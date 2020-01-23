 Skip to content
(Fox 31 Denver)   "They see other cats come and go and they're still here. And it's just not fair because it's no fault of their own, they didn't do anything wrong." Welcome to Caturday   (kdvr.com) divider line
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
As most of you know from posting in last week's Caturday thread, my son and DIL are helping Mr Buckwheat across the Rainbow Bridge this Friday due to his rapidly failing health. My son messaged me a little while ago that they just left Springfield (around 30 miles away) and are on their way to my place.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: As most of you know from posting in last week's Caturday thread, my son and DIL are helping Mr Buckwheat across the Rainbow Bridge this Friday due to his rapidly failing health. My son messaged me a little while ago that they just left Springfield (around 30 miles away) and are on their way to my place.


we will keep you in our thoughts and prayers
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: As most of you know from posting in last week's Caturday thread, my son and DIL are helping Mr Buckwheat across the Rainbow Bridge this Friday due to his rapidly failing health. My son messaged me a little while ago that they just left Springfield (around 30 miles away) and are on their way to my place.


Enjoy your time with Mr. Buckwheat. It is fitting that someone he loves and misses will enrich his last full day. And when he passes we will be here for you and for his other family members. We do understand, and I know for myself, I will be honored to mourn with you. He is an exceptional pooch.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: Bathia_Mapes: As most of you know from posting in last week's Caturday thread, my son and DIL are helping Mr Buckwheat across the Rainbow Bridge this Friday due to his rapidly failing health. My son messaged me a little while ago that they just left Springfield (around 30 miles away) and are on their way to my place.

we will keep you in our thoughts and prayers


Thank you
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
RWDAto the white courtesy phone...I have leftover whole wheat noodles, ground beef which needs to be cooked..I could do spagetti..I could do chili/mac...I could do kind of a stroganoff..I have a bit of sour cream...

Any one?
 
Timid Goddess [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: RWDAto the white courtesy phone...I have leftover whole wheat noodles, ground beef which needs to be cooked..I could do spagetti..I could do chili/mac...I could do kind of a stroganoff..I have a bit of sour cream...

Any one?


Stroganoff!  And can I come over to taste test it?
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
The poor kitties.  I know they have food, shelter, love, and each other, while there are bunches of strays lacking all that, but still.  Those kitties are so cute.  So they piddle a little, ok.  Live long enough and so will you.

I hope this story gets them a home.
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: As most of you know from posting in last week's Caturday thread, my son and DIL are helping Mr Buckwheat across the Rainbow Bridge this Friday due to his rapidly failing health. My son messaged me a little while ago that they just left Springfield (around 30 miles away) and are on their way to my place.


tigerose: Bathia_Mapes: Enjoy your time with Mr. Buckwheat. It is fitting that someone he loves and misses will enrich his last full day. And when he passes we will be here for you and for his other family members. We do understand, and I know for myself, I will be honored to mourn with you. He is an exceptional pooch.


What she said.  There is no way I could phrase it any better.
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Timid Goddess: tigerose: RWDAto the white courtesy phone...I have leftover whole wheat noodles, ground beef which needs to be cooked..I could do spagetti..I could do chili/mac...I could do kind of a stroganoff..I have a bit of sour cream...

Any one?

Stroganoff!  And can I come over to taste test it?


Me too!  I can be there late this evening if that works?  Longer if I have to go to Bunghamturd and pick up DLC though.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
GF and I are both home sick. Where's that soup I'm always hearing about?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fireproof: GF and I are both home sick. Where's that soup I'm always hearing about?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Timid Goddess: tigerose: RWDAto the white courtesy phone...I have leftover whole wheat noodles, ground beef which needs to be cooked..I could do spagetti..I could do chili/mac...I could do kind of a stroganoff..I have a bit of sour cream...

Any one?

Stroganoff!  And can I come over to taste test it?


Sure! Mount that broomstick and fly on over!
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Snuffybud: Timid Goddess: tigerose: RWDAto the white courtesy phone...I have leftover whole wheat noodles, ground beef which needs to be cooked..I could do spagetti..I could do chili/mac...I could do kind of a stroganoff..I have a bit of sour cream...

Any one?

Stroganoff!  And can I come over to taste test it?

