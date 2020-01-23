 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Worried about the Wuhan Flu? Now is the time to stock up on surgical masks. They are an excellent way of accomplishing nothing   (bbc.com) divider line
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wuhan Flu,
Thanks for everything!
- Julie Newmar
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Breaking News!!! - viruses are small
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Download Norton
 
Snapper Carr [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Wuhan Flu ain't nuthin' ta fark wit'
 
gojirast
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So exactly like praying then. Good to know.
 
12349876
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Did subby not read the article?

They don't help with air transmission, but they can help with droplet and hand transmission.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
plaguedoctormasks.comView Full Size
 
JFK Shot First
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Anyone interested in a bowl oh Bat Crap Soup?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Wuhan flu ain't nuthing' to fark with!
 
TappingTheVein
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
There are videos of people dropping dead in the streets in China and people in anti-contamination suits carrying them away. they don't look fake. This may come as a shock but I think the Chinese government may be lying about the severity of the situation.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

12349876: Did subby not read the article?

They don't help with air transmission, but they can help with droplet and hand transmission.


If you are trying to prevent transmission from yourself to others.
 
bughunter
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They can also be quite effective at terrorizing small children.

pollutionairmask.comView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [plaguedoctormasks.com image 850x850]


That needs to be yellow with blue stripes.
 
wantingout
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
the best way to prevent it is to wear a plastic bag on your head.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

TappingTheVein: There are videos of people dropping dead in the streets in China and people in anti-contamination suits carrying them away. they don't look fake. This may come as a shock but I think the Chinese government may be lying about the severity of the situation.


The diseases are often far worse in the country of origin, but tend to mutate and become less deadly as they spread.  A dead host is a poor incubator after all.

That said, the key word is normally.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: Wuhan Flu ain't nuthin' ta fark wit'


Shame on a Fark poster
 
khitsicker
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
https://pksafety.com/dupont-tychem-10​0​00-commander-ex-level-a-suit-tk555t/


Get some!!
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Not to get political, but you can really tell Trump is distracted by impeachment, because this is the sort of thing that should have caused him to panic close all travel between the US and China.
 
JFK Shot First
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Just got back from ~cough~ China, so I am getting a ~cough~ kick out of this ~cough~ thread
 
JFK Shot First
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Not to get political, but you can really tell Trump is distracted by impeachment, because this is the sort of thing that should have caused him to panic close all travel between the US and China.


You say that as if it were a bad thing
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

bughunter: They can also be quite effective at terrorizing small children.

[pollutionairmask.com image 720x598]


50 years from now, all surgeons will be in fursuits.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 minute ago  

TappingTheVein: There are videos of people dropping dead in the streets in China and people in anti-contamination suits carrying them away. they don't look fake. This may come as a shock but I think the Chinese government may be lying about the severity of the situation.


I saw that video...
The Stand, intro (Don't fear the reaper)
Youtube WUAvTn3uz5w
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ less than a minute ago  

JFK Shot First: winedrinkingman: Not to get political, but you can really tell Trump is distracted by impeachment, because this is the sort of thing that should have caused him to panic close all travel between the US and China.

You say that as if it were a bad thing


Just an observation.
 
