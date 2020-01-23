 Skip to content
'Human-like' sex robots who hump their randy owners go on show
25
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Um...a pair of Fleshlights that have a heavy ass doll attached, with an iPod with a bunch of catch phrases embedded isn't "AI." It's just a noisy sex toy.

But hey, Sun, please keep flogging the idea that we're going to have Sooper Robots any day now...
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Two words...

How much?
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Sex doll trifecta in play today?

Still in the uncanny valley. Keep working on it, though.
 
khitsicker
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
almost endless virus panicking and now a sex doll trifecta in play. man today is a great day on fark.
 
King Something
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Destructor [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"I REQUIRE YOUR SPERM."
 
TylerParry
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I have to admit, this line of dolls is pretty realistic considering they're plastic.

Fark user image
 
Destructor [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Um...a pair of Fleshlights that have a heavy ass doll attached, with an iPod with a bunch of catch phrases embedded isn't "AI." It's just a noisy sex toy.

But hey, Sun, please keep flogging the idea that we're going to have Sooper Robots any day now...


Must you ruin everything? :-)
 
MythDragon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com

Soon
 
PC LOAD LETTER [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Sex packets, a gigabyte or two...
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Sex packets, a gigabyte or two...


A Digital Underground reference that isn't focused on Burger King. +1 internets to you.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
WHERE ARE HER LEGS?

thesun.co.uk


/I give these a resounding "meh"
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

The Bunyip: fragMasterFlash: Sex packets, a gigabyte or two...

A Digital Underground reference that isn't focused on Burger King. +1 internets to you.


Fark user image
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Uncanny...

/valley
 
Nullav
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I can't wait for them to scale these up into proper uncanny battle mechs.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Cue the fimmest
 
Luse
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

PC LOAD LETTER: [Fark user image 751x1024]


images.8tracks.com


The Cylons have this technology DOWN!
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Taking pathetic sadness to never-imagined levels.
 
MountainClimber
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user image

Just don't give her a gun.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Nullav: I can't wait for them to scale these up into proper uncanny battle mechs.


Jello, mud, or oil battle mechs?
 
Satampra Zeiros
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

kb7rky: WHERE ARE HER LEGS?

[thesun.co.uk image 850x574]

/I give these a resounding "meh"


Legs? Where we're going we don't need legs!
/docbrown
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

kb7rky: WHERE ARE HER LEGS?

[thesun.co.uk image 850x574]

/I give these a resounding "meh"



Fark user image


Disappointed.
 
wantingout
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
how soon before first sex doll rental service pops up?
 
Saiga410
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

kb7rky: WHERE ARE HER LEGS?

[thesun.co.uk image 850x574]

/I give these a resounding "meh"


Fark user image
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

