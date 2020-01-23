 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KEYT Santa Barbara)   Student shot in Oxnard. I bet he screamed like a banshee   (keyt.com) divider line
19
    More: Scary, Police, McAuliffe Elementary School, police department, 10-year-old boy, Sergeant Ricardo Vasquez, stray bullet, English-language films, boy's parents  
•       •       •

317 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Jan 2020 at 7:58 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ox = Ox

Nard = balls

?
 
swamp_of_dumb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Ox Nards
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had a bad case of oxnard, but I got some antibiotics and it went back to normal
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: [Fark user image image 225x225]


So farking true.

Ventura is kinda cool. Camarillo ain't bad.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Carnac:  "Oxnard."
McMahon:  "Oxnard..."
Carnac:  "Oxnard, yes."
McMahon:  "Heh heh heh"
CARNAC rips open envelope
CARNAC blows inside
CARNAC pulls out question and reads
Carnac: "What is the most disgusting part of an Ox?"

/was living in Oxnard the night that aired
//1989
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wolfman's got nards.
 
swamp_of_dumb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Ox nards.
 
wraith95
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dan Fielding's whereabouts unknown.
 
Cyber Duck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we talking Oxnard at the beach or Oxnard in the onion fields?
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

swamp_of_dumb: [Fark user image image 425x318]

Ox nards.


Why are they so well polished?
 
phishrace
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Cyber Duck: Are we talking Oxnard at the beach or Oxnard in the onion fields?


Ox nards in the onions fields is how you get E. coli.
 
swamp_of_dumb
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

bughunter: swamp_of_dumb: [Fark user image image 425x318]

Ox nards.

Why are they so well polished?


Because tourists can't keep their hands off of ox nards.

/darn sox
//rand's ox
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Responsible gun owner or law-abiding citizen?
 
bughunter
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

swamp_of_dumb: bughunter: swamp_of_dumb: [Fark user image image 425x318]

Ox nards.

Why are they so well polished?

Because tourists can't keep their hands off of ox nards.

/darn sox
//rand's ox


mantripping.comView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

gar1013: The_Sponge: [Fark user image image 225x225]

So farking true.

Ventura is kinda cool. Camarillo ain't bad.



Back in college I worked on a state assembly campaign...the district took up a large chunk of Ventura County.

Thousand Oaks, Camarillo, and Moorpark were great.  Oxnard had some good areas...like the ones close to the water, but man...I used to go door to door in some sketchy neighborhoods.
 
flappy_penguin
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It was a 10-year old girl in the playground at recess ffs yeah hehe 'nards


/Currently in Oxnard
//Can't load my shiat up fast enough
///Food is awesome though
 
Dryad
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: [Fark user image 225x225]


That place did have one saving grace: NARDCORE
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size


\o/
h x c
/v\
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Oxman's got nards!"
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report