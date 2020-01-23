 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Denver Channel)   Man with "Murder" tattoo on his face sentenced for   (thedenverchannel.com) divider line
21
    More: Obvious, Leonardo Biorato of Greeley, 19-year-old Greeley man, count of second-degree murder, months of investigation, Village Green Apartments, GREELEY, witnesses, Murder  
•       •       •

441 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Jan 2020 at 4:20 PM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Breaking in and fixing the cable?
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Now THAT is a commitment to your trade.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Prison will smell better than Greeley.
 
ReAnimator
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Vandalism?
Petty larceny?
Jaywalking?
Postal Malfeasance?

COME ON SUBBY DON'T LEAVE ME HANGING!
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
His defense attorney will try to throw the conviction out for bias. "Your honor, they saw murder written all over his face"

/ not joking.
 
Wingus
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ReAnimator: Vandalism?
Petty larceny?
Jaywalking?
Postal Malfeasance?

COME ON SUBBY DON'T LEAVE ME HANGING!


Irony poisoning
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Guilty?!?!

This court is treating me like I have murder written on my forehead!
 
Grosseteste
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Did he get the tattoo before or after the crime?
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Do what you love and you'll never work a day in your life ... or something.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: His defense attorney will try to throw the conviction out for bias. "Your honor, they saw murder written all over his face"

/ not joking.


So this is why the cable never gets fixed, you are here posting all day.
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Littering?
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
He literally had murder on his mind.
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: TheCableGuy: His defense attorney will try to throw the conviction out for bias. "Your honor, they saw murder written all over his face"

/ not joking.

So this is why the cable never gets fixed, you are here posting all day.


Well that, and the smooth bass lines
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Regicide?
 
Godscrack
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Leonardo Biorato. He should have moved to Italy and become a famous chef. Or a contender.
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Approves
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Whoa! It says kiler
 
oldfool
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Redrum every damn morning in the mirror
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Sounds like a guy with Poor Impulse Control.
 
spfccmt [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
****runs out and gets "Megan Fox Blows Me" tattooed on forehead****
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report