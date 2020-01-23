 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Massachusetts serial pooper arrested and given the mug shot appears to have kept right on going about her business   (nypost.com) divider line
53
    More: Amusing, Feces, Toilet, store parking lot, Andrea Grocer, Defecation, Toilet paper, Massachusetts woman, toilet paper  
•       •       •

2172 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Jan 2020 at 3:28 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



53 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sigh, and I can't even poop in a public toilet unless there's the right amount of space between me and other people and at least a modicum of noise to mask and plopping noises.

A part of me is jealous of her bowel performance.
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
amazing...pooping in public is still a crime somewhere.
 
Thosw [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pillar of the community? More like Piler of the community.
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thosw: Pillar of the community? More like Piler of the community.


Nice.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pooping there a staggering eight times in roughly a month.

Is it staggering?  I'm not familiar with serial public pooping.  Is this a high score?
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"At first, [workers] thought it was an animal but then they noticed toilet paper and other wipes - items animals would not have access to," said police spokeswoman Lt. Cara Rossi

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"At first, [workers] thought it was an animal but then they noticed toilet paper and other wipes - items animals would not have access to,"

Well...I know if I left a roll of TP out for the raccoons they'd use it.   Well they might, to TP my rose bushes, little bastards.   The possum would just quietly thank me for the access, then keel over playing dead.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"At first, [workers] thought it was an animal but then they noticed toilet paper and other wipes - items animals would not have access to," said police spokeswoman Lt. Cara Rossi, who said the first feces was found in early December.

Is this implying that animals would wipe their ass if only they could purchase toilet paper?
 
MilesTeg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Cops linked Grocer to all eight poops  - leaving store owner Henry Kanner flush with excitement. "

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
kokomo61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone is getting creative in their reporting.

Cops linked Grocer to all eight poops  - leaving store owner Henry Kanner flush with excitement.
"I'm so happy they arrested her," Kanner said. "I have no idea who she is. This has been ongoing. She has defecated quite often over here. There's nothing more disgusting coming into your parking lot in the morning and seeing a pile of human excrement."
Kanner said the inconsiderate move truly stinks. "I can't figure out why anyone would do that," he fumed.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At Grocer's arraignment Wednesday, her lawyer called her a "poolar of the community" who works full time.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: pooping there a staggering eight times in roughly a month.

Is it staggering?  I'm not familiar with serial public pooping.  Is this a high score?


It's pedestrian to worry about how often.  A true artist goes for 1)volume 2) impact (literal and societal).
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You think that's funny?!? Someone just pulled down their pants and dropped a big ole mud monkey right in the parking lot?
 
cloudofdust
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image

Oh, NY Post, don't ever change.
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She should seek sanctuary in San Francisco.
 
Jormungandr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, she's no phantom shiatter, S/he was never caught.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

born_yesterday: Rapmaster2000: pooping there a staggering eight times in roughly a month.

Is it staggering?  I'm not familiar with serial public pooping.  Is this a high score?

It's pedestrian to worry about how often.  A true artist goes for 1)volume 2) impact (literal and societal).


channel you inner Jackson Pollack and spray diarrhea the parking lot....
 
skinink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's pretty brave for the cops to arrest a Massachusetts State Pooper.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dj_bigbird: amazing...pooping in public is still a crime somewhere.


Not SF.  The divide between housing and homeless is YUGE.
 
rebelyell2006 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dj_bigbird: amazing...pooping in public is still a crime somewhere.


Well yeah, it's a great source of hepatitis.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: pooping there a staggering eight times in roughly a month.

Is it staggering?  I'm not familiar with serial public pooping.  Is this a high score?


It beats my personal best. By eight.
 
yms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cher has fallen on hard times.
 
Myk Ox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cereal pooper you say?
Fark user imageView Full Size

Now available in chocolate!!!
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do they mention her motivation to poop outside, and specifically in that parking lot?
 
zinny
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eli WhiskeyDik: [Fark user image 506x285] [View Full Size image _x_]


One of those, and I'm down to my ideal weight.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
"Sir! Sir! The serial pooper has been caught!"
'No shiat?'
"That's right sir! No more shiat!"
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: pooping there a staggering eight times in roughly a month.

