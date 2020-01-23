 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Abc.net.au)   Coronavirus may have spread to Australia; locals expected to retaliate with Fostersvirus   (abc.net.au) divider line
20
    More: Scary, Severe acute respiratory syndrome, New South Wales, NSW Health, Possible coronavirus case, Health authorities, Chinese city of Wuhan, virus epicentre, Australia's Chief Medical Officer  
•       •       •

170 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Jan 2020 at 5:48 PM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mollari [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kill it with fire.

/too soon?
 
TylerParry
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Crikey! I doo hope this voyrus goes down under.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I started sniffling yesterday. We're probably all doomed. DOOOMED, I say.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Oh, the boganmanity!
 
lolmao500
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Australia will fight back with spider rain. Or armies of kangaroos with boxing gloves.
 
Farking Canuck [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Massive molson virus outbreak here in Canada. Nobody is complaining though.
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
All these awful beer puns are making me hopping mad!
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fourecksavirus would be more dangerous than Fostervirus.
 
zamboni
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Corona virus was immediately destroyed by indigenous wildlife. Even in its currently depleted state, wildlife destroyed the virus, then went after its family, everyone it had ever known and loved, met, or owed it money.

Don't fark with Australia. You stupid virus, you.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This plus the largest human migration coming up.
Every century, humanity experiences an epidemic that kills 25 to 30 million people.  It's be a century since the Spanish flu.
 
I should be in the kitchen
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Coincidentally, I was just out sick for a few days and chose to watch The Stand

/in all its cheesy 90s glory
//Rob Lowe is hot
 
LewDux
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I blame arsonists
 
starlost
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

if it got past this we are truly farked.
 
chatoyance
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I have to wonder how reliable checking passenger's temperature is. I naturally run pretty cool. When I had pneumonia my oral temperature "spiked" at 37.3C. I'd imagine I could walk right through one of those thermal imaging cameras with a temperature that for me is a sign of illness but still falls within a normal range.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's not news it's a virus.
 
nyclon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
You call that a virus?
 
Hey Nurse!
‘’ 1 minute ago  

chatoyance: I have to wonder how reliable checking passenger's temperature is. I naturally run pretty cool. When I had pneumonia my oral temperature "spiked" at 37.3C. I'd imagine I could walk right through one of those thermal imaging cameras with a temperature that for me is a sign of illness but still falls within a normal range.


which is why I perform anal probes at security when there is even a small doubt. Please wear something attractive - it makes my job so much nicer.
 
Cyril Sneer
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 minute ago  
How high does your blood alcohol level have to be to kill the virus?
 
lobotomy survivor
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mollari: Kill it with fire.

/too soon?


Fark user imageView Full Size


On it!
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report