(Daytona Beach News-Journal)   A monument to honor fallen police officers has fallen. Coming soon: a monument to honor the fallen monument   (news-journalonline.com) divider line
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yo dawg, we heard you like falling...
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's a pity. That monument was three days away from retirement.
 
NYCNative
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
ACMAB
 
Dryad
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Why rebuild it? Not unless you are going to also build another, several thousand times bigger monument to all the fallen unarmed civilians next to it.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I don't like cops. But, we should stop the hero worship. And the monument building. That said, they need better benefits. Free million dollar life insurance. Free medical. Free uniforms. And free mental health care. That said
F them .
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
cbsnews1.cbsistatic.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: [cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com image 850x446]


N W A F**k Tha Police Clean
Youtube 9306jTZuU5k
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Visitors to the site paid their respects with a momument of silence.
 
Dryad
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: [cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com image 850x446]


Those cops just need the other kind of granite markers with their names on it.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
well, at least it was not built on a swamp...
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NYCNative
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

waxbeans: thealgorerhythm: [cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com image 850x446]

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/9306jTZu​U5k?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


The clean version? What, you thought the Fark filter would affect the lyrics?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Next time, go with the second to lowest bidder.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 minute ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
