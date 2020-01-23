 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   One of the Organizers of the 2017 Rally in Charlottesville, Chris "the crying Nazi" Cantwell has been arrested on federal charges of making interstate threats. Yes, AGAIN   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, White supremacy, Racism, neo-Nazi leader Chris Cantwell, Supremacism, Political theories, Federal law enforcement agents, federal charges, Virginia  
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stunned? What did she expect people to think of suppressing evidence and witnesses?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Give him something to cry about.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What great things you've done in life, when everyone knows you only as the Crying Nazi.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I, for one, am jealous of anyone who gets threatened by a crying Nazi.

I might feel compelled to send a camera crew to his house to document the reaction to my response.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Still, his apologists will be all, "HURP DURP DURP AUNT TIFA DURP" before shiatting themselves.
 
August11
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Crying Nazi. Now that's a legacy. Staple that motherfarking moniker to his head. fark him. farking nazis.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I think he'd feel better if he had a dildo up his ass. Just a suggestion.
 
ongbok
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Crying shame
 
i ignore u
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Why is there a fat man with his feet on backwards standing in the shrubbery?
 
Zul the Magnificent
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Waste of skin and vital organs.
 
GypsyJoker
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Dead Kennedys -Nazi Punks Fuck Off (lyrics)
Youtube -MkRuV0aCcI
 
browneye [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
What.......a........LOSER!
 
King Something
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zybar Fooman's Three-Headed Child
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Insult Comic Bishounen: Still, his apologists will be all, "HURP DURP DURP AUNT TIFA DURP" before shiatting themselves.


"But, he was joking! You didn't think he was serious, did you?"
 
tramp stamp
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Zybar Fooman's Three-Headed Child: Insult Comic Bishounen: Still, his apologists will be all, "HURP DURP DURP AUNT TIFA DURP" before shiatting themselves.

"But, he was joking! You didn't think he was serious, did you?"


Yes. Yes I did.
 
ironburl
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Nazis are evil dumbfarks and they are farking up our country. The end.
 
AgentKGB
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

August11: Crying Nazi. Now that's a legacy. Staple that motherfarking moniker to his head. fark him. farking nazis.


The funny thing is there's more than one.

https://nypost.com/2013/03/24/fdny-em​s​-lt-spews-racist-anti-semitic-tweets-b​ut-cried-when-confronted/

Look at that waste of sperm.
 