Is it staggering?  I'm not familiar with serial public pooping.  Is this a high score?


No, in fact I'd suggest she pick up some bran flakes or something.  Drink more water.
 
FortyHams [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
It'd be funny to go shiat in that parking lot while she is in custody. Did she have an accomplice? Is this a copy shiatter?
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: Do they mention her motivation to poop outside, and specifically in that parking lot?


Why dont you go ask Picasso for his motivation?   Or ask Rembrandt why he chose the scene he did?

I'm surrounded by amateur shiatters
 
dothemath
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Ive heard tell of Navy ships with a phantom shiatter on board.
 
Myk Ox
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: Do they mention her motivation to poop outside, and specifically in that parking lot?


She's regular...er I mean a regular.  Timing is everything to a healthy colon routine.
 
nytmare
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This wouldn't happen as much if there were guard lions.
 
elweedz
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Well it was in front of an OUTDOOR STORE.

Where does she fit on the crazy hot scale?
 
Thosw [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Myk Ox: Cereal pooper you say?[Fark user image image 850x850]
Now available in chocolate!!!


Fark user imageView Full Size


Yes, I've had it. It's shaped like little stars and has zero flavor. Cut it 1:1 w/ Honey Bunches of Oats.

/yes, it works
 
mudpants
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flurching
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Is there a copy crapper out there who'd be able to provide reasonable doubt for her?
 
chewielouie
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Well no shiat.
 
geggy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
POOPING ON TRUMP AMERICA RARRR
 
freetomato [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

BrerRobot: At Grocer's Grosser's arraignment Wednesday, her lawyer called her a "poolar of the community" who works full time.


FTFY
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The more I read all this, the less any of it makes sense. She lives 6 miles away and two towns over, in a very nice house if the Google Maps is leading me to the right spot. There has to be something - and not just the liquor store on the other side of the tracks from the store - that is causing all of this. Maybe her husband got screwed over by them? Maybe she was playing on the side with one of them and he or she jilted her? And really, where the hell did she get the idea to just start pooping in their parking lot, literally right across the street from a very busy commuter rail station. It's just...what the fark?

\I actually ran an inventory at said liquor store, which matters not to this story but just want to say it
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Clash City Farker: You think that's funny?!? Someone just pulled down their pants and dropped a big ole mud monkey right in the parking lot?


*snicker*  *laughter*
 
Curt Blizzah
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
She'll get a whole audience for her antics in the lockup.  Butt, it's legal in thurr...
 
mudpants
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
s16-us2.startpage.comView Full Size
 
Denjiro
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It appears she's a brown grocer.
 
evilsofa
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

FriarReb98: The more I read all this, the less any of it makes sense. She lives 6 miles away and two towns over, in a very nice house if the Google Maps is leading me to the right spot. There has to be something - and not just the liquor store on the other side of the tracks from the store - that is causing all of this. Maybe her husband got screwed over by them? Maybe she was playing on the side with one of them and he or she jilted her? And really, where the hell did she get the idea to just start pooping in their parking lot, literally right across the street from a very busy commuter rail station. It's just...what the fark?

\I actually ran an inventory at said liquor store, which matters not to this story but just want to say it


In previous serial pooping threads, I think I've heard that some joggers who run long distances may need to dump a load at a consistent point of their run.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

evilsofa: In previous serial pooping threads, I think I've heard that some joggers who run long distances may need to dump a load at a consistent point of their run.


Well the problem is, if I'm reading this correctly, that she's doing this late at night, which no one in their right mind would jog from a subdivision in Ashland, through Framingham and down to downtown Natick, leaving the main road to go 3 blocks over to go specifically in that parking lot, even if much of it would be along the Marathon route. The only thing in that direction would be Route 9, another mile or so up, and Route 9 is not even remotely jogger-friendly.
 
phishrace
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If I ever decide to do something serially, it won't be pooping.

mediaassets.abc15.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 53 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report