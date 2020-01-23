 Skip to content
(CNN)   Voice of a 3,000-year-old Egyptian mummy reproduced by 3-D printing a vocal tract. Pretty sure this is how we end up bringing back Imhotep   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Cool, Human voice, Ancient Egypt, Leeds, Phonetics, Egypt, Ramesses II, sound of his vocal tract, Larynx  
Cewley [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Start burning those tanna leaves.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I am a librarian.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
We can rebuild him. We have the technology.
 
PirateKing
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Moisturize me"
 
Galileo's Daughter [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Quick, notify Brendan Fraser!
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It's a mummy so it's probably gonna just yell at us to clean our rooms and not spoil our dinner.
 
LewDux
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
More like Yolotep
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Galileo's Daughter: Quick, notify Brendan Fraser!


Forget him, get me Rachel Weisz!

/preferably in a night gown
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"Did I miss the tanning convention?"
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Just as long as it's Arnold Vosloo or Boris Karloff and not whatever the fark Sofia Boutella thought she was doing.
 
maxheck [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
They did this with a Parasolopholis (sp?) (ex G/F's favorite dinosaur) a few years back.

Basically went HOOOOT!
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Well that's just useful as all heck.

Not.
 
bigoldthor
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Does this wrapping make my a$$ look big?"
 
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That was underwhelming.
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
We might bring back Imhotep, but odds are he'll be made of cheap PLA with 5% infill and start succumbing to layer separation after 5 minutes.
 
probesport
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
maxheck [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Parasaurolophus
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The joy of doing something like this is that you can be 100% wrong, and it doesn't matter.  Because no one can ever possibly disprove what you have done.  So you can just tell people that it's 100% accurate, and they have no choice but to agree.

In my view, it also means that it's 100% wrong for the exact same reason.  But you don't get a lot of grant money with that.
 
Xythero
‘’ 1 minute ago  
FTFA: The team were able to accurately reproduce a single sound, which sounds a bit like a long, exasperated "meh" without the "m."

That's a weird way to say they got it to say "eh".
 
LewDux
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Howard is also hoping to conduct a second stage of research on Nesyamun's vocal tract that could result in reproducing the sound of him singing as he would have done in his role as a scribe and priest during the reign of Pharaoh Ramses XI. His voice was an essential part of his ritual duties, which involved speaking, chanting and singing.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MjciC​y​FBBFQ
 