Me too!  I can be there late this evening if that works?  Longer if I have to go to Bunghamturd and pick up DLC though.


Yeah, you can come over as well. One of these days we are doing a Fark Party at my place! Imma gonna feed you til ya roll back to your car!
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
So Buzzie Buzz Buzz is the only one of the boyz who cares if I live or die.  I started to come down with a cold last Friday, it was just the sniffles then.  I spent the weekend blowing my nose then went to work Monday thinking I'd be fine.  Nope, everything hit while I was there.  I got home, ate a little, then went to bed and slept (on and mostly off) for the next 20 hours.  Yup, 20 hours.  Went to bed at 8:00 and slept until 4:00 the next afternoon.  Buzzle was my buddie.  Every time I'd wake up coughing he was there, either already snuggled up or in the room ready to jump to my side.  I slept for another 10 hours Tuesday night into Wednesday and he was still there with me.  He made so many biscuits we need to open a baked goods store to sell off all the extras.  He made sure I was well fed too.  I would wake up coughing or sneezing and wake the Buzzleboy which would send him off hunting.  I think there were 5 shakie mice by the side of my bed, and I know he caught me some of them multiple times!

I went back to work today feeling mostly ok, but I missed my Dr. Buzzie.  The other 3 didn't even stop in to visit me while I was sick!!
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Snuffybud: So Buzzie Buzz Buzz is the only one of the boyz who cares if I live or die.  I started to come down with a cold last Friday, it was just the sniffles then.  I spent the weekend blowing my nose then went to work Monday thinking I'd be fine.  Nope, everything hit while I was there.  I got home, ate a little, then went to bed and slept (on and mostly off) for the next 20 hours.  Yup, 20 hours.  Went to bed at 8:00 and slept until 4:00 the next afternoon.  Buzzle was my buddie.  Every time I'd wake up coughing he was there, either already snuggled up or in the room ready to jump to my side.  I slept for another 10 hours Tuesday night into Wednesday and he was still there with me.  He made so many biscuits we need to open a baked goods store to sell off all the extras.  He made sure I was well fed too.  I would wake up coughing or sneezing and wake the Buzzleboy which would send him off hunting.  I think there were 5 shakie mice by the side of my bed, and I know he caught me some of them multiple times!

I went back to work today feeling mostly ok, but I missed my Dr. Buzzie.  The other 3 didn't even stop in to visit me while I was sick!!


Aww! How sweet is that?? So, how do shaky mice taste? Are they filling?
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: Snuffybud: So Buzzie Buzz Buzz is the only one of the boyz who cares if I live or die.  I started to come down with a cold last Friday, it was just the sniffles then.  I spent the weekend blowing my nose then went to work Monday thinking I'd be fine.  Nope, everything hit while I was there.  I got home, ate a little, then went to bed and slept (on and mostly off) for the next 20 hours.  Yup, 20 hours.  Went to bed at 8:00 and slept until 4:00 the next afternoon.  Buzzle was my buddie.  Every time I'd wake up coughing he was there, either already snuggled up or in the room ready to jump to my side.  I slept for another 10 hours Tuesday night into Wednesday and he was still there with me.  He made so many biscuits we need to open a baked goods store to sell off all the extras.  He made sure I was well fed too.  I would wake up coughing or sneezing and wake the Buzzleboy which would send him off hunting.  I think there were 5 shakie mice by the side of my bed, and I know he caught me some of them multiple times!

I went back to work today feeling mostly ok, but I missed my Dr. Buzzie.  The other 3 didn't even stop in to visit me while I was sick!!

Aww! How sweet is that?? So, how do shaky mice taste? Are they filling?


I think I hurt his feelings as I didn't eat any.  I'm guessing they taste like catnip, fuzz, and cat spit.  Not exactly what I was eating, which wasn't much until yesterday.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: As most of you know from posting in last week's Caturday thread, my son and DIL are helping Mr Buckwheat across the Rainbow Bridge this Friday due to his rapidly failing health. My son messaged me a little while ago that they just left Springfield (around 30 miles away) and are on their way to my place.


I'm very sorry.  Please be strong for the little guy.  Caturday has your back.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: As most of you know from posting in last week's Caturday thread, my son and DIL are helping Mr Buckwheat across the Rainbow Bridge this Friday due to his rapidly failing health. My son messaged me a little while ago that they just left Springfield (around 30 miles away) and are on their way to my place.


