are a bunch of little princes and princesses who may not be straight and they probably won't want to hide it like their ancestors.
 
Kevin72 [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Who is this "God" that has a "purpose" that gay sex "falls short of", and why should any care about this purpose in order for it to fall long of instead of short of.
 
Chuck87
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That is their religion and has been that way for hundreds of years.
 
Mambo Bananapatch
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Sounds like a Tarantino film.

/dnrtfa
 
