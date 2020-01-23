 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Vox)   2020? More like 42020 you know what I mean?   (vox.com) divider line
33
    More: Spiffy, Cannabis, Legality of cannabis by country, Hashish, marijuana legalization, Legal and medical status of cannabis, Global Marijuana March, Legality of cannabis, Hemp  
•       •       •

1226 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Jan 2020 at 5:31 PM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



33 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dimensio [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Almo, Kentucky?
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I forget, was that the year mankind was enslaved by a giraffe?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CanuckInCA [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
yea i know what you mean

you mean the marihuana
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Nice

/unless your name is Becky
 
anjin-san
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Great, now release the people who were locked up on possession.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Good. I don't smoke, but I love that sweet, sweet tax money for local schools and roads.
 
zpaul
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Man if Oklahoma goes recreational I can just run about 10 minutes north of where I live in Texas and buy what I need.  Of course at a much higher price.  I will just stick to buying vape and edibles from them and continue to use my guy for the leaf.
 
groovybomb [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

anjin-san: Great, now release the people who were locked up on possession.


I want to give this more smarts.
 
Trail of BABYMETAL DEATH
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

CanuckInCA: yea i know what you mean

you mean the marihuana


That's exactly what they did in California, afaik.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, Joe Biden still thinks it killed Becky's friend.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Aar1012: Nice

/unless your name is Becky


2 Beckys 1 Bowl

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trail of BABYMETAL DEATH
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

anjin-san: Great, now release the people who were locked up on possession.


Not just California:

https://www.chicagotribune.com/mariju​a​na/illinois/ct-cb-weed-conviction-expu​nged-illinois-20190917-o2jrwf43trefbnb​54efohdmwzu-story.html
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
More like 42020 you know what I mean?

Yeah. Ha ha. I know. Right?

(10-second pause)

No, what do you mean? What were we talking about again?
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Gonna be funny if AZ passes recreational pot. Colorado, California, Nevada, Oregon... Utah is going to be surrounded by states with recreational pot. Maybe not Wyoming any time soon, but Wendover, NV is just as close. If Idaho passes medical, then recreational isn't too far behind when they realize that a plague of locusts isn't a-comin' to get them. We'll be the lone state holdout eventually, but will have plenty of sources, and an hour and a half isn't that far of a drive...
 
Trail of BABYMETAL DEATH
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Trail of BABYMETAL DEATH: CanuckInCA: yea i know what you mean

you mean the marihuana

That's exactly what they did in California, afaik.


Whoops, was replying to ... shiat I forgot because I'm high LOL
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
LOL IT'S THE WEED NUMBER I GET IT
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This thread has the makings of something  dpoisn.com.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
You can't always get what you want, but if you try sometime you just might find that you can get what you need.
 
Dick Hammer
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I can't even get excited about this anymore. They make these itsy-bitsy baby steps toward legalization but they overregulate it so hard that it's just frustrating & tedious. It's like every state is on a mission to take all the fun out of weed so that by the time it actually becomes available I don't even want it anymore. Washington & Oregon are the only places it's enjoyable, everywhere else makes such a total shiatshow of legalization that I'd rather boycott it than reward the idiotic state governments with my cash. "Medical weed" is just extortion. I now understand all the old hippies who say legalization ruined weed. It really did.
 
swamp_of_dumb
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If your state legalizes sale but doesn't allow you to grow uour own has not legalized cannabis.
 
majestic
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I still don't understand why the fed doesn't just remove it from schedule 1. It's blazingly clear that the people have spoken on this issue. Now remove the barrier to non-cash transactions and leave people alone to get high if they so choose.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Remember, 25 is the magic number.

We already have 11 states & DC where it is legal for recreational use.

If 14 of those 18 states legalize it, a majority of the states will have legalized it, & keeping it illegal at the federal level will become more & more untenable.
 
bluenovaman
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

zpaul: Man if Oklahoma goes recreational I can just run about 10 minutes north of where I live in Texas and buy what I need.  Of course at a much higher price.  I will just stick to buying vape and edibles from them and continue to use my guy for the leaf.


That damn tree didn't finish the job on our governor.
 
Dick Hammer
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

majestic: I still don't understand why the fed doesn't just remove it from schedule 1. It's blazingly clear that the people have spoken on this issue. Now remove the barrier to non-cash transactions and leave people alone to get high if they so choose.


Gotta keep them prisons full. Quotas & contracts. Gov't doesn't give a shiat about what voters want, they care about money, & the legislators are all heavily invested in prison/jail corporations. So many parasitic federal & local jobs will disappear if it were truly legal, they can't have that.
 
LincolnLogolas
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

majestic: I still don't understand why the fed doesn't just remove it from schedule 1. It's blazingly clear that the people have spoken on this issue. Now remove the barrier to non-cash transactions and leave people alone to get high if they so choose.


Because it's the devil weed.

The "Silent Generation" still stands opposed to marijuana legalization, and they ALWAYS VOTE. The younger the demographic, the higher the support for MJ legalization, but the lower the voter turnout. This is why the average age of the Senate is 62, our president is 73, and the top 3 Democratic contenders are even older.
 
0z79 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

groovybomb: anjin-san: Great, now release the people who were locked up on possession.

I want to give this more smarts.


I just gave him one and saw it go up two, so that was nice.
 
whidbey
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

swamp_of_dumb: If your state legalizes sale but doesn't allow you to grow uour own has not legalized cannabis.


Doesn't  bother me.

Fark growing that shiat.
 
Dick Hammer
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

andrewagill: Remember, 25 is the magic number.

We already have 11 states & DC where it is legal for recreational use.

If 14 of those 18 states legalize it, a majority of the states will have legalized it, & keeping it illegal at the federal level will become more & more untenable.


So much starry-eyed idealism in this thread. You really underestimate how far your government will go to keep screwing you out of having any fun.
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"This article is more than 5 months old" - Thanks for the warning!

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2​0​19/jul/27/joke-on-roman-souvenir-bloom​berg-building-site-city-of-london

Dunno if it's old new to all y'all, but it's new to me, dammit!
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Wrong thread, LOL.
 
whidbey
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

andrewagill: Remember, 25 is the magic number.

We already have 11 states & DC where it is legal for recreational use.

If 14 of those 18 states legalize it, a majority of the states will have legalized it, & keeping it illegal at the federal level will become more & more untenable.


There's no farking way they're putting that genie back in the bottle.

No.

Farking.  Way.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Dimensio: Almo, Kentucky?


I'm hip to the tip, Jim.
Like, expoobidently.
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report