I know this last visit will be hard on all of you.  Please give Buckwheat some hugs and scritches from us, too!  He's a good boy.  (((HUGS)))
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Diocletian's Last Cabbage:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fireproof [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Snuffybud: So Buzzie Buzz Buzz is the only one of the boyz who cares if I live or die.  I started to come down with a cold last Friday, it was just the sniffles then.  I spent the weekend blowing my nose then went to work Monday thinking I'd be fine.  Nope, everything hit while I was there.  I got home, ate a little, then went to bed and slept (on and mostly off) for the next 20 hours.  Yup, 20 hours.  Went to bed at 8:00 and slept until 4:00 the next afternoon.  Buzzle was my buddie.  Every time I'd wake up coughing he was there, either already snuggled up or in the room ready to jump to my side.  I slept for another 10 hours Tuesday night into Wednesday and he was still there with me.  He made so many biscuits we need to open a baked goods store to sell off all the extras.  He made sure I was well fed too.  I would wake up coughing or sneezing and wake the Buzzleboy which would send him off hunting.  I think there were 5 shakie mice by the side of my bed, and I know he caught me some of them multiple times!

I went back to work today feeling mostly ok, but I missed my Dr. Buzzie.  The other 3 didn't even stop in to visit me while I was sick!!


That is so sweet......  :)
 
Fireproof [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Snuffybud: tigerose: Snuffybud: So Buzzie Buzz Buzz is the only one of the boyz who cares if I live or die.  I started to come down with a cold last Friday, it was just the sniffles then.  I spent the weekend blowing my nose then went to work Monday thinking I'd be fine.  Nope, everything hit while I was there.  I got home, ate a little, then went to bed and slept (on and mostly off) for the next 20 hours.  Yup, 20 hours.  Went to bed at 8:00 and slept until 4:00 the next afternoon.  Buzzle was my buddie.  Every time I'd wake up coughing he was there, either already snuggled up or in the room ready to jump to my side.  I slept for another 10 hours Tuesday night into Wednesday and he was still there with me.  He made so many biscuits we need to open a baked goods store to sell off all the extras.  He made sure I was well fed too.  I would wake up coughing or sneezing and wake the Buzzleboy which would send him off hunting.  I think there were 5 shakie mice by the side of my bed, and I know he caught me some of them multiple times!

I went back to work today feeling mostly ok, but I missed my Dr. Buzzie.  The other 3 didn't even stop in to visit me while I was sick!!

Aww! How sweet is that?? So, how do shaky mice taste? Are they filling?

I think I hurt his feelings as I didn't eat any.  I'm guessing they taste like catnip, fuzz, and cat spit.  Not exactly what I was eating, which wasn't much until yesterday.


I think your analysis is correct. Tasty to cats, people, not so much! I think the "Ick" that has been going around this year has been particularly narsty. and hard as heck to shake as well. Crazy.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size


Even though the rules say that visitor/guest pets are not allowed, my son & DIL ignored that rule and brought Buckwheat up to my apartment.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Snuffybud: Timid Goddess: tigerose: RWDAto the white courtesy phone...I have leftover whole wheat noodles, ground beef which needs to be cooked..I could do spagetti..I could do chili/mac...I could do kind of a stroganoff..I have a bit of sour cream...

Any one?

Stroganoff!  And can I come over to taste test it?

Me too!  I can be there late this evening if that works?  Longer if I have to go to Bunghamturd and pick up DLC though.


Wha...?
(sits up reeeaal taaaall)
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [lh3.googleusercontent.com image 512x512]

Even though the rules say that visitor/guest pets are not allowed, my son & DIL ignored that rule and brought Buckwheat up to my apartment.


Awww......sweet boy looks so comfy. ♥
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [lh3.googleusercontent.com image 512x512]

Even though the rules say that visitor/guest pets are not allowed, my son & DIL ignored that rule and brought Buckwheat up to my apartment.


Awww....he sure is relaxed with you. My heart is just breaking. He does look like he is ready to move to another plane. Mayhap he will chose to pass without help. What a Blessing that would be. I bet he is happy to see you/smell you/hear your voice. He can rest easy now. And cudo's to your family for bringing him to you.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Dinner is served..come and get the goo!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fireproof: GF and I are both home sick. Where's that soup I'm always hearing about?


Here ya go, one deluxe helping of soup for everbuddy!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: Dinner is served..come and get the goo!
[Fark user image 850x850]


Salad is available as well.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Snuffybud: So Buzzie Buzz Buzz is the only one of the boyz who cares if I live or die.  I started to come down with a cold last Friday, it was just the sniffles then.  I spent the weekend blowing my nose then went to work Monday thinking I'd be fine.  Nope, everything hit while I was there.  I got home, ate a little, then went to bed and slept (on and mostly off) for the next 20 hours.  Yup, 20 hours.  Went to bed at 8:00 and slept until 4:00 the next afternoon.  Buzzle was my buddie.  Every time I'd wake up coughing he was there, either already snuggled up or in the room ready to jump to my side.  I slept for another 10 hours Tuesday night into Wednesday and he was still there with me.  He made so many biscuits we need to open a baked goods store to sell off all the extras.  He made sure I was well fed too.  I would wake up coughing or sneezing and wake the Buzzleboy which would send him off hunting.  I think there were 5 shakie mice by the side of my bed, and I know he caught me some of them multiple times!

I went back to work today feeling mostly ok, but I missed my Dr. Buzzie.  The other 3 didn't even stop in to visit me while I was sick!!


Good for Dr Buzzie for taking such care of you.

And a sternly worded statement to those others for not stopping by the ICU to visit you during your illness!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: Bathia_Mapes: [lh3.googleusercontent.com image 512x512]

Even though the rules say that visitor/guest pets are not allowed, my son & DIL ignored that rule and brought Buckwheat up to my apartment.

Awww......sweet boy looks so comfy. ♥


My son picked him up and he fell asleep almost instantly. According to my DIL he sleeps a lot more nowadays, which is saying something that he was sleeping an average of 14 hours a day when I still lived with them last year. I spoke of him losing bladder control and not letting them know when he needs to go potty, so they were using the velcro diaper wraps, but sadly he's being losing bowel control too, another sign that his body is failing. :(

When they left I kissed him on the nose and told him to say hello to our Tilly cat (she crossed the RB in 2012).
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: Dinner is served..come and get the goo!
[Fark user image 850x850]


That looks delicious
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fireproof [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Fireproof: GF and I are both home sick. Where's that soup I'm always hearing about?

Here ya go, one deluxe helping of soup for everbuddy!
[Fark user image 425x331]


Hooray! Thankyew!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: When they left I kissed him on the nose and told him to say hello to our Tilly cat (she crossed the RB in 2012).


Now I'm crying for a doggie I've never met. :( Sorry, Bathia.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: Bathia_Mapes: When they left I kissed him on the nose and told him to say hello to our Tilly cat (she crossed the RB in 2012).

Now I'm crying for a doggie I've never met. :( Sorry, Bathia.


me, too.
but it's more than for just Buckwheat, it's tears for the broken hearts left behind.
a pain we all understand.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: [Fark user image image 750x734]


HI LILYSPAD!!  (squeals like a seal reelin' in a deal on a seafood meal that would make others kneel)
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
So, if we were to do a Fark Party for Caturday..at my place...do we do a potluck, or have a catered event? Charge a nominal fee??
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: lilyspad: Bathia_Mapes: [lh3.googleusercontent.com image 512x512]

Even though the rules say that visitor/guest pets are not allowed, my son & DIL ignored that rule and brought Buckwheat up to my apartment.

Awww......sweet boy looks so comfy. ♥

My son picked him up and he fell asleep almost instantly. According to my DIL he sleeps a lot more nowadays, which is saying something that he was sleeping an average of 14 hours a day when I still lived with them last year. I spoke of him losing bladder control and not letting them know when he needs to go potty, so they were using the velcro diaper wraps, but sadly he's being losing bowel control too, another sign that his body is failing. :(

When they left I kissed him on the nose and told him to say hello to our Tilly cat (she crossed the RB in 2012).


Coming from someone who had three kitties leave us in the last two years, I feel your loss.  They'll be waiting for y'all later across the bridge.  We'll say a prayer for you and yours.
 
